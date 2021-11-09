Worldwide Electric Bus Industry to 2025 - Reduction in Battery Prices is Driving Growth

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Bus Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the electric bus market and it is poised to grow by 36.64 thousand during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 7.68% during the forecast period. The report on the electric bus market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by reduction in battery prices and technological improvements to reduce downtime.



The electric bus market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The electric bus market is segmented as below:

By Type

Pure electric bus

Plug-in hybrid bus

By Geographical Landscape

China

ROW

This study identifies the government initiatives promoting electric buses as one of the prime reasons driving the electric bus market growth during the next few years.



The report on electric bus market covers the following areas:

Electric bus market sizing

Electric bus market forecast

Electric bus market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric bus market vendors that include Anhui Ankai Automobile Co. Ltd., BYD Co. Ltd., Daimler AG, Eletra, GreenPower Motor Co. Inc., Linkker Oy, Proterra Inc., TECNOBUS Spa, Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd., and Yinlong Energy China Ltd. Also, the electric bus market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Pure electric bus - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Plug-in hybrid bus - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

China - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Anhui Ankai Automobile Co. Ltd.

BYD Co. Ltd.

Daimler AG

Eletra

GreenPower Motor Co. Inc.

Linkker Oy

Proterra Inc.

TECNOBUS Spa

Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd.

Yinlong Energy China Ltd.

10. Appendix

