Ocean Power Technologies to Report Fiscal Year 2022 Second Quarter Results on Tuesday, December 14, 2021

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. ("OPT" or "the Company") (NYSE American: OPTT), a leader in innovative and cost-effective low-carbon marine power, data, and service solutions, today announced that it will report its fiscal year 2022 second quarter results for the period ending October 31, 2021, after the market closes on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.



CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

OPT will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern. The dial-in number for the conference call is 877-407-8291 (toll-free) or 201-689-8345 (direct). Please dial the number 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Access the live webcast: www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com/investor-relations

A replay will be available by telephone approximately two hours after the call's completion until March 15, 2022. You may access the replay by dialing 877-660-6853 from the U.S. or 201-612-7415 for international callers and using the Conference ID 13725084. The archived webcast will also be available on the OPT website investor relations page.

INDIVIDUAL MEETING INFORMATION

In an effort to increase relations with institutional investors, management has dedicated time to hosting individual meetings with portfolio managers and analysts starting on December 16. If you are interested in scheduling a meeting with management, please contact InvestorRelations@oceanpowertech.com or 609-730-0400 x401.

ABOUT OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES

OPT is a provider of ocean energy and intelligence services. OPT provides these services through its innovative low- to zero-carbon distributed and autonomous ocean power and data solutions, combined with its offshore engineering and design services. OPT’s PowerBuoy® platforms offer persistent, reliable, and economical power and communications for remote surface and subsea applications for markets such as offshore energy, defense and security, science and research, and communications. OPT is headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey. To learn more, visit www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by certain words or phrases such as "may", "will", "aim", "will likely result", "believe", "expect", "will continue", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "contemplate", "seek to", "future", "objective", "goal", "project", "should", "will pursue" and similar expressions or variations of such expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations about its future plans and performance. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates which could be inaccurate and which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could vary materially from those anticipated or expressed in any forward-looking statement made by the Company. Please refer to the Company's most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a further discussion of these risks and uncertainties. The Company disclaims any obligation or intent to update the forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.