JOAN SULLIVAN GARRETT, MEDAIRE FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN, CEREMONIOUSLY ENSHRINED INTO THE NATIONAL AVIATION HALL OF FAME

Phoenix, AZ, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedAire Founder and Chairman Joan Sullivan Garrett was ceremoniously enshrined into the National Aviation Hall of Fame (NAHF) on October 13, 2021, during the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Conference and Expo in Las Vegas.

Garrett was inducted into the NAHF's Class of 2020 for being a visionary that pioneered telemedicine and founded the aviation industry's first global remote medical emergency response company, MedAire, which directs real-time safety services to thousands annually throughout aviation.

"The Public Law that established the NAHF entrusts us to recognize people who advance aviation with their life's work. Joan Sullivan Garrett not only revolutionized aviation but also transformed it and made the world safer for every single person in the air. She also set herself apart by achieving so much at such a young age. Her foresight, aptitude and impact make her more than worthy for induction into the NAHF," said Amy Spowart, the NAHF's President and CEO. With her enshrinement, Garrett joins the company of other aviation pioneers such as the Wright brothers, William Boeing, Charles Lindbergh, Amelia Earhart, Buzz Aldrin, and Neil Armstrong.

Garrett recently published her autobiography, One Life Lost, Millions Gained, The Story of a Flight Nurse turned MedAire CEO. The book, now available on Amazon, tells the story of how her vision and entrepreneurial spirit led her to connect ground-based emergency physicians with flight and maritime crews from anywhere in the world in real-time, whether 36,000 feet in the air or the middle of an ocean.

"On behalf of everyone at her MedAire family, I would like to congratulate Joan on receiving this high honour. We could not be prouder of her, and of course, prouder to continue to fulfil and evolve her vision each day," said Bill Dolny, CEO of MedAire.

Today, MedAire is the leading global provider of 24/7 integrated safety solutions for the aviation and maritime industries. Their products and services are on board more than 4500 private aviation aircraft, over 1,100 yachts, and utilized by over 180 global airlines. Additionally, MedAire's assistance service and medical kits come standard on new aircraft from the world's top business jet manufacturers. In addition to medical assistance, equipment, and training solutions, MedAire offers a suite of aviation security solutions to help flight departments mitigate risks to their people, aircraft, and operations.

About MedAire

For more information, go to www.medaire.com. Follow at www.linkedin.com/company/medaire.

About Joan Sullivan Garrett

Joan Sullivan Garrett is the Founder and Chairman of MedAire, the world's largest integrated aviation and maritime provider of medical, travel and safety services.

Joan founded MedAire in 1985 to provide on-demand medical advice for in-flight medical emergencies (also known as telemedicine). The company has since expanded to provide travel risk management solutions for passengers and crew of airlines, business and general aviation, and luxury yachts. Its core mission remains to protect and save lives.

She has been the recipient of Flight Safety Foundation's Business Aviation Meritorious Service Award 1997. In addition, in 2001, she was named Ernst and Young's Entrepreneur of the Year. That same year she gave congressional testimony that led to the FAA's final ruling requiring US airlines to carry AEDs on all flights, domestic and international. In 2017, Garrett received the National Business Aviation Association's prestigious Meritorious Award and the International Aviation Women's Association Woman of Excellence Award for her significant contributions to the industry. She was also inducted into the prestigious International Air and Space Hall of Fame in 2019 and now the National Aviation Hall of Fame.

For more information, go to www.joansullivangarrett.com.