SunHydrogen Partners with MSC Co. LTD of Korea, COO Woosuk Kim and Director of Technology Joun Lee Visit Company Headquarters

SANTA BARBARA, CA , Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTC:HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today provided an in-depth look at the objectives of its new partnership with MSC Co. LTD of Korea.

At the end of October, SunHydrogen Chief Operating Officer Woosuk Kim and Director of Technology Joun Lee visited MSC’s headquarters in Incheon, South Korea to discuss the collaboration between the two companies.

In the first stage of the partnership, MSC will begin reproducing SunHydrogen’s electrolyte chemistry in an industrial setting to validate their capability for mass manufacturing. The manufactured electrolytes will then be sent to SunHydrogen’s lab in Iowa to validate MSC’s efficacy in electroplating the PAH components at the same quality achieved at lab scale.

PAH, or photoelectrosynthetically active heterostructures, are the foundation of SunHydrogen’s nanoparticle technology, in which billions of PAH nanoparticles split apart water at the molecular level.

“This validation process will provide an important database for manufacturing the PAH components in different locations while maintaining their high quality,” Dr. Lee said. As part of this first stage, MSC will also evaluate the composition of the electrolyte for any possible environmental and cost-related challenges, further optimizing the electrolyte for the scale-up process.

The second stage of the partnership will involve the electrodeposition of semiconductors on SunHydrogen’s proprietary substrate in an industrialized setup, where the results will be evaluated by SunHydrogen’s scientists to ensure that the PAH components are of the highest quality in this mass-scale electrodeposition setting.

The newly-formed partnership with MSC is one of several milestones achieved under the leadership of Dr. Lee and Mr. Kim.

Mr. Kim, who formerly served as Senior Vice President and Head of the M&A Group at Seoul-based company SK Innovation, was appointed as SunHydrogen’s Chief Operating Officer in April of 2021, and possesses global business management and financial market expertise spanning the US and Wall Street, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. In addition to structuring transactions at SK Innovation, Mr. Kim was instrumental in driving new technologies forward.

About SunHydrogen, Inc.

SunHydrogen is developing a breakthrough, low-cost technology to make renewable hydrogen using sunlight and any source of water, including seawater and wastewater. The only byproduct of hydrogen fuel is pure water, unlike hydrocarbon fuels such as oil, coal and natural gas that release carbon dioxide and other contaminants into the atmosphere when used. By optimizing the science of water electrolysis at the nano-level, our low-cost nanoparticles mimic photosynthesis to efficiently use sunlight to separate hydrogen from water, ultimately producing environmentally friendly renewable hydrogen. Using our low-cost method to produce renewable hydrogen, we intend to enable a world of distributed hydrogen production for renewable electricity and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at www.SunHydrogen.com.

