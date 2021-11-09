New York, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automobile Lighting Market – Analysis by Position, Technology, Vehicle Type, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06180315/?utm_source=GNW

With the increased disposable income in highly populated countries such as China, Japan and India, the adoption of LED technology has also improved significantly. The advancements in Automobile Lighting and increased use of electronics devices drive the Automobile Lighting market. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of Automobile Lighting in LED and Halogen industry and the budding automation in manufacturing industries will further propel the market in the coming years.



The Front Position of Automobile Lighting in Market witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and in the forecast period due to the imperative role being played because of the factors such as the higher concentration of OEMs and ODMs across industries. During 2021-2026, Automobile Lighting Market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate of intensifying government regulations in various parts of the world. LED Technology of Automobile Lighting is expected to hold a very larger market share of Automobile Lighting Market than other technology in the segment. Moreover, increasing demand of new Electronic Technology in the world has been anticipated to propel thrust in the sales of Automobile Lighting in the future.



Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global Automobile Lighting market in 2026. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia Pacific region include rising urban population, disposable income, increasing manufacturing activities in different countries, the rise in the demand for automobile manufacturing to improve quality by eliminating errors and reducing variability for better visibility and assistance is a major factor driving the automobile lighting market growth in the Asia Pacific Region.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of Automobile Lighting Market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



• The report analyses the Automobile Lighting Market by value (USD Million).



• The report analyses the Automobile Lighting Market by Position (Front, Back, Others).



• The report analyses the Automobile Lighting Market by Technology (LED, Halogen).



• The report analyses the Automobile Lighting Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle).



• The Global Automobile Lighting Market has been analysed By Region (America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa) and By Country (United States, Canada Mexico, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan, India).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by Position, by Technology, by Vehicle Type, by region.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new Type development. The companies analysed in the report include: Koito, Valeo, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Hella, Varroc, OSRAM, UNO Minda, LUMAX, Fiem Industries, India Japan Lighting Private Limited.



Key Target Audience



• Automobile Lighting Manufacturers and Vendors



• Automotive OEMs



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

