Global Electric Vehicle Market – Analysis By Product Type, Vehicle Type, By Region, By Country : Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19

Increasing two and three wheeler demand is expected to boost the demand of Electric Vehicles (EVs) but the demand is offset by the slow adaptation in leading countries like Japan. Additionally, the growing efforts by companies to boost production, expansion of electric vehicle infrastructure along with charging points are projected to further drive the market growth. Moreover, rising expenditure by the government, carbon emission regulation policies and investments by leading OEMs is boosting the need for Electric Vehicles (EVs) in the industry, which is, in turn, driving the market demand.



The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected the global economy of various sectors, including the oil & gas, manufacturing, automotive, and power generation industries in multiple ways. With the new government guidelines during the COVID-19 outbreak, there was a temporary suspension of the production units during the initial days of the lockdown. This led to disruptions in the production facilities and global supply chains as the electric vehicles manufacturers had to make certain adjustments with the volume of production because of the excess inventory which was left idle. Governments started offering subsidies for purchase of Electric Vehicles which was a major push for the market.



Manufacturers in the electric vehicles market are keen on producing zero emission electric driven vehicles that are tailored for reducing the greenhouse gases in the environment. Top players in the market have ramped up their research and development efforts to cater to specialized needs of the market. Such a strategy might help catapult them to a highly competitive pedestal in near future.



