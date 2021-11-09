Party City Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results; Total Revenue for Fiscal October 2021 and Provides Fourth Quarter 2021 Business Outlook

Total Net Sales of $510.2 million; Comparable Sales increased 7.5% versus prior year and 14.2% versus Q3 2019 driven by strength in core categories

GAAP Net Loss of $2.8 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $42.9 million

Strong October Performance across Core and Halloween

ELMSFORD, N.Y., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Party City Holdco Inc. (the “Company” or “PRTY”; NYSE:PRTY) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Brad Weston, Chief Executive Officer of Party City, stated, “We are very pleased with our third quarter results that came in at the high end of our expectations. Our performance was again broad based as we continue to be celebration obsessed and take concrete steps to increase relevancy with our customers to ensure we are top of mind when it comes to anything celebratory. To that end, this strong performance continued into October fueled by ongoing strength in our core categories. We are thrilled with our Halloween results driven by the team’s excellent execution of our improved Halloween go-to market strategy across all four channels of our business including Party City, Party City.com, Halloween City and Wholesale.”

Mr. Weston added, “As we look to the final quarter of the year, we feel good about our positioning for the holiday season. We will continue to update and improve our product assortments and inventory position, as we expand our relevancy and elevate our customer experience. Given the still dynamic operating environment, we will remain flexible and agile, with our learnings from this year giving us increased confidence in our inflation mitigation strategies and the trajectory of our business.”

Third Quarter Summary:

Total net sales were $510.2 million, a decrease of 4.4% compared to the third quarter 2020 primarily driven by the divestiture of a significant portion of our international operations in the first quarter of 2021, partially offset by strong retail sales growth.

Total retail sales increased 8.9% versus third quarter 2020 driven by a strong comparable sales increase in our core everyday categories.

The total number of corporate Party City stores was 754 as of September 30, 2021 compared to 739 in the prior year period.

Brand comparable sales increased 7.5% in the third quarter versus the 13 weeks ended October 3, 2020 and increased 14.2% compared to the 13 weeks ended October 5, 2019.

Net third-party wholesale sales decreased 33.6% compared to the third quarter of 2020 principally due to the divestiture of a significant portion of our international operations in the first quarter of 2021. Excluding international operations, net third-party wholesale sales increased 7.8%, driven by strong performance at our Anagram balloon division.

Total gross profit margin increased 270 basis points to 36.0% of net sales. Excluding certain items not indicative of core operating performance, gross profit margin improved approximately 175 basis points to 36.3% of net sales driven primarily by the divestiture of international operations and leverage on retail occupancy costs.

Operating expenses totaled $163.6 million or $41.4 million lower than the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to impairment of certain indefinite-lived intangible assets recorded in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding certain items not indicative of core operating performance, operating expenses totaled $157.6 million, or 30.9% of net sales, a 230-basis point increase versus prior-year period primarily driven by the divestiture of a significant portion of our international operations.

Interest expense was $23.9 million during the third quarter of 2021, compared to $13.4 million during the third quarter of 2020. The increase primarily reflects higher cost debt from the debt refinancing in the first quarter of 2021 and the forgiveness of interest as part of the debt refinancing in the third quarter of 2020.

Reported GAAP net loss was $2.8 million, or loss of $0.02 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income was $2.9 million, or earnings of $0.02 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $11.0 million, or income of $0.10 per share, in the third quarter of 2020. (See “Non-GAAP Information”)

Adjusted EBITDA was $42.9 million, versus $49.2 million during the third quarter of 2020. (See “Non-GAAP Information”).



Fiscal October 2021 Update:

For fiscal October 2021 (for the Company’s retail segment, fiscal October 2021 consisted of the five-week period ended November 6, 2021), the Company reported total revenue of $415.5 million, or 13.9% above the same period of last year. Total Retail revenue increased approximately 19.8%. Brand comparable sales increased 16.0% versus prior year driven by continued strength in core categories and higher Halloween sales. During the month of October 2021, the Company operated 754 total Party City locations vs 739 in the prior year period, and 90 temporary Halloween City stores, compared to 25 in 2020.



