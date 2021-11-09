New York, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Two Wheel Vehicles Market – Analysis By Product Type, Battery Type, End User Type, By Region, By Country : Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06180317/?utm_source=GNW





Growth in the Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles Market is mainly driven by growing environmental concerns and the active steps taken by various governments towards zero emission laws, thereby reducing the carbon emissions in the environment.



Increasing e-scooters and e-motorcycles demand is expected to boost the demand of Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles market. Meanwhile, the demand is offset by inappropriate charging infrastructure. However, there is growing efforts by companies to boost the electric vehicles infrastructure along with charging points to combat the barriers. Moreover, rising expenditure by the government, carbon emission regulation policies and investments by leading OEMs is boosting the need for Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles in the industry, which is, in turn, driving the market demand.



COVID-19 has accelerated a trend towards individual mobility solutions and this led to a rising demand of powered two wheelers. This has helped the electric two wheelers gain a strong market share in the world. There has been a behavioural change among the people towards mobility due to the rising environmental concern and this can be directly seen with the sudden boom of electric two wheelers market after the lockdown and restrictions were uplifted.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of Electric Vehicles (EV) market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



• The report analyses the Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles Market by value (USD Billion).



• The report analyses the Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles Market by Product Type (E-bike, E-scooters, E-motorcycles).



• The report analyses the Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles Market by Battery Type (Lead acid battery, Lithium-ion battery).



• The report analyses the Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles Market by End User (Personal Use and Commercial Use).



• The Global Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA).



• The Global Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicles Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Norway, China, Taiwan, India).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Product Type, by Battery Type and End User.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Pierer Mobility AG, hGears AG, Topkey Corporations, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Harley-Davidson, Inc., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Merida Industry Co., Ltd., Yadea Group Holdings Ltd., NIU Technologies, Robert Bosch GmbH.



Key Target Audience



• Electric Two Wheel (E2W) Vehicle Manufacturers



• Electric Vehicle (EV) Manufacturers



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06180317/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________