Clarus R+D Wins Fast 50 Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus R+D (https://clarusrd.com/), a fintech software company focused on helping innovative companies maximize their R&D tax credits, announced it has been named the fifth fastest growing business in terms of revenue in all of Central Ohio as decided by the Columbus Business First Journal.



Clarus R+D had staggering revenue growth in 2020 of 204.3 percent. Clarus R+D was founded in Columbus in 2016 and currently boasts 30 employees.

“The pandemic was a scary time for everyone,” said Jeff Haskett, Clarus R+D’s CEO, along with co-founder and CSO Brent Johnson, MT. “It’s a testament to our team that we were able to help so many of our customers, new and old, claim money owed to them by the government so they could reinvest back in their companies.”

Clarus R+D focuses on helping businesses of all sizes take advantage of America’s largest tax incentive: the research and development tax credit. They build cloud-based software to deliver access, compliance, and clarity for federal and state R&D tax credits. To date, the company has helped more than 1,100 customers and 170 partners claim over $125 million in tax credits.

