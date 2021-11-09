Automotive Bearing Seals Market to hit US$ 930 MN by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The automotive bearing seals market revenue is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 930 million by 2027, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc . Increasing adoption of bearing seals with high-quality elastomers in luxury coaches & buses to improve their performance and increase efficiency will drive the industry growth.

The passenger cars segment is estimated to account for over 50% of the automotive bearing seals market share by 2027. The dominance can be attributed to increasing passenger car sales in the past few years and rising demand from the OEM segment. In emerging countries including India, Indonesia, and Mexico, among others, the potential of bearing seal sales is enormous and is expected to increase significantly as the proportion of passenger cars fitted with various bearings in different components increases. Such modifications enable smooth operations and lower bearing friction. In terms of volume, in 2019, passenger cars held nearly 80% of the Asia Pacific automotive production.

The OEM segment is poised to observe 4% CAGR through 2027 owing to lower replacement rates and higher operational life of automotive bearing seals. The rising automotive production globally to counter the rising vehicle demand is improving the segment growth. According to the Green Mobility Report by the World Bank, an additional 1.2 billion automotive vehicles will be running on the road by 2030.

Asia Pacific automotive bearing seals market generated around USD 400 million in 2020. This can be mainly attributed to the high demand from emerging nations such as China, India, and South Korea. The significant demand is credited to rising passenger cars sales. Furthermore, despite the COVID-19 crisis, China and India witnessed significant automotive vehicles sales. For instance, in July 2020, the overall sales of automotive vehicles in China rose by 16.4% year-on-year and passenger car sales rose by 14% year-on-year in India in August 2020.

Key players in the automotive bearing seals market are focusing on increasing their production capacities. For instance, in August 2019, UMC Uchiyama Manufacturing invested USD 65 million to build a plant in Yucatan, Mexico, which will supply to Mazda & Toyota in the U.S. and other countries.

Dust seal is formed by molding fluoro rubber, nitrile rubber, or other elastomers into a sealing rim form with both an oil lip and a duster lip. This is a seal to prevent the dust from getting in, to protect equipment, and maintain the bearing functions.





Differential gear automotive bearing seals are placed at the output shafts of the system. These seals typically close the axle shafts of the vehicle against the differential and prevent fluid leakages from the differential system while operating. Some of the differential gear seals also keep the axle shaft associated properly with the differential system.





The COVID-19 pandemic has considerably impacted global automotive production in 2020 and 2021 due to forced lockdowns and shortage of chips. For instance, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), China alone produced around 3.7 million commercial vehicles and 13.2 million passenger cars from January to September 2020, driving automotive bearing seals industry growth during the forecast period.





Pack seal is usually mounted between the bearing ends; however, it can also be used separately on pedestal-type ends. Pack seals may also be air or grease purged for difficult sealing applications.





