Global Cloud Security Solutions Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Akamai Technologies, Broadcom and McAfee Among Others

The publisher has been monitoring the cloud security solutions market and it is poised to grow by $9.57 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 18.91% during the forecast period. Their report on the cloud security solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in demand from SMBs and regulatory requirements encouraging the use of security solutions.

The cloud security solutions market analysis includes end-user and component segments and geographic landscape.



The publisher's cloud security solutions market is segmented as below:



By End-user

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Government

Others

By Component

Cloud IAM

Cloud e-mail security

Cloud DLP

Cloud IDS/IPS

Cloud SIEM

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America

This study identifies the low cost of ownership as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud security solutions market growth during the next few years.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



Their report on the cloud security solutions market covers the following areas:

Cloud security solutions market sizing

Cloud security solutions market forecast

Cloud security solutions market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cloud security solutions market vendors that include Akamai Technologies Inc., Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., Imperva Inc., International Business Machines Corp., McAfee LLC, Sophos Ltd., and Trend Micro Inc. Also, the cloud security solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

6. Market Segmentation by Component

Market segments

Comparison by Component

Cloud IAM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud e-mail security - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud DLP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud IDS/IPS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud SIEM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Component

7. Customer landscape

Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Akamai Technologies Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Imperva Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

McAfee LLC

Sophos Ltd.

Trend Micro Inc.

11. Appendix

