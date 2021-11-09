Worldwide Automotive Powertrain Industry to 2025 - Featuring BorgWarner, Continental and Magna International Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Powertrain Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), By Propulsion Type (ICE, Electric Vehicle), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive powertrain market size is expected to reach USD 1,125.66 billion by 2025. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing demand for environment-friendly vehicles and increasingly stringent government regulations regarding vehicular emission are expected to favor the demand for automotive powertrains in the market. Moreover, technological advancements in powertrain systems to enhance the vehicle's efficiency are anticipated to boost market growth prospects over the forecast period.



The adoption rate and pace of evolution of automotive powertrain vary across regions according to purchase subsidies, regulatory differences, road pricing, fuel taxation policy, state support, and consumer preferences. In Europe and countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan, stringent regulations are expected to make OEMs shift their focus on electrified powertrain options. Other significant factors that constitute the evolution of powertrain include developing charging infrastructure in different regions globally.



Increasing vehicle sales and the growing adoption of automated transmission vehicles in emerging countries such as India, China, Indonesia, Japan, and Brazil, are expected to drive the market. The substantial rise in the purchasing power of consumers has increased the demand for state-of-the-art motor vehicles, driving the demand for upgraded systems. The rising use of All Wheel Drive in SUVs in emerging regions is also expected to support the growth of the powertrain market. The growing demand for AWD-equipped vehicles in the Asia Pacific region is expected to boost the growth of the all-wheel-drive system market.



The COVID-19 pandemic has hampered the growth prospects of several industries in 2020; powertrain manufacturers are facing a year-on-year decline in unit volumes sales and revenues. For instance, BorgWarner Inc., a prominent market player in the electric powertrain market, witnessed a decrease in the e-Propulsion & Drivetrain business segment. However, the demand for vehicles with upgraded safety features is likely to increase post-pandemic. Since automotive powertrain plays a vital role in automobiles, the market could regain momentum. Furthermore, despite the pandemic, the growing demand for electric vehicles is anticipated to boost the demand for automotive powertrains.



Automotive Powertrain Market Report Highlights

In terms of vehicle type, the commercial vehicle segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of around 11.7% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for a unified supply chain network connecting multiple transportation modes, including freight rail, air, and express delivery services, maritime transport, and truck transport

In terms of propulsion type, the ICE segment dominated the market in 2020 and is anticipated to value at more than USD 902.91 billion by 2028. This can be attributed to the price difference between ICEs and EVs and inadequate charging infrastructure

The Asia Pacific regional market held the dominant market share in 2020, with the China market being a significant contributor. China remains the largest manufacturer of automobiles and automotive market across the globe. In 2020, China ranked first in terms of the production of passenger cars globally, which stood at nearly 21 million

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2 Automotive Powertrain Market - Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Automotive Powertrain Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.4 Automotive Powertrain Industry Analysis - PESTLE

3.5 Automotive Powertrain Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces



Chapter 4 Automotive Powertrain Market: Vehicle Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Vehicle Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2025

4.2 Market Size & Forecasts and Trends Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

4.2.1 Passenger Vehicle

4.2.2 Commercial Vehicle



Chapter 5 Automotive Powertrain Market: Propulsion Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Propulsion Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2025

5.2 Market Size & Forecasts and Trends Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

5.2.1 ICE

5.2.1.1 Gasoline

5.2.1.2 Diesel

5.2.1.3 Natural Gas Vehicle

5.2.2 Electric Vehicle

5.2.2.1 BEV

5.2.2.2 PHEV



Chapter 6 Automotive Powertrain Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2025

6.2 Market Size & Forecasts and Trends Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (USD Billion, Thousand Units)

6.2.1 North America

6.2.1.1 U.S.

6.2.1.2 Canada

6.2.2 Europe

6.2.2.1 Germany

6.2.2.2 U.K.

6.2.3 Asia Pacific

6.2.3.1 Greater China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 India

6.2.3.4 South Korea

6.2.4 Latin America

6.2.5 Middle East & Africa



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Key Company Analysis, 2020

7.2 Company Profiles

7.2.1 BorgWarner Inc.

7.2.1.1 Company Overview

7.2.1.2 Financial Performance

7.2.1.3 Product Benchmarking

7.2.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

7.2.2 Continental AG

7.2.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2.2 Financial Performance

7.2.2.3 Product Benchmarking

7.2.2.4 Strategic Initiatives

7.2.3 Magna International Inc.

7.2.3.1 Company Overview

7.2.3.2 Financial Performance

7.2.3.3 Product Benchmarking

7.2.3.4 Strategic Initiatives

7.2.4 Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd.

7.2.4.1 Company Overview

7.2.4.2 Financial Performance

7.2.4.3 Product Benchmarking

7.2.4.4 Strategic Initiatives

7.2.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

7.2.5.1 Company Overview

7.2.5.2 Financial Performance

7.2.5.3 Product Benchmarking

7.2.5.4 Strategic Initiatives

7.2.6 Nidec Corporation

7.2.6.1 Company Overview

7.2.6.2 Financial Performance

7.2.6.3 Product Benchmarking

7.2.6.4 Strategic Initiatives

7.2.7 Robert Bosch GmbH

7.2.7.1 Company Overview

7.2.7.2 Financial Performance

7.2.7.3 Product Benchmarking

7.2.7.4 Strategic Initiatives

7.2.8 Schaeffler Group USA Inc.(Schaeffler AG)

7.2.8.1 Company Overview

7.2.8.2 Financial Performance

7.2.8.3 Product Benchmarking

7.2.8.4 Strategic Initiatives

7.2.9 Valeo SA

7.2.9.1 Company Overview

7.2.9.2 Financial Performance

7.2.9.3 Product Benchmarking

7.2.9.4 Strategic Initiatives

7.2.10 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

7.2.10.1 Company Overview

7.2.10.2 Financial Performance

7.2.10.3 Product Benchmarking

7.2.10.4 Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l30074