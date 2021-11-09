Party City Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results; Total Revenue for Fiscal October 2021 and Provides Fourth Quarter 2021 Business Outlook

Total Net Sales of $510.2 million; Comparable Sales increased 7.5% versus prior year and 14.2% versus Q3 2019 driven by strength in core categories

GAAP Net Loss of $2.8 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $42.9 million

Strong October Performance across Core and Halloween

ELMSFORD, N.Y., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Party City Holdco Inc. (the “Company” or “PRTY”; NYSE:PRTY) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Brad Weston, Chief Executive Officer of Party City, stated, “We are very pleased with our third quarter results that came in at the high end of our expectations. Our performance was again broad based as we continue to be celebration obsessed and take concrete steps to increase relevancy with our customers to ensure we are top of mind when it comes to anything celebratory. To that end, this strong performance continued into October fueled by ongoing strength in our core categories. We are thrilled with our Halloween results driven by the team’s excellent execution of our improved Halloween go-to market strategy across all four channels of our business including Party City, Party City.com, Halloween City and Wholesale.”

Mr. Weston added, “As we look to the final quarter of the year, we feel good about our positioning for the holiday season. We will continue to update and improve our product assortments and inventory position, as we expand our relevancy and elevate our customer experience. Given the still dynamic operating environment, we will remain flexible and agile, with our learnings from this year giving us increased confidence in our inflation mitigation strategies and the trajectory of our business.”

Third Quarter Summary:

  • Total net sales were $510.2 million, a decrease of 4.4% compared to the third quarter 2020 primarily driven by the divestiture of a significant portion of our international operations in the first quarter of 2021, partially offset by strong retail sales growth.
  • Total retail sales increased 8.9% versus third quarter 2020 driven by a strong comparable sales increase in our core everyday categories.
  • The total number of corporate Party City stores was 754 as of September 30, 2021 compared to 739 in the prior year period.
  • Brand comparable sales increased 7.5% in the third quarter versus the 13 weeks ended October 3, 2020 and increased 14.2% compared to the 13 weeks ended October 5, 2019.
  • Net third-party wholesale sales decreased 33.6% compared to the third quarter of 2020 principally due to the divestiture of a significant portion of our international operations in the first quarter of 2021. Excluding international operations, net third-party wholesale sales increased 7.8%, driven by strong performance at our Anagram balloon division.
  • Total gross profit margin increased 270 basis points to 36.0% of net sales. Excluding certain items not indicative of core operating performance, gross profit margin improved approximately 175 basis points to 36.3% of net sales driven primarily by the divestiture of international operations and leverage on retail occupancy costs.
  • Operating expenses totaled $163.6 million or $41.4 million lower than the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to impairment of certain indefinite-lived intangible assets recorded in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding certain items not indicative of core operating performance, operating expenses totaled $157.6 million, or 30.9% of net sales, a 230-basis point increase versus prior-year period primarily driven by the divestiture of a significant portion of our international operations.
  • Interest expense was $23.9 million during the third quarter of 2021, compared to $13.4 million during the third quarter of 2020. The increase primarily reflects higher cost debt from the debt refinancing in the first quarter of 2021 and the forgiveness of interest as part of the debt refinancing in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Reported GAAP net loss was $2.8 million, or loss of $0.02 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted net income was $2.9 million, or earnings of $0.02 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $11.0 million, or income of $0.10 per share, in the third quarter of 2020. (See “Non-GAAP Information”)
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $42.9 million, versus $49.2 million during the third quarter of 2020. (See “Non-GAAP Information”).

Fiscal October 2021 Update:

For fiscal October 2021 (for the Company’s retail segment, fiscal October 2021 consisted of the five-week period ended November 6, 2021), the Company reported total revenue of $415.5 million, or 13.9% above the same period of last year. Total Retail revenue increased approximately 19.8%. Brand comparable sales increased 16.0% versus prior year driven by continued strength in core categories and higher Halloween sales. During the month of October 2021, the Company operated 754 total Party City locations vs 739 in the prior year period, and 90 temporary Halloween City stores, compared to 25 in 2020.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights:

As of the end of the third quarter 2021, the Company had $60.7 million in cash and approximately $280.3 million of availability under the ABL Facility and approximately $14.6 million of availability under the Anagram ABL Facility, for total liquidity of $355.6 million.

