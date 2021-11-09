Worldwide Metal Cleaning Chemicals Industry to 2026 - Acidic Cleaning Chemicals to Dominate the Market

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The metal cleaning chemicals market is expected to record a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. Metal cleaning chemicals helps to prevent damage and aids in maintaining metal tools and equipment's efficiency in several manufacturing industries.

Major factors driving the market studied are increasing demand from manufacturing industries and growing concern toward industrial cleaning and maintenance.

On the flipside, stringent environmental regulations and the impact of COVID-19 pandemic are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

Asia-Pacific region dominated the market for metal cleaning chemicals with India, China, and Japan representing major countries in terms of consumption.

Key Market Trends



Acidic Cleaning Chemicals to Dominate the Market

Metal cleaning chemicals serve the purpose of wet-ability, clean-ability, and protection against the corrosion of the components that require certain cleanliness specifications.

Acidic cleaning agents are mostly utilized for the removal of inorganic deposits such as flaking. The effective elements are normally concentrated acids and mineral chelates. Often, corrosion inhibitors and surfactants are added to the acid.

Hydrochloric acid is one of the mineral acids mainly used for concrete. Vinegar can also be used to remove calcium deposits and clean hard surfaces. Sulfuric acid is used in acidic drain cleaners to unclog jammed pipes by softening greases and carbohydrate-containing materials such as toilet tissue.

Acidic cleaning agents, powerful and versatile substances, have the ability to remove tarnish and hard water deposits from surfaces. They are also capable of removing all kinds of deposits of ion from metals.

Some of the cleaning agents that are easily available include detergent or soap, water, acetic acid, citric acid, sodium, hydroxide, ammonia, carbon dioxide, acetone, chromic acid, sodium perborate, borax, rubbing alcohol, and isopropyl alcohol, among others.

In various industries, cleaning metallic surfaces is a common predicament. To solve this issue, metal cleaning chemicals are used.

With the growing manufacturing activities across the globe, the demand for acidic metal cleaning chemicals is projected to increase through the forecast period.

Germany to Dominate the European Market

The German economy is the largest in Europe and the fifth-largest in the world. In 2019, the German economy grew by about 0.6%, which had been its weakest growth rate in the last five years. The economic growth of the country is affected by various factors, such as trade tensions leading to reduced exports, and recent government policies on debts and fiscal adjustments. The country is in plans to stop the further downfall of the economy, due to the COVID-19 impact by announcing the availability funds (of over USD 600 billion), to ensure growth and smooth functioning in various public sectors in the near future. However, still, the GDP of the country is expected to drop down to -7.0% in 2020.

Germany has the largest automobile industry in Europe. Germany leads the European automotive market, with 41 assembly and engine production plants that contribute to one-third of the total automobile production in Europe. Germany, which is one of the leading manufacturing bases of the automotive industry, is home to manufacturers from different segments, such as equipment manufacturers, material and component suppliers, engine producers, and whole system integrators.

However after the moderate decline in production in 2017 by 1.7%, it has been a downhill with negative growth rates of 9.3% and 9% in 2018 and 2019, respectively. However the sales demand growth of the automobiles in the country has been good with car sales increased from 3,822,060 units sold in 2018 to 4,017,059 in 2019. This trend is expected to continue and translate into production growth which will fuel the demand for metal cleaning chemicals market in the medium term.

The Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy lists aerospace as a key industry in Germany, with strong industrial core and high growth rates expected to be witnessed in the years to come. The German aerospace manufacturing and supplier industry comprises more than 2,300 firms located all across the country, with Northern Germany being the area with higher concentration of firms.

Air Berlin, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, MTU Aero Engines GmbH, and Rolls-Royce Deutschland Ltd are few of the major players in the German aerospace industry. The country hosts a large number of production bases for aircraft interior components, MRO, and lightweight construction and materials, largely in Bavaria, Bremen, Baden-Wurttemberg, and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. Over 30-35 thousand new aircraft are estimated to be operational by the next 20 years to meet the rising aviation demand. Thus, the increase in production of aircraft after COVID-19 recovery is expected to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.

The German electronic industry is Europe's biggest and the fifth-largest industry across the world The electrical and electronics industry accounted for 11% of the total German industrial production and about 3% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP). According to ZVEI, in 2019, the German electronics industry recorded about 3.2% decline in new orders. In 2019, foreign orders increased by 3.8%, while domestic orders indicated decline of 4.6%, thus, driving electronic production in the country. However the industry has further declined in 2020 owing to COVID-19. These factors will influence the demand for the metal cleaning chemicals demand in the country.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from Manufacturing Industries

4.1.2 Growing Concern Towards Industrial Cleaning and Maintenance

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Environments Regulations

4.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Acidic

5.1.2 Basic

5.1.3 Neutral

5.2 Form

5.2.1 Aqueous

5.2.2 Solvent

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Transportation

5.3.2 Electrical and Electronics

5.3.3 Chemical and Pharmaceutical

5.3.4 Oil and Gas

5.3.5 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 France

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Arrow Solutions

6.4.2 AVUDAI SURFACE TREATMENTS PVT. LTD

6.4.3 Chautauqua Chemical Company

6.4.4 CP GROUP BV

6.4.5 Crest Chemicals

6.4.6 Delstar Metal Finishing, Inc.

6.4.7 Dow

6.4.8 DST-CHEMICALS A/S

6.4.9 Eastman Chemical Company

6.4.10 Elmer Wallace Ltd.

6.4.11 Houghton International Inc.

6.4.12 Hubbard Hall

6.4.13 ICL

6.4.14 KYZEN CORPORATION

6.4.15 Lincoln Chemical Corporation

6.4.16 Luster-On Products Inc.

6.4.17 Modern Chemical, Inc.

6.4.18 Quaker Chemical Corporation

6.4.19 PCC Rokita SA

6.4.20 Rochester Midland Corp

6.4.21 Spartan Chemical Company, Inc.

6.4.22 Stepan Company

6.4.23 ZAVENIR DAUBERT INDIA



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Development of Bio-based Cleaning Chemicals

7.2 Other Opportunities



