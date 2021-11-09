English Portuguese Spanish

CMR global footprint grows with regulatory approval for Versius in Brazil

country to introduce Versius, following Anvisa approval for use in adults by physicians trained in an operating room environment Strategically important market for CMR with significant growth in surgical robotics procedures





CAMBRIDGE, UK – 9 November 2021, 07:00 (GMT). CMR Surgical (CMR) – a global surgical robotics business – announced that it has received regulatory approval for the Versius® Surgical Robotic System from the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency, Anvisa, paving the way for commercialisation in the high growth Brazilian surgical robotics market.

Brazil is a strategically important market for CMR, where robotic assisted surgery is considered a key innovation for surgical practice. With significant growth in surgical robotic procedures in Brazil, there is strong potential for CMR to play a key role in further shaping surgical practice in the coming years, with Versius offering a versatile new choice for hospitals and supporting optimal patient outcomes.

With the approval, CMR is set to further expand its global presence, offering innovative surgical robotic technology in Brazil and more widely across Latin America where other countries are typically influenced by regulatory developments in Brazil. Versius is already used as a valuable tool by hospitals across the world in Europe, Australia, India and the Middle East.

Per Vegard Nerseth, Chief Executive Officer, CMR Surgical, commented: “This regulatory approval has enabled us to move forward with preparations for a rapid launch of Versius in Brazil, bringing our new-generation technology that can benefit surgeons and patients immensely. Versius can help expand access to robotic assisted surgery and offer an affordable option for hospitals, contributing to significant savings for Brazil’s healthcare system. Important achievements in countries like Brazil enable us to continue great momentum for Versius globally, representing another important milestone in our work to enable many more people around the world to access minimal access surgery.”

Dr. Carlos Eduardo Domene, Head of Robotics, Rede D’Or Hospital Group, São Paulo, commented: “Brazil is a country that is highly open to innovation in healthcare. When we observe the evolution of technology systems to carry out manually demanding, complex procedures such as robotic assisted surgery, we see substantial benefits for patients and surgeons. It is great to see Anvisa recognising advanced technology that will increase access to more patients awaiting surgery and, importantly, address barriers for surgeons performing physically demanding manual procedures in surgeries.”

“Versius is already used by surgeons worldwide in different surgical specialties and we anticipate strong demand for Versius in Brazil. The small, modular design makes Versius highly versatile and ideal for high utilisation in operating rooms. Flexible financial options to suit hospitals wishing to use Versius as part of value-based healthcare solutions are also available, offering hospitals access to a more complete portfolio of the latest and most advanced technology for robotic assisted surgery” explains Marcio C Coelho, Head of Operations LatAm, CMR Surgical. “We look forward to working alongside our partners in collaboration to bring transformative surgical robotic technology for many more patients across LatAm.”

The Versius® Surgical Robotic System

Versius resets expectations of robotic surgery. Versius fits into virtually any operating room set-up and integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, increasing the likelihood of robotic minimal access surgery (MAS). The small, portable and modular design of Versius allows the surgeon to only use the number of arms needed for a given procedure.

Biomimicking the human arm, Versius gives surgeons the choice of optimised port placement alongside the dexterity and accuracy of small fully-wristed instruments. With 3D HD vision, easy-to adopt instrument control and a choice of ergonomic working positions, the open surgeon console has the potential to reduce stress and fatigue and allows for clear communication with the surgical team. By thinking laparoscopically and operating robotically with Versius, patients, surgeons and healthcare professionals can all benefit from the value that robotic MAS brings.

But it’s more than just a robot. Versius captures meaningful data with its wider digital ecosystem to support a surgeon’s continuous learning. Through the Versius Connect app, Versius Trainer and CMR clinical registry, Versius unleashes a wealth of insights to ultimately improve surgical care.

About CMR Surgical

CMR Surgical (CMR) is a global medical devices company dedicated to transforming surgery with Versius®, a next-generation surgical robot.

Headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, CMR is committed to working with surgeons, surgical teams and hospital partners, to provide an optimal tool to make robotic minimal access surgery universally accessible and affordable. With Versius, we are on a mission to redefine the surgical robotics market with practical, innovative technology and data that can improve surgical care.

Founded in 2014, CMR Surgical is private limited company backed by an international shareholder base.