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights:

As of the end of the third quarter 2021, the Company had $60.7 million in cash and approximately $280.3 million of availability under the ABL Facility and approximately $14.6 million of availability under the Anagram ABL Facility, for total liquidity of $355.6 million.

The carrying value of the Company's debt as of September 30, 2021 was $1,539.3 million. The principal balance of debt net of cash on September 30, 2021 was $1,374.5 million versus $1,333.7 million in the prior-year period. The principal balance of debt is used for the purpose of all leverage ratio calculations under our debt agreements. The following table reflects both principal amounts as well as net carrying amounts of debt across the Company’s debt instruments:

Party City Credit Group Anagram Holdings, LLC PCHI Consolidated September 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 (in Thousands) Principal Amount Net Carrying Amount Net Carrying Amount Net Carrying Amount 8.75% Senior Secured First Lien Notes – due 2026 $ 750,000 $ 732,124 - $ 732,124 6.125% Senior Notes – due 2023 22,924 22,820 - 22,820 6.625% Senior Notes – due 2026 92,254 91,555 - 91,555 First Lien Party City Notes – due 2025 161,669 198,076 - 198,076 First Lien Anagram Notes – due 2025 115,804 - 149,676 149,676 Second Lien Anagram Notes – due 2026 89,155 - 144,665 144,665 Finance lease obligations 13,267 13,267 - 13,267 Total long-term obligations 1,245,073 1,057,842 294,341 1,352,183 Less: current portion N/A (1,297 ) - (1,297 ) Long-term obligations, excluding current portion 1,245,073 1,056,545 294,341 1,350,886 Loans and notes payable* 190,150 187,084 - 187,084 Less: Cash (60,740 ) (33,050 ) (27,691 ) (60,741 ) Principal balance net of cash $ 1,374,483 $ 1,210,579 $ 266,650 $ 1,477,229

*Balance consists of ABL Facility.

Net cash used in operating activities in the first nine months of 2021 was $73.6 million, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $56.8 million in the prior year period. The increase in cash used is primarily attributable to an increase in seasonal inventory and the related freight, as well as the repayment of rents deferred from 2020. Free cash flowa in the first nine months of 2021 was $111.9 million compared to $(13.8) million in the prior year period, with the improvement driven by higher Adjusted EBITDA due to improved operating results, partially offset by higher capital expenditures.

aFree cash flow defined as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures (See “Non-GAAP Financial Information”).

Outlook:

The Company is providing the following fiscal fourth quarter 2021 outlook* . This outlook is subject to potential consumer and marketplace volatility due to the COVID-19 pandemic:

Total revenue of $685 to $700 million

Brand comparable sales percentage increase of high-teens compared to fourth quarter 2020 and low-teens versus fourth quarter 2019

GAAP net income of $39 million to $47 million with an assumed Q4 tax rate of 26%

Adjusted EBITDA of $100 to $110 million

* As previously disclosed, in the fourth quarter of 2020, the 53rd week contributed $40 million in revenue and approximately $12 million in Adjusted EBITDA.

The table below sets forth a reconciliation from our fourth quarter 2021 forecasted GAAP Net Income to our Adjusted EBITDA.

Q4 2021 (in thousands) High Low Net Income $ 46,700 $ 38,700 Provision for Income Taxes 16,400 13,600 Interest Expense 23,800 24,200 Depreciation and Amortization Expense 16,800 17,200 EBITDA $ 103,700 $ 93,700 EBITDA Add-Backs 6,300 6,300 Adjusted EBITDA $ 110,000 $ 100,000

