Global polished concrete market size to reach USD 3.22 billion by 2027

Pune, India, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global polished concrete market size was worth USD 2.2 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to register an annul growth rate of 5.6% during 2021-2026, thereby amassing USD 3.22 billion by the end of the forecast duration.

The study further assesses the various segments and sub segments to determine the size and scope of the market. Besides, a deep dive evaluation of the geographical landscape consisting of the key benefactors to the industry progression is incorporated. Lastly, it offers valuable insights to the competitive arena of this business vertical inclusive of the major players and other pivotal data related to them.

Increasing demand for polished concrete for flooring applications and rising adoption of cost-effective and green flooring systems are aiding market expansion.

For the unversed, polished concrete refers to a multi-step process where the concrete floor is honed, mechanically grinded and is polished with bonded abrasives to cut the floor’s surface.

In addition, growing construction and building activities driven by swift urbanization and population expansion is augmenting industry outlook.

As per a data released by Statista, the total expenditure on construction globally was USD 11.5 trillion in 2018 which jumped to USD 12.5 trillion in 2020 which is further projected to reach USD 19.2 trillion by 2035.

On the contrary, the progression of global polished concrete market could be hampered by the frequent fluctuation in the prices of raw materials.

Elaborating regional landscape

Regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America are considered to understand the dynamics of this business vertical. Among these, North America presently holds a significant market share owing to rapid technological advancements in the construction and building sector.

Moreover the region is also poised to amass notable gains during 2021-2027 accreditable to the widespread usage of glossy, shiny, and aesthetically appealing flooring system across residential establishments.

Expounding the competitive arena

The major companies operating in global polished concrete market are Vexcon Chemicals Inc., The Euclid Chemical Company, Solomon Colors Inc., UltraTech Cement Limited, Sika AG, Boral Limited, Sherwin-Williams Company, The 3M Company, BASF SE, and PPG Industries Inc.

The aforementioned companies are adopting various effective strategies like partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, product launches, and investment deals to strengthen the foothold in the overall market.

Global Polished Concrete Market by Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Densifier

Sealer & crack filler

Conditioner

Global Polished Concrete Market by Method (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Dry

Wet

Global Polished Concrete Market by Construction Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

New Construction

Renovation

Global Polished Concrete Market By End-User Reach (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Residential

Non-residential

Global Polished Concrete Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of The World

Global Polished Concrete Market Competitive Hierarchy (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Vexcon Chemicals Inc.

The Euclid Chemical Company

Solomon Colors Inc.

UltraTech Cement Limited

Sika AG

Boral Limited

Sherwin-Williams Company

The 3M Company

BASF SE

PPG Industries Inc.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Polished Concrete Market, by region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Polished Concrete Market, by type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Polished Concrete Market, by Method, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Polished Concrete Market, by Construction Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Polished Concrete Market, by End use, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Polished Concrete Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Polished Concrete Market Dynamics

3.1. Polished Concrete Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increasing demand for polished concrete for flooring applications

3.1.1.2. Rise in the demand for cost-effective and green flooring system

3.1.2. Market Restraint

3.1.2.1. Volatility in raw material prices

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Population growth and rapid urbanization translating to large number of construction projects

Chapter 4. Global Polished Concrete Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Polished Concrete Market, by type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Polished Concrete Market by type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Polished Concrete Market Estimates & Forecasts by type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Polished Concrete Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Densifier

5.4.2. Sealer & crack filler

5.4.3. Conditioner

Chapter 6. Global Polished Concrete Market, by Method

a. Market Snapshot

6.1. Global Polished Concrete Market by Method, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.2. Global Polished Concrete Market Estimates & Forecasts by Method 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.3. Polished Concrete Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Dry

6.3.2. Wet

Chapter 7. Global Polished Concrete Market, by Construction Type

b. Market Snapshot

7.1. Global Polished Concrete Market by Construction Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.2. Global Polished Concrete Market Estimates & Forecasts by Construction Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

7.3. Polished Concrete Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.3.1. New construction

7.3.2. Renovation

Chapter 8. Global Polished Concrete Market, by End Use

c. Market Snapshot

8.1. Global Polished Concrete Market by End-use, Performance - Potential Analysis

8.2. Global Polished Concrete Market Estimates & Forecasts by End Use 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

8.3. Polished Concrete Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.3.1. Residential

8.3.2. Non-residential

Chapter 9. Global Polished Concrete Market, Regional Analysis

