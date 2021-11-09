HiringSolved and Talent Tech Labs Team Up for Virtual Event on Talent Intelligence

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|WHO:
|HiringSolved, the leader in AI-powered recruiting and talent acquisition solutions
|WHAT:
|Will present during the virtual event “A Practical Guide to Implementing a Talent Intelligence Platform.”
|WHEN:
|Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. ET
|WHERE:
|To register, visit https://talenttechlabs.com/key-business-drivers-talent-intelligence.
|DETAILS:
|Evolving technology has impacted almost everyone in the talent acquisition space, from recruiters to HR leaders to staffing company executives. As a result, the industry is taking a step towards the creation of new categories, including Talent Intelligence. But what is Talent Intelligence? What do these platforms do – and why do they matter?
During this virtual event, Shon Burton, founder and Product Visionary, and Jill Stutzman-Deaner, Vice President of Customer Success for HiringSolved, will join David Francis, Director of Research at Talent Tech Labs, to answer these questions and more. The panelists will share valuable insights about Talent Intelligence in the context of a TA technology stack and discuss the business drivers for implementing a Talent Intelligence platform. Session attendees will hear real-life use cases and learn about how Talent Intelligence is helping recruitment functions get ahead of the competition.
About HiringSolved
HiringSolved develops Talent Intelligence software which enables increased hiring productivity and decreased cost by eliminating the busy work involved in hiring and enabling powerful new hiring workflows. HiringSolved helps its customers achieve better hiring outcomes through simplified recruiting. For more information, visit hiringsolved.com.