Non-GAAP Information

This press release includes non-GAAP measures including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income/Loss. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they assist investors in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by eliminating items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In addition, we use Adjusted EBITDA: (i) as a factor in determining incentive compensation, (ii) to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and (iii) because our credit facilities use Adjusted EBITDA to measure compliance with certain covenants. We also utilized operating expense excluding certain items not indicative of core operating performance. The Company has reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in tables accompanying this release. We also evaluate our results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We calculate constant currency percentages by converting our prior-period local currency financial results using the current period exchange rates and comparing these adjusted amounts to our current period reported results. We also provide debt principal net of cash, which is calculated by adding Loans and Notes Payable, Current Portion of Long Term Obligations and Long Term Obligations, Excluding Current Portion, subtracting Cash and Cash Equivalents and dividing by Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve month period. We also define free cash flow as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures. We believe providing these non-GAAP measures provides valuable supplemental information regarding our results of operations and leverage, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. In evaluating these non-GAAP financial measures, investors should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses or be involved in transactions that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. The Company's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. The Company has provided this information as means to evaluate the results of its core operations. Other companies in the Company's industry may calculate these items differently than it does. Each of these measures is not a measure of performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the commentary in the conference call to be held today each contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events or our future financial or operating performance and include Party City’s expectations regarding revenues, brand comparable sales, net income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, interest expense and capital expenditures. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management’s good-faith belief and reasonable judgment based on current information, and these statements are qualified by important risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those forecasted or indicated by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include: our ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; fluctuations in commodity prices; our ability to appropriately respond to changing merchandise trends and consumer preferences; successful implementation of our store growth strategy; decreases in our Halloween sales; the impact of COVID-19 on our financial performance; disruption to the transportation system or increases in transportation costs; product recalls or product liability; economic slowdown affecting consumer spending and general economic conditions; loss or actions of third party vendors and loss of the right to use licensed material; disruptions at our manufacturing facilities; and the additional risks and uncertainties set forth in “Risk Factors” in Party City’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future events, outlook, guidance, results, actions, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by any applicable laws, Party City assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date hereof or the earlier date specified herein, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

About Party City

Party City Holdco Inc. is the leading party goods company by revenue in North America and, we believe, the largest vertically integrated supplier of decorated party goods globally by revenue. The Company is a popular one-stop shopping destination for party supplies, balloons, and costumes. In addition to being a great retail brand, the Company is a global, world-class organization that combines state-of-the-art manufacturing and sourcing operations, and sophisticated wholesale operations complemented by a multi-channel retailing strategy and e-commerce retail operations. The Company is a leading player in its category, vertically integrated and unique in its breadth and depth. The Company designs, manufactures, sources and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery throughout the world. The Company’s retail operations include 830 specialty retail party supply stores (including franchise stores) throughout North America operating under the names Party City and Halloween City, and e-commerce websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com.

PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data, unaudited)

September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 60,740 $ 119,532 $ 170,562 Accounts receivable, net 100,946 90,879 149,825 Inventories, net 520,046 412,285 630,357 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 85,004 45,905 112,038 Income tax receivable 56,361 57,549 — Assets held for sale, net — 83,110 — Total current assets 823,097 809,260 1,062,782 Property, plant and equipment, net 213,959 209,412 206,447 Operating lease asset 700,668 700,087 741,524 Goodwill 662,163 661,251 669,564 Trade names 383,733 384,428 383,666 Other intangible assets, net 25,821 32,134 34,505 Other assets, net 27,385 9,883 9,521 Total assets $ 2,836,826 $ 2,806,455 $ 3,108,009 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Loans and notes payable $ 187,084 $ 175,707 $ 303,894 Accounts payable 167,445 118,928 179,938 Accrued expenses 178,155 160,605 202,636 Liabilities held for sale — 68,492 — Current portion of operating lease liability 131,653 176,045 194,476 Income taxes payable — 524 — Current portion of long-term obligations 1,297 13,576 14,342 Total current liabilities 665,634 713,877 895,286 Long-term obligations, excluding current portion 1,350,886 1,329,808 1,334,338 Long-term portion of operating lease liability 639,560 654,729 677,183 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 43,537 34,705 49,508 Other long-term liabilities 34,718 22,815 15,559 Total liabilities 2,734,335 2,755,934 2,971,874 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock (112,194,330, 110,781,613 and 110,573,555 shares outstanding and 123,816,514, 122,061,711 and 121,848,074 shares issued at September 30, 2021, December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively) 1,384 1,373 1,371 Additional paid-in capital 980,399 971,972 970,145 Accumulated deficit (552,445 ) (565,457 ) (469,040 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,128 (29,916 ) (38,907 ) Total Party City Holdco Inc. stockholders’ equity before common stock held in treasury 432,466 377,972 463,569 Less: Common stock held in treasury, at cost (11,622,184, 11,280,098 and 11,274,519 shares at September 30, 2021, December 31, 2020, and June 30, 2020, respectively) (329,975 ) (327,182 ) (327,170 ) Total Party City Holdco Inc. stockholders’ equity 102,491 50,790 136,399 Noncontrolling interests — (269 ) (264 ) Total stockholders’ equity 102,491 50,521 136,135 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,836,826 $ 2,806,455 $ 3,108,009





