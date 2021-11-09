Insights on the Electric Heat Tracing Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Bartec, Chromalox and Danfoss Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Heat Tracing Market Research Report by Component, Type, Temperature, Application, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Electric Heat Tracing Market size was estimated at USD 1,813.16 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 1,974.71 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.24% reaching USD 3,082.66 million by 2026.
Market Statistics
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report categorizes the Electric Heat Tracing to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Component, the market was studied across Control and Monitoring Systems, Electric Heat Tracing Cables, Power Connection Kits, and Thermal Insulation Materials. The Control and Monitoring Systems is further studied across Resistance Temperature Detectors, Thermocouples, and Thermostats.
- Based on Type, the market was studied across Constant Wattage, Mineral-Insulated, Self-Regulating, and Skin Effect.
- Based on Temperature, the market was studied across 101C to 250C, Above 250C, and Up to 100C.
- Based on Application, the market was studied across Floor Heating and Roof & Gutter De-Icing.
- Based on Vertical, the market was studied across Chemicals, Commercial, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Power & Energy, Pulp & Paper, Residential, Textile, Transportation, and Water & Wastewater Management.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Electric Heat Tracing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Competitive Scenario
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.
Company Usability Profiles
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Electric Heat Tracing Market, including Bartec, Chromalox, Danfoss A/S, Drexan Energy Systems, Inc., Drexma Industries Inc., Ebeco, Eltherm, Emerson Electric Co., Heat Trace, Heat Trace Products, LLC, Jiahong Heating Cable, King Electric, Nexans S.A., Nibe Industrier, nVent, nVent Thermal LLC, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, SST Group, Thermon, Trasor Corp., Urecon Ltd., Warmup, Watlow Electric Manufacturing Co., and XAREX by E&STEC Co., Ltd.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Electric Heat Tracing Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Electric Heat Tracing Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Electric Heat Tracing Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Electric Heat Tracing Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Electric Heat Tracing Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Electric Heat Tracing Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Electric Heat Tracing Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Oil & gas is a highly volatile sector globally
5.2.2. Increasing adoption of electric heat tracing systems
5.2.3. Low maintenance cost associated with electric heat tracing systems
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. Devastating effects of overlapping of heating cables
5.3.2. Heat loss is compensated to maintain temperature
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Oil & gas exploration projects in subsea and the arctic region
5.4.2. Investment in development of oil & gas pipeline infrastructure
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Installation to ensure proper operation and to avoid shock and fire
6. Electric Heat Tracing Market, by Component
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Control and Monitoring Systems
6.2.1. Resistance Temperature Detectors
6.2.2. Thermocouples
6.2.3. Thermostats
6.3. Electric Heat Tracing Cables
6.4. Power Connection Kits
6.5. Thermal Insulation Materials
7. Electric Heat Tracing Market, by Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Constant Wattage
7.3. Mineral-Insulated
7.4. Self-Regulating
7.5. Skin Effect
8. Electric Heat Tracing Market, by Temperature
8.1. Introduction
8.2. 101C to 250C
8.3. Above 250C
8.4. Up to 100C
9. Electric Heat Tracing Market, by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Floor Heating
9.3. Roof & Gutter De-Icing
10. Electric Heat Tracing Market, by Vertical
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Chemicals
10.3. Commercial
10.4. Food & Beverages
10.5. Oil & Gas
10.6. Pharmaceuticals
10.7. Power & Energy
10.8. Pulp & Paper
10.9. Residential
10.10. Textile
10.11. Transportation
10.12. Water & Wastewater Management
11. Americas Electric Heat Tracing Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Argentina
11.3. Brazil
11.4. Canada
11.5. Mexico
11.6. United States
12. Asia-Pacific Electric Heat Tracing Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Australia
12.3. China
12.4. India
12.5. Indonesia
12.6. Japan
12.7. Malaysia
12.8. Philippines
12.9. Singapore
12.10. South Korea
12.11. Taiwan
12.12. Thailand
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Electric Heat Tracing Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. France
13.3. Germany
13.4. Italy
13.5. Netherlands
13.6. Qatar
13.7. Russia
13.8. Saudi Arabia
13.9. South Africa
13.10. Spain
13.11. United Arab Emirates
13.12. United Kingdom
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
14.1.1. Quadrants
14.1.2. Business Strategy
14.1.3. Product Satisfaction
14.2. Market Ranking Analysis
14.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
14.4. Competitive Scenario
14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
14.4.4. Investment & Funding
14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
15. Company Usability Profiles
15.1. Bartec
15.2. Chromalox
15.3. Danfoss A/S
15.4. Drexan Energy Systems, Inc.
15.5. Drexma Industries Inc.
15.6. Ebeco
15.7. Eltherm
15.8. Emerson Electric Co.
15.9. Heat Trace
15.10. Heat Trace Products, LLC
15.11. Jiahong Heating Cable
15.12. King Electric
15.13. Nexans S.A.
15.14. Nibe Industrier
15.15. nVent
15.16. nVent Thermal LLC
15.17. Spirax-Sarco Engineering
15.18. SST Group
15.19. Thermon
15.20. Trasor Corp.
15.21. Urecon Ltd.
15.22. Warmup
15.23. Watlow Electric Manufacturing Co.
15.24. XAREX by E&STEC Co., Ltd.
16. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zbwl9n