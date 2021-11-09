Europe Internet of Things Market and Trends Snapshot Report 2021 with Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Snapshot: Europe Internet of Things Market and Trends 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Internet of Things market value was forecasted to cross a USD 1 trillion mark by 2024

The Internet of Things (IoT) is defined as a system of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, objects, animals or people that are provided with unique identifiers (UIDs) and the ability to transfer data over a network without requiring human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction.

This technology recently became a trend in many countries across the globe. Both consumers and enterprises are adopting IoT for various purposes and therefore the technology is being implemented in increasing numbers. Furthermore, by 2024, global IoT market revenue was estimated to cross a USD 1 trillion landmark and by 2030 the number of connected devices should reach almost 30 billion worldwide.

Western Europe is going by leaps and bounds in consumer IoT adoption

According to a 2021 forecast cited in this new market report, the largest number of IoT connections in 2030 will be registered in Europe, as compared to other global regions. Following the same estimated, the region will be followed by North America, Asia, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

This, however, comes as no surprise, as already in 2021, almost nine in ten of all West European and more than eight in ten of all East European connectivity service suppliers were the fast wireless link required for IoT optimization.

Further, the adoption of consumer IoT, including Internet-connected home energy management, security- and safety connections, home appliances, virtual assistants, TV, and game consoles, was substantially higher in Western Europe than in other EU countries, with the Netherlands, Iceland, Norway, and the UK among the leaders.

Key Topics Covered:

Regional

Number of The Installed IoT Connections, by Type of Market, in billions, 2030f

Smart Home Devices Shipments, by Product Type, in thousands, and Market Share, in %, 2020 & 2025f

Top 5 Smart Home Vendors, by Shipments, in thousands, and Market Share, in %, Q4 2019 & Q4 2020

Mobile, Smartphone, LTE, 5G Subscriptions Number, in millions, Mobile Data, in EB/Month, and Data Traffic per Smartphone, in GB/month, 2019 & 2020 & 2025f

Fixed Wireless Access Offerings, in % of Connectivity Service Providers, Dec. 2018 & Aug. 2019 & Feb. 2020 & Oct. 2020 & Apr. 2021

Contribution of 5G on GDP by 2025, by Country, in EUR billion, February 2021

Internet of Things Usage, by Type of Solution, and by Country, in % of Individuals, H2 2020

Distribution of Companies Active in IoT, by Services Provided/Products Manufactured, in %, H2 2020

Top Barriers to Entry or Expansion, in % of Smart Home Device Manufacturers, H2 2020

Top Barriers to Entry or Expansion, in % of Wirable Device Manufacturers, H2 2020

Top Barriers to Entry or Expansion, in % of Consumer IoT Service Providers, H2 2020

Top Barriers to Entry or Expansion, in % of Voice Assistant Providers, H2 2020

United Kingdom

Sector Contribution to GDP, incl. Smart Utilities, in GBP billion, 2030f

Share of Senior Decision-Makers and Implementers of IoT Strategy who Saw IoT as a Business Priority, and Share of those who plan IoT initiatives in the Future, in %, April 2021

Key Benefits of IoT Initiative, in % of Senior Decision-Makers and Implementers of IoT Strategy, April 2021

Share of Senior Decision-Makers and Implementers of IoT Strategy Who are Concerned about the Management of the Device and Connectivity, April 2021

Germany

Share of Consumer Who Use and Do Not Use Consumer-IoT-Hardware, in %, 2017 - 2020

Consumer IoT Context Factors, incl. Status Quo, Medium-Term Target, Suitable Measures, and Level of Market Development Contribution, March 2021

France

Share of Companies Using Interconnected Devices, by Company Size, in %, 2020

Share of Companies Using Interconnected Devices, by Sector, in % of Companies with 50+ Employees, 2020

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

Ericson

Google

LG Electronics

Samsung

Sony

