Outlook on 5G & the Spectrum Price Evolution - Prices Seem to Have Fallen and Interventionist Actions Have Increased

The "Has 5G Changed the Spectrum Price Evolution? - Towards More Regulatory Intervention in Assigning Spectrum" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The advent of 5G and the use of medium and higher frequencies have changed the game. Prices seem to have fallen and interventionist actions have increased.

Radio spectrum is a vital asset for MNOs and a key resource for regulators and citizens.

Radio spectrum used by mobile networks (below 3 GHz) has always been scarce, which pushes MNOs to opt for new spectrum usage techniques.

The main reason for spectrum pricing is to promote efficient use of spectrum and to ensure services for all.

How have spectrum prices evolved over the period 2000-2021?

How have the components of spectrum pricing changed?

List of players and processes analysed

Main mobile markets, including EU Member States, EU countries and non-EU countries in all world regions

Over 160 processes analysed over the 2000-2021 time frame covering main IMT bands and auctions formats

Countries Covered

Australia

Austria

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong

India

Italy

New Zealand

Norway

Portugal

Slovenia

South Korea

Spain

Switzerland

Taiwan

Thailand

United Kingdom

United States

Key Topics Covered:

1. Methodology and scope

2. Executive summary

2.1. Executive summary

2.2. Key parameters impacting spectrum prices

2.3. Number of spectrum auctions in the last past years

2.4. Spectrum prices in the last three years

3. Spectrum assignments: what is at stake?

3.1. Spectrum is a vital resource

3.2. Vital spectrum is often auctioned

Frequency bands below 6GHz

Frequency bands above 6GHz

3.3. Frequency Coverage, Capacity, Latency trade-offs for mobile services

3.4. Auctions are at risk

4. Price reached is not the only component

4.1. Spectrum prices components

4.2. Frequency assessment criteria

4.3. Licence duration/validity and spectrum prices

4.4. Quantity of spectrum

4.5. Obligations linked to licences stimulate deployments

4.6. Spectrum sharing and 5G spectrum set-asides gain momentum

5. Spectrum price analysis by criteria

5.1. Spectrum prices trends

5.2. The spectrum band criteria

700 MHz

3.4-3.8 GHz

Millimeter waves spectrum

5.3. High reserve prices reflect in higher final prices

5.4. Competition and spectrum prices in Europe

5.5. Correlation between spectrum prices and quantity of spectrum auctioned

5.6. Correlation between spectrum prices and country area

6. Italy and Germany

6.1. Italian 5G spectrum auctions

6.2. German 5G spectrum auctions

