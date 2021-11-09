Sigilon Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX), a biotechnology company that seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics™ platform, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Rogerio Vivaldi, M.D., will participate in a fireside chat during the upcoming Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. The prerecorded fireside chat will we available on-demand starting Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. GMT.



A webcast of the Jefferies fireside chat will be accessible under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors & Media page of the Company’s website at www.sigilon.com. A replay of the fireside chat will be available at the same location following the event.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics™ platform. Sigilon’s product candidates are non-viral engineered cell-based therapies designed to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, lysosomal diseases and diabetes. The engineered cells are protected by Sigilon’s Afibromer™ biomaterials matrix, which shields them from immune rejection and fibrosis. Sigilon was founded by Flagship Pioneering in conjunction with Daniel Anderson, Ph.D., and Robert Langer, Sc.D., of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.