The carrying value of the Company's debt as of September 30, 2021 was $1,539.3 million. The principal balance of debt net of cash on September 30, 2021 was $1,374.5 million versus $1,333.7 million in the prior-year period. The principal balance of debt is used for the purpose of all leverage ratio calculations under our debt agreements. The following table reflects both principal amounts as well as net carrying amounts of debt across the Company’s debt instruments:

     Party City Credit Group  Anagram Holdings, LLC  PCHI Consolidated
     September 30, 2021  September 30, 2021  
(in Thousands) Principal Amount  Net Carrying Amount  Net Carrying Amount  Net Carrying Amount  
8.75% Senior Secured First Lien Notes – due 2026 $750,000  $732,124   -  $732,124  
6.125% Senior Notes – due 2023  22,924   22,820   -   22,820  
6.625% Senior Notes – due 2026  92,254   91,555   -   91,555  
First Lien Party City Notes – due 2025  161,669   198,076   -   198,076  
First Lien Anagram Notes – due 2025  115,804   -   149,676   149,676  
Second Lien Anagram Notes – due 2026  89,155   -   144,665   144,665  
Finance lease obligations  13,267   13,267   -   13,267  
Total long-term obligations  1,245,073   1,057,842   294,341   1,352,183  
Less: current portion N/A   (1,297)  -   (1,297) 
Long-term obligations, excluding current portion  1,245,073   1,056,545   294,341   1,350,886  
Loans and notes payable*  190,150   187,084   -   187,084  
Less: Cash  (60,740)  (33,050)  (27,691)  (60,741) 
Principal balance net of cash $1,374,483  $1,210,579  $266,650  $1,477,229  

*Balance consists of ABL Facility.

Net cash used in operating activities in the first nine months of 2021 was $73.6 million, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $56.8 million in the prior year period. The increase in cash used is primarily attributable to an increase in seasonal inventory and the related freight, as well as the repayment of rents deferred from 2020. Free cash flowa in the first nine months of 2021 was $111.9 million compared to $(13.8) million in the prior year period, with the improvement driven by higher Adjusted EBITDA due to improved operating results, partially offset by higher capital expenditures.
aFree cash flow defined as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures (See “Non-GAAP Financial Information”).

Outlook:

The Company is providing the following fiscal fourth quarter 2021 outlook*. This outlook is subject to potential consumer and marketplace volatility due to the COVID-19 pandemic:

  • Total revenue of $685 to $700 million
  • Brand comparable sales percentage increase of high-teens compared to fourth quarter 2020 and low-teens versus fourth quarter 2019
  • GAAP net income of $39 million to $47 million with an assumed Q4 tax rate of 26%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $100 to $110 million

* As previously disclosed, in the fourth quarter of 2020, the 53rd week contributed $40 million in revenue and approximately $12 million in Adjusted EBITDA.

The table below sets forth a reconciliation from our fourth quarter 2021 forecasted GAAP Net Income to our Adjusted EBITDA.

  Q4 2021 
(in thousands) High  Low 
Net Income $46,700 $38,700 
Provision for Income Taxes  16,400  13,600 
Interest Expense  23,800  24,200 
Depreciation and Amortization Expense  16,800  17,200 
EBITDA $103,700 $93,700 
EBITDA Add-Backs  6,300  6,300 
Adjusted EBITDA $110,000 $100,000 

