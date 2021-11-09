Joy Whinery Joins PlanSource as Chief Financial Officer

Strategic finance leader selected to lead finance, accounting, treasury and strategic systems globally at leading benefits technology provider

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource is delighted to announce that Joy Whinery has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. Joy joins PlanSource with over 20 years of strategic finance and operational leadership experience. Most recently, Joy served as CFO for 84.51°, a retail data insights and media company.

As CFO, Joy will lead Finance, Accounting, Treasury and Strategic Systems globally for the company which is in high-growth mode.

“I’m excited to join PlanSource for its next phase of growth. PlanSource has a tremendous opportunity to transform and modernize the employee benefits industry,” said Joy Whinery. “I look forward to helping the company execute its strategic priorities and drive value for our customers and partners.”

At 84.51°, a subsidiary of The Kroger Company, Joy co-led an enterprise-wide change management project to identify and accelerate critical initiatives and drive accountability across the organization. She also oversaw the implementation of an ERP cloud platform which increased operational efficiencies. Prior to 84.51°, Joy was Vice President Finance and Business Unit CFO at Worldpay, now FIS, a global leader in e-commerce and payments. Joy has also held leadership roles in finance with Gilead Sciences and Johnson & Johnson.

“Employee benefits have truly become a differentiator in terms of how employers attract, hire and retain talent,” said Tom Signorello, CEO of PlanSource. “Joy’s diverse finance experience in technology, fintech and healthcare is particularly relevant to our business. We’re looking forward to her contributions as we build on PlanSource’s momentum and continue to invest in our partner ecosystem and customer experience.”

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a technology company that automates and simplifies every aspect of employee benefit programs, so employees and HR teams can make smarter, more confident benefits decisions. More than 7.5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides the best experience possible for benefits communications, shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and ongoing administration. With an end-to-end benefits platform and suite of technology-enabled services, PlanSource helps people maximize the benefits of their benefits, so they can live happier, healthier lives. Learn more at plansource.com.

PlanSource is a registered trademark of PlanSource, Inc., and PlanSource owns other registered and unregistered trademarks. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.