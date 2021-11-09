SkyWatch Achieves Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner Status in the AWS Partner Network

WATERLOO, Ontario, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyWatch Space Applications Inc. (" SkyWatch "), a leading provider of machine-to-machine (M2M) Earth observation aggregation and data management platforms for satellite operators, today announced it is now an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN).

The designation of AWS ISV Partner is an achievement that SkyWatch accomplished through the comprehensive AWS ISV Partner path process that includes testing against the highest industry standards for software companies offering integrations with AWS.

SkyWatch's integrated data management platform, TerraStream , provides satellite operators with immediate access to scalable data storing, cataloguing, processing, and distribution of Earth observation data via AWS Ground Station . AWS Ground Station makes it easy for customers to communicate with their satellites and quickly move data around the globe, process and store it on AWS. TerraStream customers can schedule satellite contacts at AWS Ground Station locations around the world and take advantage of AWS's low-latency, high-bandwidth global network to deliver data. This combination could give satellite developers and operators more opportunities to focus on core competencies and building a business, instead of building their own infrastructure. With its fully integrated suite of products for Operations, Support, and Sales teams, SkyWatch helps satellite operators to globally distribute Earth observation data and intelligence to application developers and business users in an efficient and cost-effective way.

"Leveraging AWS, SkyWatch offers customers industry-leading, end-to-end applications to shorten the path to revenue for satellite operators," says Joel Cumming, Chief Technology Officer at SkyWatch. "We are thrilled to join the AWS Partner Community as an ISV partner. Together, we're providing robust solutions to help forge new paths into space, so we can make life on Earth better."

About SkyWatch

SkyWatch is on a mission to make Earth Observation data accessible to the world. Hundreds of trillions of pixels of our planet are captured from space every day. Drawing on the team's past experience in space data aggregation software, SkyWatch is building the infrastructure to connect satellite data operators and application developers. The company raised a $17.2 million Series B this year and is expecting to double its size in 2022.

About TerraStream

TerraStream is an automated data distribution platform for Earth observation data providers that is more functional, capital-efficient, and fast to deploy than a custom build. A cost-effective way to monetize data and expand market reach, the TerraStream platform includes custom processing, image normalization, data hosting, tasking management, opportunity analytics, and a robust API suite.

