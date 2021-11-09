Bazaarvoice Appoints Gayle Wiley as Chief People Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bazaarvoice, Inc., today announced that it has named Gayle Wiley as Chief People Officer (CPO). Wiley has more than 25 years of HR experience focused on alignment of people organizations for business success, cultivating strong company cultures, and creating exceptional employee experiences.



“Gayle stood out to me as an exceptional HR leader due to her overwhelming commitment and dedication to organizational growth,” said Keith Nealon, CEO, Bazaarvoice. “At Bazaarvoice one of our core values is ‘strong together’ and we believe in bringing our whole selves to our business mission and finding value in diverse perspectives. Gayle has the expertise to ensure that we truly do build and grow our employee base to enable us to be stronger together. She will help us to attract, grow and retain the best talent to drive Bazaarvoice’s next phase of growth.”

As CPO, Wiley will be responsible for all aspects of the HR function, including building organizational leadership capability and fostering a performance culture with innovative People programs that drive business growth and success. She will leverage recent programmatic investments made by Bazaarvoice in development, diversity, equity and inclusion to help ensure employees are challenged, engaged, and rewarded. Wiley will also lead the charge on implementing new strategies to attract best-in-class talent, as well as build a robust and diverse talent pipeline.

Given Wiley’s depth of experience, her appointment further reinforces Bazaarvoice’s commitment and focus on its people and will help architect the future of its workforce.

“Bazaarvoice is a unique business that is entering the next phase of exciting growth,” states Wiley. “I am passionate about creating an exceptional employee experience and nurturing employee development and career growth. In order to meet the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, we also must attract external talent that is the right fit for our culture and values. I’m excited to build on the groundwork already in place at Bazaarvoice to create success for both the organization and its people.”

Prior to joining Bazaarvoice Wiley spent the past six years as CPO at Lifesize, where she oversaw all aspects of human resources strategy and execution for the organization’s global workforce. Prior to Lifesize, Wiley worked with global technology and medical device companies. She held senior HR leadership roles at IBM, Vignette and Tivoli, Smith & Nephew (formerly ArthroCare) Corporation, and Boston Scientific.

Wiley assumed her role as CPO in November 2021 and is based out of Bazaarvoice’s global headquarters in Austin, Texas.

About Bazaarvoice

Thousands of the world’s leading brands and retailers trust Bazaarvoice technology, services, and expertise to drive revenue, extend reach, gain actionable insights, and create loyal advocates. Bazaarvoice’s extensive global retail, social, and search syndication network, product-passionate community, and enterprise-level technology provide the tools brands and retailers need to create smarter shopper experiences across the entire customer journey. Our clients partner with us to leverage our unsurpassed network spanning every part of your customer’s journey. Across retail, social, online, and in-store, we connect 11,500+ of the world’s leading brands and retailers with their customers. In more ways. Better ways. More impactful ways.

www.bazaarvoice.com

Media Contacts:

Eleanor Simpson

Bazaarvoice

Eleanor.Simpson@bazaarvoice.com

Lauren Venticinque

Bazaarvoice

Lauren.venticinque@bazaarvoice.com