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales* $ 510,199 $ 533,775 $ 1,472,752 $ 1,202,509 Cost of sales 326,501 355,923 919,596 890,587 Gross profit 183,698 177,852 553,156 311,922 Wholesale selling expenses 7,503 11,950 23,977 37,115 Retail operating expenses 105,206 97,100 291,281 250,502 General and administrative expenses 45,495 44,986 137,328 174,275 Art and development costs 5,440 4,257 15,415 13,095 Store impairment and restructuring charges — 1,926 — 20,818 Loss on disposal of assets in international operations — — 3,211 — Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment — 44,732 — 581,380 Income (loss) from operations 20,054 (27,099 ) 81,944 (765,263 ) Interest expense, net 23,899 13,422 64,229 63,954 Other (income) expense, net (1,444 ) (2,873 ) (2,317 ) 4,287 (Gain) on debt refinancing — (273,149 ) — (273,149 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (2,401 ) 235,501 20,032 (560,355 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 388 (4,164 ) 7,128 (128,293 ) Net (loss) income (2,789 ) 239,665 12,904 (432,062 ) Less: Net (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests — (42 ) (54 ) (241 ) Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. $ (2,789 ) $ 239,707 $ 12,958 $ (431,821 ) Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc.–Basic $ (0.02 ) $ 2.25 $ 0.12 $ (4.41 ) Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc.–Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ 2.24 $ 0.11 $ (4.41 ) Weighted-average number of common shares-Basic 112,037,224 106,709,307 111,431,623 97,872,174 Weighted-average number of common shares-Diluted 112,037,224 106,875,631 115,822,121 97,872,174 Dividends declared per share $ — $ — $ — $ — Comprehensive (loss) income $ (5,753 ) $ 244,607 $ 45,989 $ (435,235 ) Less: Comprehensive (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (24 ) (42 ) (54 ) (241 ) Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. $ (5,729 ) $ 244,649 $ 46,043 $ (434,994 )

*Includes royalties and franchise fees. Prior year amounts conformed to current year presentation





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands, unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows (used in) operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 12,904 $ (432,062 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 50,293 57,796 Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issuance discounts 3,257 3,276 Provision for doubtful accounts 1,610 5,746 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 9,116 (76,833 ) Change in operating lease liability/asset (58,875 ) 32,121 Undistributed (income) loss in equity method investments (820 ) 356 Loss on disposal of assets 2,796 83 Loss on disposal of assets in international operations 3,211 — Non-cash adjustment for store impairment and restructuring charges — 16,595 Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment — 581,380 Non-employee equity-based compensation** — 1,033 Stock option expense – time – based 310 671 Stock option expense – performance – based — 7,847 Restricted stock unit expense – time-based 1,643 1,568 Restricted stock unit – performance-based 2,706 510 Directors – non-cash compensation 171 75 Gain on debt refinancing (1,105 ) (273,149 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase) in accounts receivable (17,339 ) (8,562 ) (Increase) decrease in inventories (109,227 ) 27,959 (Increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets (49,570 ) (64,715 ) Increase in accounts payable, accrued expenses and income taxes payable 75,368 61,478 Net cash (used in) operating activities (73,551 ) (56,827 ) Cash flows (used in) investing activities: Cash paid in connection with acquisitions, net of cash acquired (4,405 ) (362 ) Capital expenditures (49,211 ) (32,095 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 3 82 Proceeds from sale of international operations, net of cash disposed 20,556 — Net cash (used in) investing activities (33,057 ) (32,375 ) Cash flows provided by financing activities: Repayment of loans, notes payable and long-term obligations (844,952 ) (122,373 ) Proceeds from loans, notes payable and long-term obligations 882,500 369,785 Treasury stock purchases (2,793 ) (85 ) Exercise of stock options 3,621 — Debt issuance costs (21,437 ) (19,955 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 16,939 227,372 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 100 (2,659 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (89,569 ) 135,511 Change in cash classified within current assets held for sale 31,628 — Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 119,681 35,176 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period* $ 61,740 $ 170,687 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest expense $ 56,748 $ 55,999 Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds $ 5,303 $ 24,421