Conference Call Information

Non-GAAP Information

This press release includes non-GAAP measures including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income/Loss. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they assist investors in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by eliminating items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In addition, we use Adjusted EBITDA: (i) as a factor in determining incentive compensation, (ii) to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and (iii) because our credit facilities use Adjusted EBITDA to measure compliance with certain covenants. We also utilized operating expense excluding certain items not indicative of core operating performance. The Company has reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in tables accompanying this release. We also evaluate our results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We calculate constant currency percentages by converting our prior-period local currency financial results using the current period exchange rates and comparing these adjusted amounts to our current period reported results. We also provide debt principal net of cash, which is calculated by adding Loans and Notes Payable, Current Portion of Long Term Obligations and Long Term Obligations, Excluding Current Portion, subtracting Cash and Cash Equivalents and dividing by Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve month period. We also define free cash flow as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures. We believe providing these non-GAAP measures provides valuable supplemental information regarding our results of operations and leverage, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. In evaluating these non-GAAP financial measures, investors should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses or be involved in transactions that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. The Company's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. The Company has provided this information as means to evaluate the results of its core operations. Other companies in the Company's industry may calculate these items differently than it does. Each of these measures is not a measure of performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the commentary in the conference call to be held today each contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events or our future financial or operating performance and include Party City’s expectations regarding revenues, brand comparable sales, net income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, interest expense and capital expenditures. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management’s good-faith belief and reasonable judgment based on current information, and these statements are qualified by important risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those forecasted or indicated by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include: our ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; fluctuations in commodity prices; our ability to appropriately respond to changing merchandise trends and consumer preferences; successful implementation of our store growth strategy; decreases in our Halloween sales; the impact of COVID-19 on our financial performance; disruption to the transportation system or increases in transportation costs; product recalls or product liability; economic slowdown affecting consumer spending and general economic conditions; loss or actions of third party vendors and loss of the right to use licensed material; disruptions at our manufacturing facilities; and the additional risks and uncertainties set forth in “Risk Factors” in Party City’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future events, outlook, guidance, results, actions, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by any applicable laws, Party City assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date hereof or the earlier date specified herein, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

About Party City

Party City Holdco Inc. is the leading party goods company by revenue in North America and, we believe, the largest vertically integrated supplier of decorated party goods globally by revenue. The Company is a popular one-stop shopping destination for party supplies, balloons, and costumes. In addition to being a great retail brand, the Company is a global, world-class organization that combines state-of-the-art manufacturing and sourcing operations, and sophisticated wholesale operations complemented by a multi-channel retailing strategy and e-commerce retail operations. The Company is a leading player in its category, vertically integrated and unique in its breadth and depth. The Company designs, manufactures, sources and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery throughout the world. The Company’s retail operations include 830 specialty retail party supply stores (including franchise stores) throughout North America operating under the names Party City and Halloween City, and e-commerce websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com.

Source: Party City Holdco Inc.

PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data, unaudited)

  September 30,
2021		  December 31,
2020		  September 30,
2020		 
  (Unaudited)     (Unaudited) 
ASSETS         
Current assets:         
Cash and cash equivalents $60,740  $119,532  $170,562 
Accounts receivable, net  100,946   90,879   149,825 
Inventories, net  520,046   412,285   630,357 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  85,004   45,905   112,038 
Income tax receivable  56,361   57,549    
Assets held for sale, net     83,110    
Total current assets  823,097   809,260   1,062,782 
Property, plant and equipment, net  213,959   209,412   206,447 
Operating lease asset  700,668   700,087   741,524 
Goodwill  662,163   661,251   669,564 
Trade names  383,733   384,428   383,666 
Other intangible assets, net  25,821   32,134   34,505 
Other assets, net  27,385   9,883   9,521 
Total assets $2,836,826  $2,806,455  $3,108,009 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY         
Current liabilities:         
Loans and notes payable $187,084  $175,707  $303,894 
Accounts payable  167,445   118,928   179,938 
Accrued expenses  178,155   160,605   202,636 
Liabilities held for sale     68,492    
Current portion of operating lease liability  131,653   176,045   194,476 
Income taxes payable     524    
Current portion of long-term obligations  1,297   13,576   14,342 
Total current liabilities  665,634   713,877   895,286 
Long-term obligations, excluding current portion  1,350,886   1,329,808   1,334,338 
Long-term portion of operating lease liability  639,560   654,729   677,183 
Deferred income tax liabilities, net  43,537   34,705   49,508 
Other long-term liabilities  34,718   22,815   15,559 
Total liabilities  2,734,335   2,755,934   2,971,874 
Commitments and contingencies         
Stockholders’ equity:         
Common stock (112,194,330, 110,781,613 and 110,573,555 shares outstanding and 123,816,514, 122,061,711 and 121,848,074 shares issued at September 30, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively)  1,384   1,373   1,371 
Additional paid-in capital  980,399   971,972   970,145 
Accumulated deficit  (552,445)  (565,457)  (469,040)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  3,128   (29,916)  (38,907)
Total Party City Holdco Inc. stockholders’ equity before common stock held in treasury  432,466   377,972   463,569 
Less: Common stock held in treasury, at cost (11,622,184, 11,280,098 and 11,274,519 shares at September 30, 2021, December 31, 2020, and June 30, 2020, respectively)  (329,975)  (327,182)  (327,170)
Total Party City Holdco Inc. stockholders’ equity  102,491   50,790   136,399 
Noncontrolling interests     (269)  (264)
Total stockholders’ equity  102,491   50,521   136,135 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $2,836,826  $2,806,455  $3,108,009 


