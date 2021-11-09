Global Smart Retail Market Report to 2026 - Featuring Cisco Systems, Intel and Samsung Electronics Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Retail: Technologies and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for smart retail technologies should grow from $22.6 billion in 2021 to $68.8 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.9% for the period of 2021-2026.
The North American smart retail technologies market should grow from $9.4 billion in 2021 to $28.6 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.0% for the period of 2021-2026.
The European smart retail technologies market should grow from $6.9 billion in 2021 to $20.2 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9% for the period of 2021-2026.
In this report, the global market for smart retail technologies is segmented by application, system, technology, and geography. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data and revenue forecasts for 2021 through 2026. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenues of providers of smart retail solutions.
Smart retail technologies provide faster, smarter, safer and more convenient services to shoppers. In addition to improving customer experience, these services accelerate inventory management and enhance store operations. Technologies such as AI, AR, VR and IoT are encouraging the implementation of smart retail applications and propelling the market growth.
The deployment of robots and automation in stores and warehouses to optimize processes is one of the major factors driving the growth of this market. Moreover, in-store mobile marketing is becoming increasingly more sophisticated, and it is being used by retailers around the globe. Smartphone use is becoming a disruptor, and retailers are embracing it to usher in sales by making the shopper's experience more efficient. Retailers are investing in innovation that can help them better engage and interact with customers.
In this report, the global market for smart retail technology market is segmented by application, technology, system and geography. In terms of application, the market is categorized into promotional advertising, in-store experience, check-out solutions and others. In-store experience platforms include smart fitting rooms, customer experience/engagement through the use of technologies, electronic shelf labels (ESLs), robotics, intelligent retail-Fi, smart vending machines and shelves, electronic article surveillance (EAS), smart mirrors, and AR and VR tours.
In terms of technology, the market is categorized into AI, IoT, AR/VR, robotics, analytics, and others. IoT currently accounts for the dominant Shares of the market. IoT is useful in deploying smart inventory management systems based on RFID tags, store shelf sensors, beacons, digital price tags and video monitoring combined with image analysis to improve procurement planning at every stage of the supply chain.
With IoT data analytics, when the product starts to run out, the system can automatically reorder the required items. The shelves are equipped with RFID tags that read items and send the data to an IoT system. RFID-equipped smart shelves allow retailers such as Kroger to constantly improve customer service in real-time.
In terms of systems, the market is segmented into hardware and software. Hardware currently has a larger market share, but the software is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period.
Geographically, the smart retail technologies market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the world (RoW).
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Future of Smart Retail
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Impact of COVID on the Market for Smart Retail Technologies
- Smart Retail Use Cases
- Amazon
- Home Depot
- Sephora
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by System Component
- Software
- Retail Management Software
- POS Software
- Other Software
- Hardware
- RFID Tags
- Scanners and Readers
- POS Terminals
- Other Hardware
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
- Promotional Advertising
- Digital Signage
- Loyalty Management
- In-store Experience
- Virtual Fitting Rooms
- Intelligent Vending Machines
- Electronic Shelf Labels
- Smart Shopping Carts
- Checkout System Components
- Other Smart Retail Applications
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Technology
- Artificial Intelligence
- Internet of Things (IoT)
- Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality
- Robotics
- Analytics
- Other Technologies
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Retailer Size
- Small and Medium-sized Retailers
- Large Retailers
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Rest of Europe
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Major Players in the Market
- Amazon.Com, Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Google Inc.
- IBM Corp.
- Intel Corp.
- Microsoft
- Ncr Corp.
- Nvidia
- Nxp Semiconductors N.V.
- Ptc Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Other Key Players
- Bosch Group
- Broadcom Ltd.
- Caper Ai
- Diebold Nixdorf Inc.
- First Data Corp.
- Infineon Technologies Ag
- Intellivision
- Lg Display
- Par Technology
- Pricer Ab
- Probiz Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Standard Cognition
- Texas Instruments
- Trigo
- Verifone Inc.
- Zensors
- Zippin
Chapter 10 Appendix: Acronyms
