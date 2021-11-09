Global Heat Exchanger Markets, 2019-2020 & 2021-2027 - Opportunities with Advanced Solutions Offered to End Users by OEMs

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Heat Exchanger Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the global heat exchanger market from 2019 to 2027. It examines its growth prospects in the short, medium, and long terms.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created unforeseen circumstances for businesses around the world, affecting the overall growth of the manufacturing sector.

As the heat exchanger market is mature, the publisher highlights the various digital solutions that can be implemented to drive market revenue. In addition, a competitive evaluation of heat exchangers is captured, including a look at the leading market players and key factors helping them outperform their competitors.

The report also includes the application of heat exchangers in the production of green technology and has explained the growth of heat exchangers in the various renewable, alternative, and sustainable sources of energy.

However, the commoditization of the product raises price pressures, reducing market participants' profit margins, particularly in the face of fierce competition from low-cost manufacturers. The market's greatest difficulty right now is localized lockdowns across countries, as well as fast-rising supply chain expenses.

In many applications, the focus on reducing the total cost of ownership, energy consumption, and footprint is likely to lead to a larger push for plate heat exchangers and a reduction in the use of shell-and-tube heat exchangers.

The heat exchanger sub-products included in this study are:

Shell-and-tube heat exchangers

Gasketed plate-and-frame heat exchangers

All-welded plate heat exchangers

Brazed plate heat exchangers

Air-cooled heat exchangers

Cooling tower systems

The vertical markets analyzed in this study are:

HVAC and refrigeration

Power generation

Chemicals and petrochemicals

Oil and gas

Food and beverage

Water and wastewater

Pharmaceuticals

Mining

Marine and shipbuilding

Others (heat exchangers employed in steelmaking, general engineering, pulp and paper, and other niche applications)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Heat Exchanger Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Heat Exchanger Market

Heat Exchanger Market - Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Region

Key Competitors for the Heat Exchanger Market

Key Growth Metrics for the Heat Exchanger Market

Distribution Channels, Heat Exchanger Market

Growth Drivers for the Heat Exchanger Market

Growth Driver Analysis for the Heat Exchanger Market

Growth Restraints for the Heat Exchanger Market

Growth Restraint Analysis for the Heat Exchanger Market

Forecast Assumptions for the Heat Exchanger Market

Revenue Forecast, Heat Exchanger Market

Revenue Forecast by Product, Heat Exchanger Market

Revenue Forecast by Region, Heat Exchanger Market

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical, Heat Exchanger Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis for the Heat Exchanger Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region for the Heat Exchanger Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical for the Heat Exchanger Market

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis for the Heat Exchanger Market

The Competitive Environment in the Heat Exchanger Market

Revenue Share, Heat Exchanger Market

Revenue Share Analysis, Heat Exchanger Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Heat Exchanger Market, North America

Key Growth Metrics, Heat Exchanger Market, North America

Revenue Forecast, Heat Exchanger Market, North America

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical, Heat Exchanger Market, North America

Revenue Forecast Analysis for the Heat Exchanger Market - North America

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Heat Exchanger Market, Latin America

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Heat Exchanger Market, Europe

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Heat Exchanger Market, Middle East and Africa

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Heat Exchanger Market, Asia-Pacific

8. Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in Heat Exchangers

Case Study 1 - PlantwebT Insight for Heat Exchanger Application

9. Heat Exchangers in Green Technology

Heat Exchangers in Green Technology - List of Opportunities

Heat Exchangers in Green Technology - Renewable Energy

Heat Exchangers in Green Technology - Alternative Fuels

Heat Exchangers in Green Technology - Sustainability

10. Growth Opportunity Universe, Heat Exchanger Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Focus on Manufacturing Energy Efficient Heat Exchanger to Improve Profit Margins for End Users, 2021

Growth Opportunity 2 - Advanced Solutions Offered to End Users by OEMs, 2021

Growth Opportunity 3 - Heat Exchanger Used in the Production of Green Technology, 2021

11. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/69wzu4