*Includes $1,000 and $125 of restricted cash for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. The Company recorded restricted cash in other assets, net as presented in the consolidated balance sheet at September 30, 2021 and in prepaid expenses and other current assets as presented in the consolidated balance sheets at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020.

** See Note 17 – Kazzam, LLC of Item 1, “Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)” in the September 30, 2021 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q 2021.





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Net (loss) income $ (2,789 ) $ 239,665 $ 12,904 $ (432,062 ) Interest expense, net 23,899 13,422 64,229 63,954 Income tax expense (benefit) 388 (4,164 ) 7,128 (128,293 ) Depreciation and amortization 15,433 17,278 50,293 57,796 EBITDA 36,931 266,201 134,554 (438,605 ) Store impairment and restructuring charges (a) — 6,763 — 36,285 Inventory restructuring and early lease terminations (j) 520 — 7,157 — Other restructuring, retention and severance (b) — 2,957 2,082 11,701 Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment (c) — 44,732 — 581,380 Deferred rent (d) 904 254 2,032 (2,618 ) Closed store expense (e) 603 1,247 3,739 2,882 Foreign currency losses/(gains), net 343 (3,312 ) (968 ) 955 Stock option expense – time-based 93 111 310 671 Stock option expense – performance – based — — — 7,847 Restricted stock unit and restricted cash awards expense – performance-based 923 510 2,901 510 Restricted stock units – time-based 876 429 1,643 1,568 Non-employee equity-based compensation (f) — — — 1,033 Undistributed loss (income) in equity method investments (609 ) (59 ) (820 ) 356 Corporate development expenses (g) 5 581 5 6,193 Non-recurring legal settlements/costs — 661 — 7,170 Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment* 2,687 — 2,798 — COVID - 19 (i) — 679 1,270 71,059 Loss on sale of business — — 3,211 — (Gain) on debt repayment/refinancing (k) (1,332 ) (273,149 ) (1,106 ) (273,149 ) Other* 943 546 2,331 3,034 Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,887 $ 49,151 $ 161,139 $ 18,272

* Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform with current period presentation.





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued

(In thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 EBITDA Adjustments September 30, 2021

GAAP

Basis (as

reported) Inventory restructuring and early lease terminations (j) Net gain on debt repayment (k) Corporate

development

expenses (g) Stock Option

Expense/Non-

Employee Equity

Compensation/

Restricted

stock units Deferred

Rent (d) Other

restructuring,

retention and

severance (b) Closed

store

expense (e) COVID-

19 (i) Foreign

currency

gains Other September 30,

2021

Non-GAAP

basis Net sales $ 510,199 $ 510,199 Cost of sales 326,501 (520 ) (945 ) 325,036 Gross profit 183,698 185,163 Wholesale selling expenses 7,503 7,503 Retail operating expenses 105,206 (612 ) (908 ) 103,686 General and administrative expenses 45,495 (1,892 ) 41 9 (2,639 ) 41,014 Art and development costs 5,440 5,440 Income from operations 20,054 27,520 Interest expense, net 23,899 (33 ) 23,866 Other (income) expense, net (1,444 ) 1,332 (5 ) (343 ) 559 99 (Loss) income before income taxes (2,401 ) 3,555 Interest expense, net 23,899 23,899 Depreciation and amortization 15,433 15,433 EBITDA 36,931 42,887 Adjustments to EBITDA 5,956 (520 ) 1,332 (5 ) (1,892 ) (904 ) — (603 ) — (343 ) (3,021 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,887 $ (520 ) $ 1,332 $ (5 ) $ (1,892 ) $ (904 ) $ — $ (603 ) $ — $ (343 ) $ (3,021 ) $ 42,887





