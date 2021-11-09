Worldwide Home Wi-Fi Router Industry to 2026 - A Growing Number of Internet Users is Driving the Market

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Home Wi-Fi Router Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for home Wi-Fi routers should grow from $1.9 billion in 2021 to $3.1 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% for the period of 2021-2026.
The global Wi-Fi routers market for home office applications should grow from$1.2 billion in 2021 to $2.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.8% for the period of 2021-2026.
The global Wi-Fi routers market for home entertainment applications should grow from $625.9 million in 2021 to $1.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.4% for the period of 2021-2026.
The report provides an overview of the global market for home Wi-Fi routers and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2021 through 2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented by data type, brand, portability, standardization, application and region. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenues of routers sold by the companies.
The report also focuses on the major drivers and challenges that affect the market. The report also explores the competitive landscape and current trends in the global home Wi-Fi router market.
The Report Includes
- 71 tables
- An overview of the global markets for a home Wi-Fi router
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, 2022, 2024 and projection of CAGR through 2026
- Quantification of home Wi-Fi router market based on band type, data type, standard, portability, technology, application, and region, and analysis of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market
- Highlights of the current and future market potential and discussion on the effect of COVID-19 pandemic, work-from-home culture and online mode of schools and colleges as the driving forces to the market
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
- Company profiles of major players in the market including Alphabet Inc., ASUS Computer, Belkin International, Cisco Systems, D-Link Corp., Huawei Technologies, Netgear, Samsung, Ubiquiti, and Verizon
A router forms a connection between two or more networks or subnetworks. Data on the web is delivered as packets, and these packets move across multiple networks via routers. Routers need at least two networks to function smoothly, either a LAN or a wireless area network (WAN). The types of routers available include wired and wireless, edge and central, and virtual. Whenever packets need to reach a destination, routers select the quickest route.
Technology for wireless routers is based on IEEE standards which are updated every year to maximize the speeds and capacities of the routers.
