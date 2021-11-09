Global Small Molecule Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market Report 2021: Focus on Small/Emerging Biopharmaceutical Companies to Develop Innovative Small Molecules

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Small Molecule Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market Growth Opportunities, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study presents overall market and segment-wise revenue forecasts of the global small molecule contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) industry. It highlights key growth opportunities for small molecule CDMOs based on the main evolution in their business models and strategic approaches as well as those of pharmaceutical sponsors.
The market forecasts in this report are for 2020-2026, capturing key market developments such as capacity expansions, mergers, acquisitions, and expanding service offerings that are set to affect the overall small molecule CDMO market growth.
The study segments the market into two categories based on product type:
- Active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) manufacturing (API/drug substance), and finished dosage form (FDF) manufacturing (FDF/drug product).
- API is further segmented into innovator and generic APIs, while FDF is segmented into oral, semi-solid/liquid, and injectable forms.
Other discussions in the study include:
- The impact of strategic imperatives on the industry
- Growth drivers and restraints
- Comprehensive insights on the competitive landscape
- Revenue share estimates of top market participants
- Strategic analysis of market developments in service offerings and business models
- Growth opportunities for small molecule CDMOs
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Small Molecule Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Product Type
- Market Segmentation by Service Type
- Key Competitors
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers for the Small Molecule CDMO Market
- Growth Restraints for the Small Molecule CDMO Market
- Forecast Framework - Market Sizing
- Forecast Methodology
- Forecast Assumptions and Considerations
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Major Reshoring Initiatives for Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
- Revenue Split by Service Type
- Revenue Split Analysis by Service Type
- Competitive Environment
- Market Share, Total Pharmaceutical CDMO Market
3. Growth Environment
- Small Molecule Market Outlook - Key Segment Share
- Comparison between Small Molecules and Biologics Approvals
- Expanding CDMO Value Chain - Comprehensive End-to-End Offering for Small Molecules and Biologics
- CDMO Business Model Evolution - Transactional to Strategic Partnerships
- Key Growth Trends Shaping the Small Molecule CDMO Industry
- Key Consolidation and Expansion Steps in the Small Molecule CDMO Industry
- Key Expansion Initiatives by Small Molecule CDMOs
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Small Molecule CDMO Market - API
- Key Growth Metrics, Small Molecule CDMO Market - API
- Revenue Forecast, Small Molecule CDMO Market - API
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Small Molecule CDMO Market - API
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Type, Small Molecule CDMO Market - API
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Small Molecule CDMO Market - FDF
- Key Growth Metrics, Small Molecule CDMO Market - FDF
- Revenue Forecast, Small Molecule CDMO Market - FDF
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Small Molecule CDMO Market - FDF
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Type, Small Molecule CDMO Market - FDF
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Capacity Expansion in the US and Europe for Reshoring and Near-Shoring Manufacturing
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Phase-Appropriate Manufacturing Services for High-Potency Drugs
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Focus on Small/Emerging Biopharmaceutical Companies to Develop Innovative Small Molecules
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Integrated Drug-Device Combination Products Services for New and Existing Drugs
7. Next Steps