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued

(In thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 EBITDA Adjustments September 30, 2020

GAAP

Basis (as

reported) Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment (c) Store

impairment

and

restructuring

charges (a) Gain on debt refinancing (k) Corporate

development

expenses (g) Legal Stock Option

Expense/Non-

Employee Equity

Compensation/

Restricted

stock units –

time-based Deferred

Rent (d) Other

restructuring,

retention and

severance (b) Closed

store

expense (e) COVID-

19 (i) Foreign

currency

losses Other September 30,

2020

Non-GAAP

basis Net sales $ 533,775 $ 533,775 Cost of sales 355,923 (4,837 ) (80 ) (1,266 ) (469 ) 349,271 Gross profit 177,852 184,504 Wholesale selling expenses 11,950 11,950 Retail operating expenses 97,100 (224 ) (1,225 ) (1,745 ) 93,906 General and administrative expenses 44,986 (370 ) (661 ) (1,050 ) 50 (2,957 ) (22 ) 2,332 42,308 Art and development costs 4,257 4,257 Store impairment and restructuring charges 1,926 (1,926 ) — Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment 44,732 (44,732 ) — (Loss) from operations (27,099 ) 32,083 Interest expense, net 13,422 13,422 Other (income) expense, net (2,873 ) (211 ) 3,312 (18 ) 210 (Gain) on debt refinancing (273,149 ) 273,149 — Income (loss) before income taxes 235,501 18,451 Interest expense, net 13,422 13,422 Depreciation and amortization 17,278 17,278 EBITDA 266,201 49,151 Adjustments to EBITDA (217,050 ) (44,732 ) (6,763 ) 273,149 (581 ) (661 ) (1,050 ) (254 ) (2,957 ) (1,247 ) (679 ) 3,312 (487 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 49,151 $ (44,732 ) $ (6,763 ) $ 273,149 $ (581 ) $ (661 ) $ (1,050 ) $ (254 ) $ (2,957 ) $ (1,247 ) $ (679 ) $ 3,312 $ (487 ) $ 49,151





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued

(In thousands, unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 EBITDA Adjustments September 30, 2021

GAAP

Basis (as

reported) Inventory restructuring and early lease terminations (j) Net gain on debt repayment (k) Corporate

development

expenses (g) Stock Option

Expense/Non-

Employee Equity

Compensation/

Restricted

stock units Deferred

Rent (d) Other

restructuring,

retention and

severance (b) Closed

store

expense (e) COVID-

19 (i) Foreign

currency

gains Other September 30,

2021

Non-GAAP

basis Net sales $ 1,472,752 $ 1,472,752 Cost of sales 919,596 (4,214 ) (945 ) 124 914,561 Gross profit 553,156 558,191 Wholesale selling expenses 23,977 23,977 Retail operating expenses 291,281 (2,943 ) (1,212 ) (3,690 ) (1,053 ) (1,626 ) 280,757 General and administrative expenses 137,328 (4,854 ) 125 (2,082 ) (49 ) (217 ) (3,328 ) 126,923 Art and development costs 15,415 15,415 Loss on disposal of assets in international operations 3,211 (3,211 ) — Income from operations 81,944 111,119 Interest expense, net 64,229 (138 ) 64,091 Other (income) expense, net (2,317 ) 1,106 (5 ) 968 659 411 Income before Income Taxes 20,032 46,617 Interest expense, net 64,229 64,229 Depreciation and amortization 50,293 50,293 EBITDA 134,554 161,139 Adjustments to EBITDA 26,585 (7,157 ) 1,106 (5 ) (4,854 ) (2,032 ) (2,082 ) (3,739 ) (1,270 ) 968 (7,520 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 161,139 $ (7,157 ) $ 1,106 $ (5 ) $ (4,854 ) $ (2,032 ) $ (2,082 ) $ (3,739 ) $ (1,270 ) $ 968 $ (7,520 ) $ 161,139





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued

(In thousands, unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 EBITDA Adjustments September 30, 2020