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

  Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Net sales* $510,199  $533,775  $1,472,752  $1,202,509 
Cost of sales  326,501   355,923   919,596   890,587 
Gross profit  183,698   177,852   553,156   311,922 
Wholesale selling expenses  7,503   11,950   23,977   37,115 
Retail operating expenses  105,206   97,100   291,281   250,502 
General and administrative expenses  45,495   44,986   137,328   174,275 
Art and development costs  5,440   4,257   15,415   13,095 
Store impairment and restructuring charges     1,926      20,818 
Loss on disposal of assets in international operations        3,211    
Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment     44,732      581,380 
Income (loss) from operations  20,054   (27,099)  81,944   (765,263)
Interest expense, net  23,899   13,422   64,229   63,954 
Other (income) expense, net  (1,444)  (2,873)  (2,317)  4,287 
(Gain) on debt refinancing     (273,149)     (273,149)
(Loss) income before income taxes  (2,401)  235,501   20,032   (560,355)
Income tax (benefit) expense  388   (4,164)  7,128   (128,293)
Net (loss) income  (2,789)  239,665   12,904   (432,062)
Less: Net (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests     (42)  (54)  (241)
Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. $(2,789) $239,707  $12,958  $(431,821)
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc.–Basic $(0.02) $2.25  $0.12  $(4.41)
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc.–Diluted $(0.02) $2.24  $0.11  $(4.41)
Weighted-average number of common shares-Basic  112,037,224   106,709,307   111,431,623   97,872,174 
Weighted-average number of common shares-Diluted  112,037,224   106,875,631   115,822,121   97,872,174 
Dividends declared per share $  $  $  $ 
Comprehensive (loss) income $(5,753) $244,607  $45,989  $(435,235)
Less: Comprehensive (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests  (24)  (42)  (54)  (241)
Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. $(5,729) $244,649  $46,043  $(434,994)

*Includes royalties and franchise fees. Prior year amounts conformed to current year presentation


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands, unaudited)

  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
  2021  2020 
Cash flows (used in) operating activities:      
Net income (loss) $12,904  $(432,062)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization expense  50,293   57,796 
Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issuance discounts  3,257   3,276 
Provision for doubtful accounts  1,610   5,746 
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)  9,116   (76,833)
Change in operating lease liability/asset  (58,875)  32,121 
Undistributed (income) loss in equity method investments  (820)  356 
Loss on disposal of assets  2,796   83 
Loss on disposal of assets in international operations  3,211    
Non-cash adjustment for store impairment and restructuring charges     16,595 
Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment     581,380 
Non-employee equity-based compensation**     1,033 
Stock option expense – time – based  310   671 
Stock option expense – performance – based     7,847 
Restricted stock unit expense – time-based  1,643   1,568 
Restricted stock unit – performance-based  2,706   510 
Directors – non-cash compensation  171   75 
Gain on debt refinancing  (1,105)  (273,149)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
(Increase) in accounts receivable  (17,339)  (8,562)
(Increase) decrease in inventories  (109,227)  27,959 
(Increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets  (49,570)  (64,715)
Increase in accounts payable, accrued expenses and income taxes payable  75,368   61,478 
Net cash (used in) operating activities  (73,551)  (56,827)
Cash flows (used in) investing activities:      
Cash paid in connection with acquisitions, net of cash acquired  (4,405)  (362)
Capital expenditures  (49,211)  (32,095)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment  3  82 
Proceeds from sale of international operations, net of cash disposed  20,556    
Net cash (used in) investing activities  (33,057)  (32,375)
Cash flows provided by financing activities:      
Repayment of loans, notes payable and long-term obligations  (844,952)  (122,373)
Proceeds from loans, notes payable and long-term obligations  882,500   369,785 
Treasury stock purchases  (2,793)  (85)
Exercise of stock options  3,621    
Debt issuance costs  (21,437)  (19,955)
Net cash provided by financing activities  16,939   227,372 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents  100   (2,659)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash  (89,569)  135,511 
Change in cash classified within current assets held for sale  31,628    
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period  119,681   35,176 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period* $61,740  $170,687 
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:      
Cash paid during the period for interest expense $56,748  $55,999 
Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds $5,303  $24,421 

