Global Digital Textile Printing Market – Analysis By Printing Process, Ink Type, Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of Covid-19

Among the Printing Process (Direct-to-Fabric (DTF), Direct to Garment (DTG) and Dye Sublimation), Direct-to-Fabric (DTF) is large segment globally and is expected to grow steadily in the forecast period. The advantages of DTF like easy to use process and high adoption in industry will drive the market.



Among the Ink Type (Sublimation inks, Reactive inks, Pigment inks, Acid inks and Disperse inks), Sublimation inks holds large share in market globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. It is one of the largest ink type of Market due to the growing demand of customization and dye sublimation process in textile printing will keep driving the market in future.



Among the Application (Garments and Apparel, Home Décor, Industrial Application, Soft Signage and Others), Garments and Apparel holds large share in market globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. It is one of the largest application of digital textile printing Market due to the high demand of fashionable clothes among young population and growing adoption of technology in fashion industry will keep driving the market in future.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of Digital Textile Printing Market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



• The report analyses the Digital Textile Printing Market by Value.



• The report analyses the Digital Textile Printing Market by Printing Process: Direct-to-Fabric (DTF), Direct to Garment (DTG), Dye Sublimation.



• The report analyses the Digital Textile Printing Market by Ink Type: Sublimation Inks, Reactive Inks, Pigment Inks, Acid Inks, Disperse Inks.



• The report analyses the Digital Textile Printing Market by Application (Garments and Apparel, Home Décor, Industrial Application, Soft Signage and Others).



• The Global Digital Textile Printing Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific) and By Country (U.S, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Germany, U.K., France, China, Japan, India).



• The attractiveness of the market has been presented by Printing Process, By Ink Type, By Application, by region. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Kornit Digital, Hollanders Printing Systems, Aeoon Technologies, Konica Minolta, Seiko Epson Corporation, Ricoh, Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (EFI), SPGPrints, Mutoh Holdings Co. Ltd, HP Inc.



• The report analyses the impact of Covid-19 on Digital Textile Printing Market.



Key Target Audience



• Digital Textile Printing Market Vendors



• Textile Manufacturers



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Investment Banks and Equity Firms



• Regulatory Authorities