GAAP

Basis (as

reported) Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment (c) Store

impairment

and

restructuring

charges (a) Gain on debt refinancing

(k) Corporate

development

expenses (g) Legal Stock Option

Expense/Non-

Employee Equity

Compensation/

Restricted

stock units

(f)(g) Deferred

Rent (d) Other

restructuring,

retention and

severance (b) Closed

store

expense (e) COVID-

19 (i) Foreign

currency

loss Other September 30,

2020

Non-GAAP

basis Net sales $ 1,202,509 $ 1,202,509 Cost of sales 890,587 (15,467 ) (214 ) (4,437 ) (42,446 ) (898 ) 827,125 Gross profit 311,922 375,384 Wholesale selling expenses 37,115 (1,840 ) (623 ) 34,652 Retail operating expenses 250,502 2,685 (2,733 ) (16,312 ) 234,142 General and administrative expenses 174,275 (3,502 ) (7,170 ) (10,596 ) 147 (7,264 ) (149 ) (11,678 ) 134,063 Art and development costs 13,095 13,095 Store impairment and restructuring charges 20,818 (20,818 ) — Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment 581,380 (581,380 ) — (Loss) from operations (765,263 ) (40,568 ) Interest expense, net 63,954 63,954 Other (income) expense, net 4,287 (851 ) (1,033 ) (955 ) (2,492 ) (1,044 ) (Gain) on debt refinancing (273,149 ) 273,149 — (Loss) before income taxes (560,355 ) (103,478 ) Interest expense, net 63,954 63,954 Depreciation and amortization 57,796 57,796 EBITDA (438,605 ) 18,272 Adjustments to EBITDA 456,877 (581,380 ) (36,285 ) 273,149 (6,193 ) (7,170 ) (11,629 ) 2,618 (11,701 ) (2,882 ) (71,059 ) (955 ) (3,390 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,272 $ (581,380 ) $ (36,285 ) $ 273,149 $ (6,193 ) $ (7,170 ) $ (11,629 ) $ 2,618 $ (11,701 ) $ (2,882 ) $ (71,059 ) $ (955 ) $ (3,390 ) $ 18,272





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Loss) income before income taxes $ (2,401 ) $ 235,501 $ 20,032 $ (560,355 ) Intangible asset amortization 2,177 2,899 7,008 8,444 Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issuance discounts 1,320 875 3,257 3,276 Store impairment and restructuring charges (a) — 1,321 — 29,475 Other restructuring charges (b) — 2,622 1,967 10,139 Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment (c) — 44,732 — 581,380 Non-employee equity-based compensation (f) — — — 1,033 Non-recurring legal settlements/costs — 605 — 7,026 Stock option expense – time-based 93 110 310 671 Stock option expense – performance – based — — — 7,847 Loss on sale of assets 2,642 — 2,642 — (Gain) on debt repayment/refinancing (k) — (273,149 ) — (273,149 ) Restricted stock unit and restricted cash awards expense – performance-based 930 — 2,901 — COVID - 19 (i) — 733 1,270 71,113 Loss on sale of business — — 3,211 — Inventory disposals — — 926 — Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes 4,761 16,249 43,524 (113,100 ) Adjusted income tax expense (benefit) (h) 1,902 5,234 11,966 (36,416 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 2,859 $ 11,015 $ 31,558 $ (76,684 ) Adjusted net income (loss) per common share – diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.10 $ 0.27 $ (0.78 ) Weighted-average number of common shares-diluted 116,467,755 106,875,631 115,822,121 97,872,174

(a) The Company performed a comprehensive review of its store locations aimed at improving the overall productivity of such locations (“store optimization program”). After careful consideration and evaluation of the store locations, the Company made the decision to accelerate the optimization of its store portfolio with the closure of stores, which are primarily located in close proximity to other Party City stores. For further detail, refer to Note 3 – Store Impairment and Restructuring Charges of Item 1, “Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)” in the September 30, 2021 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q 2021.

(b) Amounts expensed principally relate to severance due to organizational changes.

(c) As a result of a sustained decline in market capitalization and reduced fair value of certain intangibles and long-lived assets, the Company recognized non-cash pre-tax goodwill and intangibles impairment charges.

(d) The “deferred rent” adjustment reflects the difference between accounting for rent and landlord incentives in accordance with GAAP and the Company’s actual cash outlay.

