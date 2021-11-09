The Great Resignation: Socrates.ai Webinar to Reveal Employee Experience Secrets to Attract and Retain Talent

WOODSIDE, Calif., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Socrates.ai, a leading employee experience platform, will present "The Great Resignation | Attracting & Retaining Talent through Employee Experience" on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. ET.

Fed up with everything from compensation to workplace conditions, people are voting with their feet and finding new opportunities. As workers continue to leave their jobs in droves, the Great Resignation is causing a great reckoning, a point of inflection. But what can employers do to avoid “the quits?” Socrates.ai will provide answers during an upcoming webinar examining the role of the employee experience in attracting and retaining talent.

Focused on what’s happening now, this session will emphasize the importance of fostering relationships built on open communication, active listening and simple, straightforward answers. Attendees will learn about the role of content in the employee-employer relationship and how transforming content supports an improved employee experience.

About Socrates.ai

Socrates.ai builds on humanity in the best way possible – via real conversations in real-time – to deliver an Employee Awesome experience. Starting with HR & IT content, Socrates leverages artificial intelligence to pull together the answers and information employees need. Then the multi-channel virtual assistant, which can be used on SMS, Teams, Intranet Portal and more, gives employees access to information & completes transactions – simplifying and transforming the entire experience.

Since launching in 2017, Socrates.ai has raised more than $26 million in funding from leading venture capital firms and been named a Gartner “Cool” Vendor, Top 10 Virtual Assistant Solution Providers by CIO Magazine and Hot Startup by Business Insider, and one of six selected for Mercer’s inaugural HRTech Incubator Program. To learn more, visit Socrates.ai and follow @SocratesAI on Twitter and LinkedIn.