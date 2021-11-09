Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Reach $125.65 Billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.8% - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Functional Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global functional food ingredient market is expected to grow from $84.74 billion in 2020 to $93.09 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The market is expected to reach $125.65 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.8%.



This report focuses on functional food ingredients market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the functional food ingredients market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Major players in the functional food ingredients market are Cargill, BASF, Archer Daniels Midland, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, Arla Foods, Kerry Group, Ajinomoto, DSM, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Roquette Freres, Nestle, Fuerst Day Lawson, Ashland, A&B Ingredients, and Royal Cosun.



The main types of functional food ingredients are probiotics and prebiotics, carotenoids, dietary fibers fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, and others. Carotenoids are fat-soluble pigments found generally in fruits, flowers, plants, algae, and photosynthetic bacteria. They are also found in some non-photosynthetic bacteria, molds, and yeasts.

Carotenoids act as a type of antioxidant for humans and are important for human health. It protects the human body against serious disorders such as heart disease, cancer, and degenerative eye disease. The different sources include natural, synthetic and are used in beverages, dairy products, infant food, bakery and confectionery, others.



North America was the largest region in the functional food ingredients market in 2020. Europe was the second-largest market in the functional food ingredients market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Collaborations and partnerships are are key trends gaining popularity in shaping the functional food ingredients market. Major companies operating in the functional food ingredients sector are focused on partnering or collaborating with other companies to develop innovative solutions for functional food ingredients.



The rise in demand for fortified food & beverage products is expected to contribute to the growth of the functional food ingredients market. Fortified foods are functional foods that lack natural nutrients; nutrients are added to them. These foods boost nutrition and provide health advantages.

Fortified foods are functional foods without natural nutrients in them, nutrients are added to them, and these foods improve nutrition, add health benefits. Fortified foods & beverage products consumption is increasing due to growing health consciousness in consumers, increasing disease occurrences, increasing consumer's disposable income. The medicinal properties of these foods in providing healing benefits apart from energy and essential nutrients are motivating consumers to spend more on healthy food products.

Therefore, the rise in demand for fortified food & beverage products will drive the functional food ingredients market growth.



