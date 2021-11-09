Clear Blue Technologies International to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (‘Clear Blue’ or the ‘Company’) (TSXV: CBLU), the Smart Off-Grid™ company, today announced that it will report financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended September 30, 2021, on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 before the market opens. Clear Blue will also host a conference call that same day, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review the Company's performance and answer investor questions. Those interested can register at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AVgoIiWlT_OMCWuYGFiICQ

Clear Blue delivers clean, managed, wireless power – anywhere and anytime. We use our patented Smart Off-Grid technology, delivered through our Energy-as-a-Service business model, to manage lighting, telecom, Internet of Things devices, and other critical systems worldwide. Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. Clear Blue is publicly traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol CBLU, on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 0YA) and on the OTC venture exchange (OTCBQ: CBUTF). Learn more at www.clearbluetechnologies.com.

