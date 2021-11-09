Food Safety Testing Market Worth $29.6 Billion by 2027- Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Food Safety Testing Market by Testing Type (Pathogens, Pesticides, GMO, and Toxins), Technology (Traditional and Rapid), and Food Tested (Meat, Poultry, & Seafood, Processed Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy Products) - Global Forecast to 2027’, published by Meticulous Research®, the food safety testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $29.6 billion by 2027.

Food testing is an essential part of the efficient production of harmless, valuable products. Today’s food industry demands inspection and testing to ensure good quality and protect public health. As adulteration is prevalent in the food industry, food testing requirement has a significant role. Food safety testing laboratories and food companies constantly conduct food safety tests to ensure that the product produced is edible using microbiological analysis. However, depending on the ingredients in the recipe, the laboratories recommend suitable testing for microbes.

The growth of the overall food safety testing market is backed by the rising incidence of food-borne illnesses, growing consumer awareness regarding the safety of food, implementation of stringent food safety regulations, and rising demand for convenience and packaged food products. Additionally, technological advancements for food safety testing methods provide significant growth opportunities for food safety testing manufacturers. However, the lack of infrastructure for food control, especially in developing nations, hinders this market's growth to some extent. On the other hand, the lack of harmonization of food safety regulations poses a key challenge to the global food safety testing manufacturers.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Food Safety Testing Market

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely hit many economies around the globe. As a measure to control the spread of this disease and avoid related severe consequences, governments across the globe announced partial or complete lockdown, which majorly impacted many manufacturing and service industries, including food safety testing.

There was an increasing consumer concern for processed food due to the outbreak of COVID-19 across different countries, leading to the increased demand for safe food. Due to the impact of COVID-19, in some areas, the food industry’s supply chain was disrupted or drastically changed with food business operators needing to adopt new business models, e.g. suppliers reorienting themselves to new markets. Food supply presented possible risks for infection, both environmentally (i.e. in food stores) or through contaminated foods/packaging. Apprehension pertaining to the safety of different types of food products is expected to increase the demand for tested food products in the coming years, driving the growth of the food safety testing market.

To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research® has segmented overall food safety testing market based on testing type (pathogens {salmonella, campylobacter, E.coli, listeria, and others}, pesticides, GMO, toxins, and others), technology (traditional and rapid {PCR, DNA sequencing/NGS, immunoassay, chromatography, and spectroscopy}), food tested (meat, poultry, and seafood, processed food, fruits & vegetables, dairy products, cereals & grains, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Based on testing type, the food safety testing market is mainly segmented into pathogens, pesticides, Genetically Modified Organism (GMO), toxins, and others. The pathogens segment commanded the largest share of the overall food safety testing market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising foodborne illness and food poisoning, implementation of stringent regulations pertaining to food safety, and growing consumer awareness regarding health. However, the GMO segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on testing type, the pathogen food safety market is segmented into salmonella, campylobacter, E. coli, listeria, and others. The salmonella segment commanded the largest share of the overall pathogen food safety testing market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the rise in prevalence of food products infection and increasing Salmonella bacteria infection in foods such as meat & poultry, dairy, processed food, cereal and grain, and fruits & vegetables.

Based on technology, the food safety testing market is segmented into traditional and rapid technology. Rapid technology commanded the largest share of the overall food safety testing market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly due to factors such as multi-functional testing options in less time; flexible testing to end-user industry; increasing incidence of foodborne diseases, viruses, and other microbiological contaminants associated with inadequate storage conditions; and unsanitary food handling practices. Moreover, this segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR, mainly due to its ability to test a wide range of contaminants compared to traditional technology.

Based on type of food tested, the food safety testing market is mainly segmented into meat, poultry, and seafood, processed food, fruits & vegetables, dairy products, cereals & grains, and others. The meat, poultry, and seafood segment commanded the largest share of the overall food safety testing market in 2020, mainly attributed to growing meat production and consumption, increasing demand for seafood products such as shrimp, marlin, crabs, lobsters, tuna, etc., and increasing consumer awareness and foodborne pathogen outbreaks through meat, poultry, and seafood products. However, the fruits & vegetables segment is expected to witness significant growth.

Geographically, the North American region commanded the largest share of the global food safety testing market in 2020. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this region is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for processed food products in emerging and developing countries such as India, China, Indonesia, & Thailand; the increasing number of poisoning outbreaks with consumption of contaminated meat; and the rise in cases of food degradation, such as contamination, pesticides, and artificial taste enhancer.

The key players operating in the global food safety testing market are SGS SA (Switzerland), Intertek Group plc (U.K.), Eurofins Scientific S.E. (Luxembourg), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), ALS Limited (Australia), Bureau Veritas SA (France), Merieux NutriSciences Corporation (U.S.), AsureQuality Limited (New Zealand), Microbac Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH (Austria), TÜV SÜD AG (Germany), NEOGEN Corporation (U.S.), FoodChain ID Group, Inc. (U.S.), R J Hill Laboratories Limited (New Zealand), Symbio Laboratories (Australia), and BIOTECON Diagnostics GmbH (Germany) among others.

Scope of the report:

Food Safety Testing Market, by Testing Type

Pathogens Salmonella Campylobacter E. coli Listeria Others

Pesticides

Genetically Modified Organism (GMO)

Toxins

Others

Food Safety Testing Market, by Technology

Traditional

Rapid Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) DNA Sequencing/NGS Immunoassay Chromatography Spectroscopy



Food Safety Testing Market, by Food Tested

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

Processed Food

Fruits & Vegetables

Dairy Products

Cereals & Grains

Others

Food Safety Testing Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Poland Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Rest of World Latin America Middle East & Africa



