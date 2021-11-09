Measured Analytics and Insurance expands insurance team with senior leadership, operations, and underwriting hires

Salt Lake City, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Measured Analytics and Insurance, the data and analytics-driven cyber insurance company, announced the hiring of new members of their insurance team to serve the company’s production and expansion efforts.

“Measured has experienced tremendous growth in the middle market, and we are expanding our team to support this rapid expansion and provide our partners with the best service possible,” said Steven Anderson, Chief Underwriting Officer at Measured Analytics and Insurance. “Our team has been hard at work in the past few months recruiting some of the best cyber insurance talents from across the United States. We are thrilled to announce the addition of three highly experienced professionals to our team.”

Measured's new insurance professionals include:

Zach Atya (Washington, DC) – As a new senior leadership hire, Zach will be serving as the Director of Insurance, championing the organization’s broader insurance strategy, starting with cyber insurance. He has extensive underwriting and leadership experience for both traditional insurance and insurtech companies. His professional experience and academic background in Cybersecurity Management and Policy will aid us in bridging the gap between cyber risk assessment, mitigation, and risk management to help clients achieve a holistically more secure posture.

Nick Pearson (Philadelphia, PA) – Nick Pearson will be serving as Underwriter – Assistant Vice President. Nick has extensive underwriting and broker experience for Insurance, Reinsurance, and MGA companies. Before joining Measured Insurance & Analytics, Nick led the Business Development at a retail insurance brokerage and prior to that led the East Coast Business Development team for a cyber liability MGA. Nick began his insurance carrier as a reinsurance underwriter in the Pacific Northwest.

Minerva Novoa (San Francisco, CA) – Minerva Novoa will be serving as the Project Manager for the team. Minerva is skilled in the successful initiation, planning, design, and execution to completion of many of the Measured projects that come her way. Prior to joining Measured Insurance & Analytics, Minerva was the Project Manager at Zeguro Insurance Services based in San Francisco. She also spent many years beforehand working in advocacy where she worked to ensure that all consumers made educated choices in the insurance marketplace.

Brokers serving the USA market can take advantage of the opportunity to work directly with production underwriting team members to understand their clients' needs. As part of our Cyber policy offerings, we provide cybersecurity tools and real-time threat intelligence to ensure that our insureds are protected against cyber-related losses - and all for no additional cost. Furthermore, our policies also provide security and incident response services, as well as comprehensive cyber insurance coverage.



About Measured Insurance

Measured Insurance offers an analytics-based approach to cyber insurance, specifically quantifying specific exposure to ransomware attacks. Measured Insurance is bridging the gap between technology and insurance by using AI-powered analytics that tracks individual exposure in real-time to create smarter insurance products. Every policy is tailored to fit the individual client–clearly identifying pre-event exposure in seven fundamental areas and customizing post-event loss mitigation services with real experts, real people, and real help if ever needed.