(e) Charges incurred related to closing and relocating stores in the ordinary course of business.

(f) The acquisition of Ampology’s interest in Kazzam, LLC in an equity transaction. See Note 17 – Kazzam, LLC of Item 1 in the September 30, 2021 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

(g) Primarily represents costs for Kazzam (See Note 17 – Kazzam, LLC of Item 1 in the September 30, 2021 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for further discussion).

(h) Represents income tax expense/benefit after excluding the specific tax impacts for each of the pre-tax adjustments. The tax impacts for each of the adjustments were determined by applying to the pre-tax adjustments the effective income tax rates for the specific legal entities in which the adjustments were recorded.

(i) Represents COVID-19 expenses for employees on temporary furlough for whom the Company provides health benefits; non-payroll expenses including advertising, occupancy and other store expenses.

(j) Costs incurred for early lease terminations and a merchandise transformation project to transition and optimize stores to the reduced SKU assortment levels.

(k) The Company recognized net gain on debt repayment in 2021. The Company recognized a gain on debt refinancing transactions in 2020.





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In thousands, except percentages, unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Dollars in

Thousands Percentage of

Net sales Dollars in

Thousands Percentage of

Net sales Net sales: Wholesale $ 279,634 54.8 % $ 346,621 64.9 % Eliminations (168,308 ) (33.0 ) (179,049 ) (33.5 ) Net wholesale 111,326 21.8 167,572 31.4 Retail* 398,873 78.2 366,203 68.6 Total net sales $ 510,199 100.0 % $ 533,775 100.0 %

*Retail net sales include royalties and franchise fees. Prior year amount conformed to current year presentation.

Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 Dollars in

Thousands Percentage of

Net sales Dollars in

Thousands Percentage of

Net sales Net sales: Wholesale $ 722,732 49.1 % $ 692,715 57.6 % Eliminations (425,947 ) (28.9 ) (345,167 ) (28.7 ) Net wholesale 296,785 20.2 347,548 28.9 Retail* 1,175,967 79.8 854,961 71.1 Total net sales $ 1,472,752 100.0 % $ 1,202,509 100.0 %

*Retail net sales include royalties and franchise fees. Prior year amount conformed to current year presentation.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Dollars in

Thousands Percentage

of Net Sales Dollars in

Thousands Percentage

of Net Sales Retail gross profit* $ 161,822 40.6 % $ 135,539 37.0 % Wholesale gross profit 21,876 19.7 42,313 25.3 Total gross profit $ 183,698 36.0 % $ 177,852 33.3 %

*Retail gross profit include royalties and franchise fees. Prior year amount conformed to current year presentation.

Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 Dollars in Thousands Percentage of Net Sales Dollars in Thousands Percentage of Net Sales Retail gross profit* $ 478,565 40.7 % $ 257,035 30.1 % Wholesale gross profit 74,591 25.1 50,538 14.5 Total gross profit $ 553,156 37.6 % $ 307,573 25.6 %

*Retail gross profit include royalties and franchise fees. Prior year amount conformed to current year presentation.





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

OPERATING METRICS

Three months ended September 30, LTM 2021 2020 2021 Store Count Corporate Stores: Beginning of period 749 757 739 New stores opened 4 1 12 Acquired 6 2 10 Closed (5 ) (21 ) (7 ) End of period 754 739 754 Franchise Stores Beginning of period 82 96 90 New stores opened — — — Sold to Party City (6 ) (1 ) (10 ) Closed — (5 ) (4 ) End of period 76 90 76 Grand Total 830 829 830





Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Wholesale Share of Shelf (a) 80.2 % 81.1 % 80.9 % 81.4 % Manufacturing Share of Shelf (b) 28.2 % 29.6 % 30.3 % 30.2 % Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Brand comparable sales (c) 7.5 % 8.3 % 43.7 % -21.8 %

(a) Wholesale share of shelf represents the percentage of our retail product cost of sales supplied by our wholesale operations.

(b) Manufacturing share of shelf represents the percentage of our retail product cost of sales manufactured by the company.

(c) Party City brand comparable sales include North American e-commerce sales.