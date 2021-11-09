Tidal League Podcast Network announces equity crowdfunding investment opportunity through FrontFundr

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal League, Inc., a sports and entertainment podcast network, announced today that it has launched an equity investment round through FrontFundr, Canada’s leading crowdfunding platform. The general public will have the opportunity to become a co- owner of a Canadian company that’s disrupting media markets across all of North America.

Tidal League’s podcast network is dedicated to uniting professional athletes and fans. We go beyond the box score, connecting fans and athletes on an emotional level. We explore personal triumphs and tragedies, pop culture, current world events, music, fashion and more. And we host some of the biggest names in North American sports like Jason Tatum, Kia Nurse, JJ Redick, Collin Sexton and Danny Green.

Over the past two years, Tidal League has built a network of eleven shows, including Court-side Moms, Tidal League FC, Lift and Coast, Tipping the Scales and Inked NBA. We’ve partnered with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment to create the NBA G League’s first podcast, the Raptors 905 Podcast, and with SLAM Media, one of the most iconic brands in basketball, to create Survival of the Fitted and No Pump Fakes.

Courtney Charles, Vice President, Basketball & Franchise Operations at Raptors 905, said, “In today’s social climate, a lot of players are demanding to be heard, demanding a voice. Tidal League is providing just such a platform for the voice of players.”

Tidal League is taking advantage of a generational shift to digital media, a market that’s grown to over $125 billion in North America alone. Podcast consumption has exploded to more than 50 percent of the population. Tidal League’s listenership grew by over 600 percent in the most recent quarter alone. Our shows are found wherever digital consumers are – embedded into all varieties of sites, from traditional news and sports, to social media like TikTok, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Our podcasts are shared by professional athletes, celebrities and influencers to reach millions of users.

Tidal League’s CEO and Founder, Kurt Benson, has cultivated relationships with athletes, agents and league management since he attended IMG Academy, a world- leader in professional athlete development. Speaking about the company, Kurt said, “Tidal League is disrupting media norms, building a network for the next generation with influential creators and brands. Media consumption has moved from traditional to digital; from the eyeball to the earbud. And Tidal League is at the center of that transformation.”

Over the past two years, the public markets have validated the shift to digital media and podcasting, with over a billion dollars of M&A transactions. Spotify purchased Gimlet Media, Parcast and The Ringer. SiriusXM purchased Stitcher, and Amazon purchased Wondery. We believe digital media companies like Tidal League will experience continued market enthusiasm for the foreseeable future.

Leisa Washington, NBA/WNBA Certified Agent and Tidal League Advisor said, “Media outlets like Tidal League provide my clients – professional athletes – with the ultimate stage for self-expression. They’re no longer tethered to TV’s talking heads, and fans love seeing the real person off the court.”

Tidal League is currently raising $750,000. Details of the offering can be found in the Offering Document at FrontFundr.com/TidalLeague. This communication is for informational purposes only.

Contact us at info@tidalleague.com.

To watch or listen to all of Tidal League’s podcasts, visit www.tidalleague.com.