*Includes $1,000 and $125 of restricted cash for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. The Company recorded restricted cash in other assets, net as presented in the consolidated balance sheet at September 30, 2021 and in prepaid expenses and other current assets as presented in the consolidated balance sheets at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020.

** See Note 17 – Kazzam, LLC of Item 1, “Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)” in the September 30, 2021 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q 2021.


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine months ended September 30, 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
(Dollars in thousands)            
Net (loss) income $(2,789) $239,665  $12,904  $(432,062)
Interest expense, net  23,899   13,422   64,229   63,954 
Income tax expense (benefit)  388   (4,164)  7,128   (128,293)
Depreciation and amortization  15,433   17,278   50,293   57,796 
EBITDA  36,931   266,201   134,554   (438,605)
Store impairment and restructuring charges (a)     6,763      36,285 
Inventory restructuring and early lease terminations (j)  520      7,157    
Other restructuring, retention and severance (b)     2,957   2,082   11,701 
Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment (c)     44,732      581,380 
Deferred rent (d)  904   254   2,032   (2,618)
Closed store expense (e)  603   1,247   3,739   2,882 
Foreign currency losses/(gains), net  343   (3,312)  (968)  955 
Stock option expense – time-based  93   111   310   671 
Stock option expense – performance – based           7,847 
Restricted stock unit and restricted cash awards expense – performance-based  923   510   2,901   510 
Restricted stock units – time-based  876   429   1,643   1,568 
Non-employee equity-based compensation (f)           1,033 
Undistributed loss (income) in equity method investments  (609)  (59)  (820)  356 
Corporate development expenses (g)  5   581   5   6,193 
Non-recurring legal settlements/costs     661      7,170 
Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment*  2,687      2,798    
COVID - 19 (i)     679   1,270   71,059 
Loss on sale of business        3,211    
(Gain) on debt repayment/refinancing (k)  (1,332)  (273,149)  (1,106)  (273,149)
Other*  943   546   2,331   3,034 
Adjusted EBITDA $42,887  $49,151  $161,139  $18,272 

* Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform with current period presentation.


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued
(In thousands, unaudited)

   Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 EBITDA Adjustments    
 September 30, 2021
GAAP
Basis (as
reported)		  Inventory restructuring and early lease terminations (j)  Net gain on debt repayment (k)  Corporate
development
expenses (g)		  Stock Option
Expense/Non-
Employee Equity
Compensation/
Restricted
stock units		  Deferred
Rent (d)		  Other
restructuring,
retention and
severance (b)		  Closed
store
expense (e)		  COVID-
19 (i)		  Foreign
currency
gains		  Other  September 30,
2021
Non-GAAP
basis		 
Net sales$510,199                                $510,199 
Cost of sales 326,501   (520)           (945)                 325,036 
Gross profit 183,698                                 185,163 
Wholesale selling expenses 7,503                                 7,503 
Retail operating expenses 105,206                     (612)        (908)  103,686 
General and administrative expenses 45,495            (1,892)  41      9         (2,639)  41,014 
Art and development costs 5,440                                 5,440 
Income from operations 20,054                                 27,520 
Interest expense, net 23,899                              (33)  23,866 
Other (income) expense, net (1,444)     1,332   (5)                 (343)  559   99 
(Loss) income before income taxes (2,401)                                3,555 
Interest expense, net 23,899                                 23,899 
Depreciation and amortization 15,433                                 15,433 
EBITDA 36,931                                 42,887 
Adjustments to EBITDA 5,956   (520)  1,332   (5)  (1,892)  (904)     (603)     (343)  (3,021)   
Adjusted EBITDA$42,887  $(520) $1,332  $(5) $(1,892) $(904) $  $(603) $  $(343) $(3,021) $42,887 


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued
(In thousands, unaudited)

     Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 EBITDA Adjustments    
  September 30, 2020
GAAP
Basis (as
reported)		  Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment (c)  Store
impairment
and
restructuring
charges (a)		  Gain on debt refinancing (k)  Corporate
development
expenses (g)		  Legal  Stock Option
Expense/Non-
Employee Equity
Compensation/
Restricted
stock units –
time-based		  Deferred
Rent (d)		  Other
restructuring,
retention and
severance (b)		  Closed
store
expense (e)		  COVID-
19 (i)		  Foreign
currency
losses		  Other  September 30,
2020
Non-GAAP
basis		 
Net sales $533,775                                      $533,775 
Cost of sales  355,923      (4,837)              (80)        (1,266)     (469)  349,271 
Gross profit  177,852                                       184,504 
Wholesale selling expenses  11,950                                       11,950 
Retail operating expenses  97,100                     (224)     (1,225)  (1,745)        93,906 
General and administrative expenses  44,986            (370)  (661)  (1,050)  50   (2,957)  (22)  2,332         42,308 
Art and development costs  4,257                                       4,257 
Store impairment and restructuring charges  1,926      (1,926)                                 
Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment  44,732   (44,732)                                    
(Loss) from operations  (27,099)                                      32,083 
Interest expense, net  13,422                                       13,422 
Other (income) expense, net  (2,873)           (211)                    3,312   (18)  210 
(Gain) on debt refinancing  (273,149)        273,149                               
Income (loss) before income taxes  235,501                                       18,451 
Interest expense, net  13,422                                       13,422 
Depreciation and amortization  17,278                                       17,278 
EBITDA  266,201                                       49,151 
Adjustments to EBITDA  (217,050)  (44,732)  (6,763)  273,149   (581)  (661)  (1,050)  (254)  (2,957)  (1,247)  (679)  3,312   (487)   
Adjusted EBITDA $49,151  $(44,732) $(6,763) $273,149  $(581) $(661) $(1,050) $(254) $(2,957) $(1,247) $(679) $3,312  $(487) $49,151 


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued
(In thousands, unaudited)

     Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 EBITDA Adjustments    
  September 30, 2021
GAAP
Basis (as
reported)		  Inventory restructuring and early lease terminations (j)  Net gain on debt repayment (k)  Corporate
development
expenses (g)		  Stock Option
Expense/Non-
Employee Equity
Compensation/
Restricted
stock units		  Deferred
Rent (d)		  Other
restructuring,
retention and
severance (b)		  Closed
store
expense (e)		  COVID-
19 (i)		  Foreign
currency
gains		  Other  September 30,
2021
Non-GAAP
basis		 
Net sales $1,472,752                                $1,472,752 
Cost of sales  919,596   (4,214)           (945)              124   914,561 
Gross profit  553,156                                 558,191 
Wholesale selling expenses  23,977                                 23,977 
Retail operating expenses  291,281   (2,943)           (1,212)     (3,690)  (1,053)     (1,626)  280,757 
General and administrative expenses  137,328            (4,854)  125   (2,082)  (49)  (217)     (3,328)  126,923 
Art and development costs  15,415                                 15,415 
Loss on disposal of assets in international operations  3,211                              (3,211)   
Income from operations  81,944                                 111,119 
Interest expense, net  64,229                              (138)  64,091 
Other (income) expense, net  (2,317)     1,106   (5)                 968   659   411 
Income before Income Taxes  20,032                                 46,617 
Interest expense, net  64,229                                 64,229 
Depreciation and amortization  50,293                                 50,293 
EBITDA  134,554                                 161,139 
Adjustments to EBITDA  26,585   (7,157)  1,106   (5)  (4,854)  (2,032)  (2,082)  (3,739)  (1,270)  968   (7,520)   
Adjusted EBITDA $161,139  $(7,157) $1,106  $(5) $(4,854) $(2,032) $(2,082) $(3,739) $(1,270) $968  $(7,520) $161,139 


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued
(In thousands, unaudited)

     Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 EBITDA Adjustments    
  September 30, 2020
GAAP
Basis (as
reported)		  Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment (c)  Store
impairment
and
restructuring
charges (a)		  Gain on debt refinancing
(k)		 Corporate
development
expenses (g)		  Legal  Stock Option
Expense/Non-
Employee Equity
Compensation/
Restricted
stock units
(f)(g)		  Deferred
Rent (d)		  Other
restructuring,
retention and
severance (b)		  Closed
store
expense (e)		  COVID-
19 (i)		  Foreign
currency
loss		  Other  September 30,
2020
Non-GAAP
basis		 
Net sales $1,202,509                                     $1,202,509 
Cost of sales  890,587      (15,467)             (214)  (4,437)     (42,446)     (898)  827,125 
Gross profit  311,922                                      375,384 
Wholesale selling expenses  37,115           (1,840)                 (623)        34,652 
Retail operating expenses  250,502                    2,685      (2,733)  (16,312)        234,142 
General and administrative expenses  174,275           (3,502)  (7,170)  (10,596)  147   (7,264)  (149)  (11,678)        134,063 
Art and development costs  13,095                                      13,095 
Store impairment and restructuring charges  20,818      (20,818)                                
Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment  581,380   (581,380)                                   
(Loss) from operations  (765,263)                                     (40,568)
Interest expense, net  63,954                                      63,954 
Other (income) expense, net  4,287           (851)     (1,033)              (955)  (2,492)  (1,044)
(Gain) on debt refinancing  (273,149)        273,149                              
(Loss) before income taxes  (560,355)                                     (103,478)
Interest expense, net  63,954                                      63,954 
Depreciation and amortization  57,796                                      57,796 
EBITDA  (438,605)                                     18,272 
Adjustments to EBITDA  456,877   (581,380)  (36,285)  273,149  (6,193)  (7,170)  (11,629)  2,618   (11,701)  (2,882)  (71,059)  (955)  (3,390)   
Adjusted EBITDA $18,272  $(581,380) $(36,285) $273,149 $(6,193) $(7,170) $(11,629) $2,618  $(11,701) $(2,882) $(71,059) $(955) $(3,390) $18,272 


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine months ended September 30, 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)            
(Loss) income before income taxes $(2,401) $235,501  $20,032  $(560,355)
Intangible asset amortization  2,177   2,899   7,008   8,444 
Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issuance discounts  1,320   875   3,257   3,276 
Store impairment and restructuring charges (a)     1,321      29,475 
Other restructuring charges (b)     2,622   1,967   10,139 
Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment (c)     44,732      581,380 
Non-employee equity-based compensation (f)           1,033 
Non-recurring legal settlements/costs     605      7,026 
Stock option expense – time-based  93   110   310   671 
Stock option expense – performance – based           7,847 
Loss on sale of assets  2,642      2,642    
(Gain) on debt repayment/refinancing (k)     (273,149)     (273,149)
Restricted stock unit and restricted cash awards expense – performance-based  930      2,901    
COVID - 19 (i)     733   1,270   71,113 
Loss on sale of business        3,211    
Inventory disposals        926    
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes  4,761   16,249   43,524   (113,100)
Adjusted income tax expense (benefit) (h)  1,902   5,234   11,966   (36,416)
Adjusted net income (loss) $2,859  $11,015  $31,558  $(76,684)
Adjusted net income (loss) per common share – diluted $0.02  $0.10  $0.27  $(0.78)
Weighted-average number of common shares-diluted  116,467,755   106,875,631   115,822,121   97,872,174 

(a)    The Company performed a comprehensive review of its store locations aimed at improving the overall productivity of such locations (“store optimization program”). After careful consideration and evaluation of the store locations, the Company made the decision to accelerate the optimization of its store portfolio with the closure of stores, which are primarily located in close proximity to other Party City stores. For further detail, refer to Note 3 – Store Impairment and Restructuring Charges of Item 1, “Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)” in the September 30, 2021 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q 2021.

(b)    Amounts expensed principally relate to severance due to organizational changes.

(c)    As a result of a sustained decline in market capitalization and reduced fair value of certain intangibles and long-lived assets, the Company recognized non-cash pre-tax goodwill and intangibles impairment charges.

(d)    The “deferred rent” adjustment reflects the difference between accounting for rent and landlord incentives in accordance with GAAP and the Company’s actual cash outlay.

(e)    Charges incurred related to closing and relocating stores in the ordinary course of business.

