Global Small Molecule Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market Report 2021: Focus on Small/Emerging Biopharmaceutical Companies to Develop Innovative Small Molecules

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Small Molecule Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market Growth Opportunities, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study presents overall market and segment-wise revenue forecasts of the global small molecule contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) industry. It highlights key growth opportunities for small molecule CDMOs based on the main evolution in their business models and strategic approaches as well as those of pharmaceutical sponsors.

The market forecasts in this report are for 2020-2026, capturing key market developments such as capacity expansions, mergers, acquisitions, and expanding service offerings that are set to affect the overall small molecule CDMO market growth.

The study segments the market into two categories based on product type:

Active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) manufacturing (API/drug substance), and finished dosage form (FDF) manufacturing (FDF/drug product). API is further segmented into innovator and generic APIs, while FDF is segmented into oral, semi-solid/liquid, and injectable forms.



Other discussions in the study include:

The impact of strategic imperatives on the industry

Growth drivers and restraints

Comprehensive insights on the competitive landscape

Revenue share estimates of top market participants

Strategic analysis of market developments in service offerings and business models

Growth opportunities for small molecule CDMOs

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Small Molecule Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Market Segmentation by Service Type

Key Competitors

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers for the Small Molecule CDMO Market

Growth Restraints for the Small Molecule CDMO Market

Forecast Framework - Market Sizing

Forecast Methodology

Forecast Assumptions and Considerations

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Major Reshoring Initiatives for Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Revenue Split by Service Type

Revenue Split Analysis by Service Type

Competitive Environment

Market Share, Total Pharmaceutical CDMO Market

3. Growth Environment

Small Molecule Market Outlook - Key Segment Share

Comparison between Small Molecules and Biologics Approvals

Expanding CDMO Value Chain - Comprehensive End-to-End Offering for Small Molecules and Biologics

CDMO Business Model Evolution - Transactional to Strategic Partnerships

Key Growth Trends Shaping the Small Molecule CDMO Industry

Key Consolidation and Expansion Steps in the Small Molecule CDMO Industry

Key Expansion Initiatives by Small Molecule CDMOs

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Small Molecule CDMO Market - API

Key Growth Metrics, Small Molecule CDMO Market - API

Revenue Forecast, Small Molecule CDMO Market - API

Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Small Molecule CDMO Market - API

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Type, Small Molecule CDMO Market - API

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Small Molecule CDMO Market - FDF

Key Growth Metrics, Small Molecule CDMO Market - FDF

Revenue Forecast, Small Molecule CDMO Market - FDF

Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Small Molecule CDMO Market - FDF

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product Type, Small Molecule CDMO Market - FDF

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Capacity Expansion in the US and Europe for Reshoring and Near-Shoring Manufacturing

Growth Opportunity 2 - Phase-Appropriate Manufacturing Services for High-Potency Drugs

Growth Opportunity 3 - Focus on Small/Emerging Biopharmaceutical Companies to Develop Innovative Small Molecules

Growth Opportunity 4 - Integrated Drug-Device Combination Products Services for New and Existing Drugs

7. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b1y5ip