New Inmar Intelligence Survey Reveals Consumers Are Ready For In-Person Thanksgiving Festivities With Friends and Family in 2021

Winston-Salem, NC, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a leading applied data platform company, today published findings from its 2021 Thanksgiving Insights Survey, which found that 82 percent of consumers said they are planning to have an in-person Thanksgiving celebration in 2021.

With many consumers looking to celebrate in-person this Thanksgiving, it comes as little surprise that they are shopping early for ingredients – 41 percent have already started shopping for items and one-third of shoppers (34 percent) have already bought their turkey. The survey also found that consumers are actively seeking out promotions ahead of the holiday grocery shopping season and with supply chain issues top of mind, 80 percent of consumers are concerned about the turkey supply in-stores in 2021.



In terms of the main dishes that today’s consumers are choosing for their Thanksgiving meal, the survey findings revealed that turkey remains a staple and that 85 percent plan to purchase a turkey. Alternatively, 66 percent plan to prepare an alternative “main” dish instead of turkey this year, with 53 percent planning to prepare chicken as their main protein dish. The side dishes of choice include mashed potatoes (80 percent), stuffing (63 percent), green bean casserole (57 percent) and cranberry sauce (55 percent) and mac n’ cheese (49 percent).

Social media influencers have proven to be an important part of the holiday preparation process for consumers as well – 66 percent look to these influencers for recipe inspiration and 69 percent look to social media influencers for decoration inspiration.



Some additional key findings include:

41 percent plan to shop for Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals.

Of those who plan to take part in Black Friday, 47 percent will shop online.

Traveling is not out of the question as well – 52 percent plan to travel for Thanksgiving.

Friendsgiving is still a popular event on many people’s event calendar with 81 percent of respondents saying that they plan to have an in-person Friendsgiving.

“Our new survey finds that today’s consumers are keen to get back together with their friends and family to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday and are already shopping for key ingredients for these meals,” said Holly Pavlika, SVP, Corporate Marketing. “Whether shoppers are looking to purchase items now or closer to the holiday, one thing remains true: they are still on the lookout for cost savings. It’s important for brands and retailers to continue to provide this value for their customers as we enter into one of the busiest shopping seasons of the year.”

For decades, Inmar Intelligence has played a critical role in helping retailers make business decisions. While the pandemic accelerated the evolution of consumer buying behavior and trends, leaving some businesses flat-footed, Inmar Intelligence's platform is able to meet these changing demands.



