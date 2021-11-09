Vantage Drilling International Reports Third Quarter Results for 2021

HOUSTON, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International ("Vantage" or the “Company”) reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of approximately $21.7 million or $1.66 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2021, based on the weighted average shares outstanding, as compared to a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $169.3 million or $12.91 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2020, which included a non-cash loss on impairment charge of $128.9 million on the carrying amount of the Titanium Explorer.



As of September 30, 2021, Vantage had approximately $120.3 million in cash, including $14.9 million of restricted cash, compared to $154.5 million in cash, including $12.5 million of restricted cash at December 31, 2020. The Company used $44.5 million in cash from operations in 2021 compared to $61.1 million used during the same period of 2020 and used $3.5 million in cash from operations in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $25.6 million used during the second quarter of 2021.

Ihab Toma, CEO, commented: “The underlying fundamentals of our industry continued to improve during the third quarter as reflected in the increased contracting activity and industry-wide utilization. For Vantage, we had all of our five Jackups working throughout the quarter while the Platinum Explorer drillship concluded its previous campaign in August and is expected to start a new two-year contract shortly. We are pleased to report that our collaboration with Aquadrill has resulted in obtaining a drilling contract for their rig, West Capella, which is expected to commence during the first quarter of 2022. This is an important milestone for us and for Aquadrill and proves the viability of Vantage as a management platform marketing and operating rigs on behalf of other owners.”

Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of two ultra-deepwater drillships, and five premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of, drilling units owned by others.

The information above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified above or as disclosed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Vantage disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Statement of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Contract drilling services $ 42,982 $ 18,069 $ 92,362 $ 95,539 Reimbursables and other 9,869 2,142 16,256 12,903 Total revenue 52,851 20,211 108,618 108,442 Operating costs and expenses Operating costs 45,369 27,231 106,782 113,890 General and administrative 4,593 3,829 15,055 15,715 Depreciation 14,137 18,230 42,423 54,647 Loss on impairment — 128,876 — 128,876 Total operating costs and expenses 64,099 178,166 164,260 313,128 Loss from operations (11,248) (157,955) (55,642) (204,686) Other (expense) income Interest income 8 41 118 853 Interest expense and other financing charges (8,508) (8,510) (25,529) (25,531) Other, net (1,108) (46) (1,901) 2,321 Total other expense (9,608) (8,515) (27,312) (22,357) Loss before income taxes (20,856) (166,470) (82,954) (227,043) Income tax provision 881 2,855 3,763 4,752 Net loss (21,737) (169,325) (86,717) (231,795) Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (10) 2 (41) 16 Net loss attributable to shareholders $ (21,727) $ (169,327) $ (86,676) $ (231,811) Loss per share Basic and Diluted $ (1.66) $ (12.91) $ (6.61) $ (17.68) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, Basic and Diluted 13,115 13,115 13,115 13,115 Vantage Drilling International Supplemental Operating Data (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating costs and expenses Jackups $ 23,772 $ 11,820 $ 60,091 $ 48,962 Deepwater 11,706 11,958 27,769 50,828 Management 3,701 - 4,458 - Operations support 2,275 2,177 6,804 7,631 Reimbursables 3,915 1,276 7,660 6,469 Total operating costs and expenses $ 45,369 $ 27,231 $ 106,782 $ 113,890 Utilization Jackups 98.7% 40.0% 56.9% 62.2% Deepwater 28.5% 28.2% 42.4% 45.1%





Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and par value information) (Unaudited) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 105,468 $ 141,945 Restricted cash 5,731 7,996 Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $5.0 million, respectively 36,168 24,717 Materials and supplies 51,550 49,861 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,009 29,151 Total current assets 216,926 253,670 Property and equipment Property and equipment 794,037 794,944 Accumulated depreciation (316,916 ) (278,562 ) Property and equipment, net 477,121 516,382 Operating lease ROU assets 2,674 3,997 Other assets 22,088 12,126 Total assets $ 718,809 $ 786,175 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 29,776 $ 25,466 Other current liabilities 38,126 24,734 Total current liabilities 67,902 50,200 Long–term debt, net of discount and financing costs of $3,552 and $4,781, respectively 346,448 345,219 Other long-term liabilities 15,104 15,011 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50 million shares authorized; 13,115,026 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 633,817 634,181 Accumulated deficit (346,331 ) (259,655 ) Controlling interest shareholders' equity 287,499 374,539 Noncontrolling interests 1,856 1,206 Total equity 289,355 375,745 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 718,809 $ 786,175



