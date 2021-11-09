Worldwide Home Wi-Fi Router Industry to 2026 - A Growing Number of Internet Users is Driving the Market

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Home Wi-Fi Router Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for home Wi-Fi routers should grow from $1.9 billion in 2021 to $3.1 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% for the period of 2021-2026.

The global Wi-Fi routers market for home office applications should grow from$1.2 billion in 2021 to $2.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.8% for the period of 2021-2026.

The global Wi-Fi routers market for home entertainment applications should grow from $625.9 million in 2021 to $1.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.4% for the period of 2021-2026.

The report provides an overview of the global market for home Wi-Fi routers and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2021 through 2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented by data type, brand, portability, standardization, application and region. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenues of routers sold by the companies.

The report also focuses on the major drivers and challenges that affect the market. The report also explores the competitive landscape and current trends in the global home Wi-Fi router market.

The Report Includes

71 tables

An overview of the global markets for a home Wi-Fi router

Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, 2022, 2024 and projection of CAGR through 2026

Quantification of home Wi-Fi router market based on band type, data type, standard, portability, technology, application, and region, and analysis of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market

Highlights of the current and future market potential and discussion on the effect of COVID-19 pandemic, work-from-home culture and online mode of schools and colleges as the driving forces to the market

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Company profiles of major players in the market including Alphabet Inc., ASUS Computer, Belkin International, Cisco Systems, D-Link Corp., Huawei Technologies, Netgear, Samsung, Ubiquiti, and Verizon

A router forms a connection between two or more networks or subnetworks. Data on the web is delivered as packets, and these packets move across multiple networks via routers. Routers need at least two networks to function smoothly, either a LAN or a wireless area network (WAN). The types of routers available include wired and wireless, edge and central, and virtual. Whenever packets need to reach a destination, routers select the quickest route.

Technology for wireless routers is based on IEEE standards which are updated every year to maximize the speeds and capacities of the routers.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Technology Overview

Market Drivers

Growing Number of Internet Users

Trends in E-Learning

Advances in Wireless Routers

Market Restraints

Data Security and Privacy Issues

Market Opportunities

Construction of Smart Cities

Impact of COVID-19 on Home Wi-Fi Router Market

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Band Type

Overview

Single-Band

Dual-Band

Tri-Band

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Data Speed

Overview

300-1000 Mbps

Over 1000 Mbps

300 Mbps and Below

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Portability

Overview

Fixed

Mobile

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Standard

Overview

802.11ac

802.11n

802.11ax

802.11g/b

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application

Overview

Home Entertainment

Home Office

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

North America

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

South America

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

Market Ranking

Company Profile

Actiontec Electronics Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Asus Computer International

Belkin International Inc.

Best It World (India) Private Ltd.

Buffalo Americas Inc.

Cambium Networks Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Commscope Inc.

Edimax Technology Co. Ltd.

D-Link Corp.

Dray Tek Corp.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Netgear Inc.

Legrand Sa

Samsung

Shenzhen Tenda Technology Co. Ltd.

Synology Inc.

Tp-Link Corp. Ltd.

Ubiquiti Inc.

Verizon

Chapter 11 Appendix: Abbreviations