(f)    The acquisition of Ampology’s interest in Kazzam, LLC in an equity transaction. See Note 17 – Kazzam, LLC of Item 1 in the September 30, 2021 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

(g)    Primarily represents costs for Kazzam (See Note 17 – Kazzam, LLC of Item 1 in the September 30, 2021 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for further discussion).

(h)    Represents income tax expense/benefit after excluding the specific tax impacts for each of the pre-tax adjustments. The tax impacts for each of the adjustments were determined by applying to the pre-tax adjustments the effective income tax rates for the specific legal entities in which the adjustments were recorded.

(i)    Represents COVID-19 expenses for employees on temporary furlough for whom the Company provides health benefits; non-payroll expenses including advertising, occupancy and other store expenses.

(j)    Costs incurred for early lease terminations and a merchandise transformation project to transition and optimize stores to the reduced SKU assortment levels.

(k)    The Company recognized net gain on debt repayment in 2021. The Company recognized a gain on debt refinancing transactions in 2020.


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In thousands, except percentages, unaudited)

  Three Months Ended September 30,
  2021   2020
  Dollars in
Thousands		  Percentage of
Net sales		 Dollars in
Thousands		  Percentage of
Net sales
Net sales:              
Wholesale $279,634   54.8 % $346,621   64.9 %
Eliminations  (168,308)  (33.0)   (179,049)  (33.5) 
Net wholesale  111,326   21.8    167,572   31.4  
Retail*  398,873   78.2    366,203   68.6  
Total net sales $510,199   100.0 % $533,775   100.0 %

*Retail net sales include royalties and franchise fees. Prior year amount conformed to current year presentation.

  Nine months ended September 30,
  2021  2020
  Dollars in
Thousands		  Percentage of
Net sales		 Dollars in
Thousands		  Percentage of
Net sales
Net sales:              
Wholesale $722,732   49.1 % $692,715   57.6 %
Eliminations  (425,947)  (28.9)   (345,167)  (28.7) 
Net wholesale  296,785   20.2    347,548   28.9  
Retail*  1,175,967   79.8    854,961   71.1  
Total net sales $1,472,752   100.0 % $1,202,509   100.0 %

*Retail net sales include royalties and franchise fees. Prior year amount conformed to current year presentation.

  Three Months Ended September 30,
  2021   2020
  Dollars in
Thousands		  Percentage
of Net Sales		   Dollars in
Thousands		  Percentage
of Net Sales		  
Retail gross profit* $161,822   40.6 % $135,539   37.0 %
Wholesale gross profit  21,876   19.7    42,313   25.3  
Total gross profit $183,698   36.0 % $177,852   33.3 %

*Retail gross profit include royalties and franchise fees. Prior year amount conformed to current year presentation.

  Nine months ended September 30,
  2021   2020
  Dollars in Thousands  Percentage of Net Sales   Dollars in Thousands  Percentage of Net Sales  
Retail gross profit* $478,565   40.7 % $257,035   30.1 %
Wholesale gross profit  74,591   25.1    50,538   14.5  
Total gross profit $553,156   37.6 % $307,573   25.6 %

*Retail gross profit include royalties and franchise fees. Prior year amount conformed to current year presentation.


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
OPERATING METRICS

  Three months ended September 30,  LTM 
  2021  2020  2021 
          
Store Count         
Corporate Stores:         
Beginning of period  749   757   739 
New stores opened  4   1   12 
Acquired  6   2   10 
Closed  (5)  (21)  (7)
End of period  754   739   754 
Franchise Stores         
Beginning of period  82   96   90 
New stores opened       
Sold to Party City  (6)  (1)  (10)
Closed    (5)  (4)
End of period  76   90   76 
Grand Total  830   829   830 


  Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
         
Wholesale Share of Shelf (a) 80.2% 81.1% 80.9% 81.4%
Manufacturing Share of Shelf (b) 28.2% 29.6% 30.3% 30.2%
         
         
         
  Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
         
Brand comparable sales (c) 7.5% 8.3% 43.7% -21.8%

(a)  Wholesale share of shelf represents the percentage of our retail product cost of sales supplied by our wholesale operations.

(b)    Manufacturing share of shelf represents the percentage of our retail product cost of sales manufactured by the company.

(c)    Party City brand comparable sales include North American e-commerce sales.

 

        











        

            

            
