English Finnish

ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 9 NOVEMBER 2021 AT 2.00 P.M.



ROBIT PLC’S FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN 2022

Robit Plc will publish its financial statement release, half-year financial report as well as financial reviews of January–March and January–September in 2022 as follows:

15.02.2022 Financial statement release for financial period ending on 31 December 2021

27.04.2022 Financial review for January–March 2022

09.08.2022 Half-year financial report for January–June 2022

26.10.2022 Financial review for January–September 2022

Robit observes a 30-day period of silence before publishing financial reports. During the silent period, Robit will not comment on the company’s financial position or prospects and shall not meet with representatives of the capital markets or financial media.

Robit’s Annual General Meeting is scheduled for 22 March 2022, in Tampere, Finland. The Board of Directors will give a separate notice of the Annual General Meeting. Possible requests from shareholders to include matters on the agenda of Robit’s 2022 AGM shall be sent to investors@robitgroup.com , not later than 21 January 2021.

The documents of the AGM will be published on the company’s website latest three weeks before the AGM, approximately during week 8, 2022.

The company’s dividend payment date is the 10. banking day of the AGM, thus 5 April 2022.

Robit’s financial information is published in Finnish and in English and made available on the company website at www.robitgroup.com .

ROBIT PLC

Tommi Lehtonen

Further information:

Tommi Lehtonen, Group CEO

+358 40 724 9143

tommi.lehtonen@robitgroup.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

www.robitgroup.com

Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction, geotechnical engineering and well drilling. The company’s offering is divided into three product and service ranges: Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical. Robit has sales and service points in 8 countries as well as an active sales network in more than 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com.