Global Pest Control Market – Analysis Pest Type, Control Method, By Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19

The growth in demand for pest management services around the world is being fuelled in part by climate change with an upsurge in fly-borne diseases likely to follow. In order to avert the worst-case situation, pest control services are projected to become more popular among consumers.



The COVID-19 pandemic is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry. The long-term effects are projected to impact almost all industries growth during the forecast period. The pandemic is likely to increase the awareness and policing of the potential for viruses and disease to be brought into any establishment, including the office network, and someone should not be surprised to see further legislation and the potential for fines if companies are found wanting. The performance of the Pest Control services is expected to see further improvement via increased customer focus and new product development in areas such as air purification. Rapid urbanization along with an increasing global population is likely to drive the demand for buildings and infrastructure. As per World Population Prospects 2017, United Nations, the global population is projected to reach 8.6 billion in 2030 and 1.2 billion more by 2050. This, in turn, is projected to fuel the demand for Pest Control over the coming years.



While Rentokil is focused on its Lumnia insect light traps, Rollins made 31 and 30 acquisitions during the years ended December 31, 2020, and 2019, respectively. Rollins acquired Clark Pest Control in 2019 and it is the largest Rollins acquisition since the company acquired HomeTeam Pest Defense in 2008.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of Pest Control market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



• The report analyses the Pest Control Market by value (USD Million).



• The report analyses the Pest Control Market by Application (Residential, Commercial, Others).



• The report analyses the Pest Control Market by Pest Type (Insect, Termite, Others)



• The report analyses the Pest Control Market by Control Method (Chemical, Mechanical, Biological, Others)



• The Global Pest Control Market has been analysed By Region (North Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA).



• The Global Pest Control Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Spain, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Application, by Pest Type, by Control Method.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Rentokil Initial PLC, Anticimex, Terminix Global Holdings, Inc., Rollins, INC., Ecolab, FMC Corporation, Cook’s Pest Control, Dodson Pest Control, Massey Services INC., and Arrow Exterminators.



Key Target Audience



• Pest Control Vendors



• Chemical Companies



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

