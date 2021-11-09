New York, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Animal Nutrition Market – Analysis By Ingredient, Species, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06180314/?utm_source=GNW

The demand for animal nutrition has rapidly increased among animal farmers to avoid disease and deficiencies among livestock and to get faster meat and animal-based product output.



Based on Ingredient, Amino Acids/ Other Segment is expected to grow significantly at both local and regional level. In addition to being building blocks of body proteins, amino acids play a significant role in various important biochemical and metabolic processes in the cells of animals. So, from growth to production and reproduction, amino acids play a large part in the productivity of farm animals and can contribute significantly to the profitability of a farm. Therefore, this segment is the highest growing among all other segments.



Asia pacific region is anticipated to grow enormously in the market on account of growing population in addition to rapid urbanization in emerging nations of Asia Pacific region, backing the growth in the market. Countries such as India, China and Japan present lucrative market for Animal Nutrition.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of Animal Nutrition market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



• The report analyses the Animal Nutrition Market by value (USD Million).



• The report analyses the Animal Nutrition Market by Ingredient (Minerals, Vitamins, Enzymes, Amino Acids/ Other).



• The report analyses the Animal Nutrition Market by Species (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aqua, Pet).



• The Global Animal Nutrition Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Italy, U.K, Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Ingredient, by Species.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include ADM Comapany, Bunge, Evonik, Adisseo, Balchem Corporation, DSM Company, Elanco Animal Health, Ceva, Cargill, Alltech.



Key Target Audience



• Animal Healthcare Companies



• Animal Nutrition Manufacturers



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

