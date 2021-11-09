GZ6G Technologies (GZIC) Hires Dudenhoeffer as Director of Sponsorships, Brands, and Large Venue Media

LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GZ6G Technologies (OTCQB: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for cities and large venues, has appointed Lisa Marie Dudenhoeffer as Director of Sponsorships.

Dudenhoeffer will lead media sales and brand sponsorships of GZ6G’s advertising network at airports, cities, stadiums, universities, and government organizations. In her role, Dudenhoeffer will allow organizations to reap the rewards of their digital infrastructure investments by combining both media and data analytics provided by GZ6G’s proprietary ERP software platform, VenuTRAXTM.

Currently, the IoT and digital infrastructure markets are booming; according to Costello and Rimol, 2021, Gartner Forecasts Worldwide IT Spending to Reach $4 Trillion in 2021, “Worldwide IT spending is projected to total $4.1 trillion in 2021, an increase of 8.4% from 2020,” Source: Gartner.

As many companies invest in new technologies like 5G, WiFi 6, and ERP data software, they often need support to streamline operations and monetize untapped opportunities. In fact, the number one ranked attribute for IT services providers was, “they bring me innovative ideas of how to use IT to create business value,” Source: (Ellingsen, 2020, Turning Intelligence Into Value, Accenture, p. 15).

Streamlining operations and monetizing untapped opportunities are two of the key reasons behind the development of the four specialized GZ6G Technologies divisions: Green Zebra Smart Labs, Green Zebra Networks, Green Zebra Data, and Green Zebra Media, created to provide both managed network support with media and data capabilities.

“Mrs. Dudenhoeffer will play a key role in offering turnkey marketing solutions to venues and brands,” said Coleman Smith, CEO of GZ6G Technologies. “When we talk to facility managers, they are usually unaware of the network and marketing support that we provide. Currently, we are seeing a massive influx of demand for these services, resulting in many venues becoming overwhelmed with live events finally back on track for 2022. I’m confident that Mrs. Dudenhoeffer’s experience and reputation will serve our clients well.”

For Green Zebra Media, Dudenhoeffer’s role will be critical for venues and organizations to optimize their IoT digital transformation. She’ll be the point person for C-Suite venue operators and brand managers to begin marketing together. And she’ll offer access to Green Zebra’s creative and strategic resources to ensure the quality of all advertising trafficked across the network.

“I know Lisa Marie is up to the challenge because we’ve had success in the past building athletic and sports brands together,” said Peter Malecha, Director of Media. “I’m excited to combine our marketing relationships with GZ6G technology and software platforms. For both brands and venues, it’s an absolute game-changer in this age of ad-skipping where all brands are competing to deliver purposeful experiences to their customers.”

1 Costello and Rimol, April 7, 2021, Gartner Forecasts Worldwide IT Spending to Reach $4 Trillion in 2021, Gartner Research, https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2021-04-07-gartner-forecasts-worldwide-it-spending-to-reach-4-trillion-in-2021

For more information about GZ6G Technologies visit:

www.GZ6G.com

Twitter @greenzebra

NETWORKS Contact:

Helen Young

helen.y@greenzebra.net

MEDIA Contact:

Lisa Marie Dudenhoeffer

lisamarie.d@greenzebra.net

Peter Malecha

peter.m@greenzebra.net

INVESTOR Contact:

Coleman Smith

Cole@greenzebra.net

About GZ6G Technologies:

GZ6G Technologies is the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities. OTCMarkets: (OTCQB: GZIC)

GZ6G Technologies is focused on acquiring smart city solutions, developing innovative products, and overseeing smart cities and smart venues, and modernizing facilities and buildings operations with emerging 5G and Wi-Fi 6 technologies. Target markets include stadiums, airports, universities, and smart city projects.

GZ6G Technologies comprises four departments: Green Zebra Smart Labs: Software planning and development of applications integrated for enterprises, cities, stadiums, universities, commercial, and industrial technologies to optimize user engagement and streamline experiences. Solutions are powered by artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics for historical data, operation forecasting, and predictive monetization strategies. Green Zebra Smart Networks: Integrated wireless and IT consulting and infrastructure management for enterprise and mid-size organizations. Green Zebra technical teams will also provide technical support, cybersecurity, and procurement of networking hardware and software for enterprise-level clients. Green Zebra Smart Data: Cloud, hybrid, and on-premise Storage and multilayer security of servers for cloud computing solutions and remote management systems for co-location and hosting options for venues, cities, and customers. Green Zebra Smart Media: full-service marketing and advertising agency for cities, stadiums, and large venues to utilize digital media across the Green Zebra media network. Media trafficking and media placement powered by Green Zebra Labs data analytics and software. Since 2017, GZ6G Technologies is the trusted, smart solutions provider for clients such as Governor’s Island, NY, and the city of New York and the city of West Des Moines, Iowa.

Safe Harbor Statement:

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the company and members of its management team with respect to the company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse development with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock.

Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the company's website. The company denies any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.