EDCare Appoints Athlete Eating Disorder Specialist Dr. Riley Nickols to Its Distinguished Scientific Advisory Board

DENVER, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EDCare is pleased to announce the appointment of Riley Nickols, Ph.D., CEDS, to its Scientific Advisory Board. A highly experienced counseling and sports psychologist, Dr. Nickols provides specialized expertise in treating high-performance athletes with eating disorders. The newest addition to the Advisory Board's panel of prominent eating disorder experts, Nickols brings in-depth understanding of the unique demands of eating disorder recovery in relation to training and competing in sport.

"We are so pleased to welcome Dr. Nickols to our Scientific Advisory Board," says Erik Akhund, Chairman and CEO of EDCare. "His expertise and dedication to athletes with eating disorders will help strengthen the clinical expertise of our staff and provide even better care of our patients."

EDCare is committed to providing the highest-quality, specialized services to athletes and other individuals with eating disorders by incorporating the latest proven therapies into its treatment program.

"Our Scientific Advisory Board significantly contributes to this commitment by advising our team on ways to enhance our treatment model through the integration of clinical research, best industry practices and professional education," explains EDCare's Executive Clinical Director, Dr. Tamara Pryor. "We are truly excited about the unique insight and expertise that Dr. Nickols brings to the Board to further advance our understanding and treatment of athletes with eating disorders."

Dr. Nickols also looks forward to new opportunities to share ideas and expertise as a member of the Advisory Board. "It is an honor and privilege to join EDCare's Scientific Advisory Board," says Dr. Nickols. "I look forward to ongoing collaboration and learning from such knowledgeable and experienced colleagues as we collectively commit to enhance eating disorder treatment at EDCare."

Dr. Nickols obtained an MS in Sport Psychology from Ithaca College in addition to an MS in Counseling Psychology and a Ph.D. in Counseling Psychology from Fordham University. He is a Certified Eating Disorder Specialist (CEDS) through the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (IAEDP) and holds a certificate in the Integrated Treatment of Eating Disorders from the Contemporary Psychotherapy's Center for the Study of Anorexia & Bulimia (CSAB) in New York, NY.

His dedication to working with athletes to address mental health and performance concerns is evident in all aspects of his career. He was the Director of the Victory Program, the nation's first residential eating disorder treatment facility for athletes, from 2013-2021 at McCallum Place in St. Louis, Missouri. He is listed in the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee Mental Health Registry (2020-2022) and is currently on the steering committee for the proposed Division of Eating Disorders and Body Image as part of the American Psychological Association (APA). He also maintains a private practice, Mind Body Endurance, in St. Louis, where he primarily works with athletes addressing both clinical and sport performance concerns.

In addition to EDCare's Scientific Advisory Board, Dr. Nickols is a member of the Big Sky Sport Psychology Group, Collegiate Clinical/Counseling Sport Psychology Association (CCSPA), American Psychological Association's Division 47 (Exercise & Sport Psychology), Association of Applied Sport Psychology (AASP), and the AASP Eating Disorders Special Interest Group.

Other members of EDCare's Scientific Advisory Board include Amy Baker-Dennis, Ph.D., of Dennis & Moye & Associates, in Broomfield Hills, Michigan; Guido Frank, M.D., Assistant Professor in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, University of Colorado at Denver and Health Sciences Center, The Children's Hospital, Denver, Colorado; Jennifer Gaudiani, M.D., CEDS-S, FAED, Founder and Medical Director of the Gaudiani Clinic, Denver, Colorado; Walter H. Kaye, M.D., Director, Eating Disorder Treatment and Research Program, University of California, San Diego, Professor, Department of Psychiatry, San Diego, California; and Tamara Pryor, Ph.D., FAED, Executive Clinical Director and Director of Research, EDCare, Denver, Colorado.

For more information about EDCare or to schedule a free confidential assessment, please call 303-771-0861 or visit www.eatingdisorder.care.

About EDCare: Since 2001, EDCare has been a leading provider of eating disorder treatment to patients across the United States and internationally. EDCare is committed to the recovery of individuals struggling with anorexia, bulimia, binge eating, and related disorders. Our multidisciplinary team of psychiatrists, physicians, clinicians, family therapists, and dietitians are dedicated to bringing about change through our empowerment-based programs. EDCare provides a full continuum of care from OP to PHP levels of care at its facilities in Denver, Kansas City, Colorado Springs, and Omaha.

