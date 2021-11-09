Orthopedic Joint Replacement Market is Projected to Reach USD 26.89 Billion by 2027, Exhibiting a CAGR of 7.6% | Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global Orthopedic Joint Replacement market size market size was USD 20.00 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 26.89 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of bone diseases among the geriatric population will bolster healthy growth of the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2020-2027 CAGR 7.6% 2027 Value Projection USD 191.83 billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 20.00 billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 180 Segments covered Product, Procedure, End user Growth Drivers Technological Innovations in Orthopedic Implants to Augment Market Growth



Advancements in Robotic Surgeries to Boost the Demand for Joint Replacement Devices





The growing demand for orthopedic joint implants will provide an impetus to the market. The adoption of robotic surgery and patient-specific 3-D printed implants will have a tremendous impact on the global market during the forecast period. The rising favorable reimbursement policies will favor the healthy growth of the market during the forecast period. in 2017, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services added coverage of US$ 10,122.0 for outpatient total knee replacement procedures.





The growing government initiatives will encourage the healthy growth of the market during the forecast period. The growing surgeries for knee replacement will impel companies to introduce innovative products for the prevailing incidents. For instance, the release of ATTUNE Revision Knee System, Persona Partial Knee System, JOURNEY II XR Total Knee, and others by major players will positively influence the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the shoulder segment is predicted to account for the lion’s share during the forecast period. The rising emphasis on the development of innovative shoulder implants by key manufacturers will accelerate the segment’s growth. The surge in the number of shoulder replacement surgeries can be a vital factor in propelling the growth of the market. In addition, the rising acceptance of joint replacement solutions by orthopaedics will consequently create opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.





Propitious Reimbursement Policies to Boost Growth in North America

The market in North America is likely to account for the lion’s share during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for joint implants. The favorable reimbursement policies along with rising replacement surgeries in outpatient settings will contribute to the growth of the market in North America. Europe is expected to rise tremendously during the forecast period owing to the growing number of joint replacement procedures.

The emergence of domestic manufacturers will have a positive impact on the European market. Asia Pacific is likely to witness an exponential growth rate due to the increase in orthopedic clinics. The rapid adoption of orthopedic products and active government support will encourage growth in the region. Nonetheless, the growing incidence of osteoarthritis in patients will promote the growth of the market in the region. In addition, the rising geriatric population will further enhance growth in the Asia Pacific.





List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

Stryker

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Smith & Nephew

Zimmer Biomet

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Integra LifeSciences

Braun Melsungen AG

Bioimpianti

Conformis

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Other players





Global Orthopedic Joint Replacement Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Knee

Hip

Shoulder

Ankle

By Procedure:

Total

Partial

Others

By End user:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Orthopedic Clinics

By Geography:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





