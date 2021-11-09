Imara Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Interim analysis data for Phase 2b clinical trials of tovinontrine (IMR-687) in patients with beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease expected in fourth quarter of 2021



Introduction of pipeline program IMR-261, a novel oral clinic-ready Nrf2 activator shown to reactivate fetal hemoglobin and reduce VOCs in preclinical models of sickle cell disease

Building team for planned HFpEF Phase 2 trial, led by hiring of Dr. Toni Bransford, a seasoned cardiologist and heart failure clinical developer

Company to host conference call and live webcast today at 8:30 AM ET

BOSTON, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imara Inc. (Nasdaq: IMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin and other serious diseases, today reported financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021 and reviewed recent business highlights.

“Following the completion of enrollment in both our Ardent trial of tovinontrine (IMR-687) for sickle cell disease (SCD) and in the transfusion-dependent thalassemia (TDT) cohort of our Forte trial of tovinontrine for beta-thalassemia, we remain on track to report interim analysis data from these higher dose trials in the fourth quarter of 2021. Furthermore, we expect to report data from the primary analysis of the Ardent trial and to conduct a key efficacy analysis in TDT patients in the Forte trial in the first quarter of 2022,” said Rahul Ballal, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Imara. “We also expect to present 12-month VOC data from our ongoing Phase 2a open label extension study of tovinontrine in patients with sickle cell disease at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting to be held December 11-14, 2021.”

Dr. Ballal continued, “I also am pleased to introduce our newest pipeline asset, IMR-261, a clinic-ready oral activator of nuclear factor erythroid 2–related factor 2, or Nrf2. We are excited about the potential for this compound, which the medical literature suggests has promise in a broad array of red blood cell diseases, including disorders of hemoglobin. We are also looking forward to presenting key preclinical data on IMR-261 in an oral presentation at the ASH Annual Meeting.

Finally, we are excited about the potential for tovinontrine’s application in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and will be presenting preclinical data for this indication at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions to be held November 13-15, 2021. Importantly, we have been building the team that will lead our HFpEF clinical development program, including our recent appointment of seasoned cardiologist Toni Bransford, M.D., as our Vice President, Clinical Development. Toni brings significant experience to our team in the strategy, design and conduct of heart failure trials, and specifically HFpEF trials. We expect to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial of tovinontrine in HFpEF in 2022.”

Recent Corporate Highlights

Completion of Patient Enrollment in Ardent Phase 2b Clinical Trial

In August, Imara announced the completion of patient enrollment in the Ardent Phase 2b clinical trial of tovinontrine for SCD. The Ardent trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of tovinontrine administered once daily in adult patients with SCD. Approximately 115 patients have been randomized to the tovinontrine higher dose arm (once daily dose of 300 mg or 400 mg based on patient weight), tovinontrine lower dose arm (once daily dose of 200 mg or 300 mg based on patient weight), or placebo. The trial is being conducted at approximately 50 sites in 13 different countries. Imara expects to report interim data from the Ardent trial in the fourth quarter of 2021, primary efficacy analysis data in the first quarter of 2022 and final analysis data in the second half of 2022.

Completion of TDT Patient Enrollment in Forte Phase 2b Clinical Trial

In August, Imara announced the completion of patient enrollment in the transfusion dependent thalassemia (TDT) cohort and increased enrollment in the non-transfusion dependent thalassemia (NTDT) cohort of the Forte Phase 2b clinical trial of tovinontrine for beta-thalassemia. The Forte trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b clinical trial designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of tovinontrine administered once daily in adult patients with beta-thalassemia. Imara expects to report interim data from the TDT cohort in the fourth quarter of 2021 and to conduct a key efficacy analysis of the full TDT cohort in the first quarter of 2022. Data from the final analysis is expected in the second half of 2022. In addition, Imara expects to report interim data from the NTDT cohort of the Forte trial in the first half of 2022.

Closed $50 Million Public Offering

On July 16, 2021, Imara closed an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6.00 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $50 million before underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses.

Announcement of Acquisition of IMR-261

IMR-261, formerly known as CXA-10, was acquired by Imara and was previously evaluated by Complexa, Inc. in Phase 2 clinical trials in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). IMR-261 is an activator of nuclear factor erythroid 2–related factor 2, or Nrf2. In-vitro and in-vivo studies show that Nrf2 coordinates the expression of antioxidant genes in response to oxidative stress, regulates inflammation, inhibits the NF-kB pathway, and reactivates fetal hemoglobin, or HbF. In preclinical sickle cell disease models, IMR-261 significantly increased HbF and F-cells, improved hemolytic markers and decreased vaso-occlusive crises. In a preclinical beta-thalassemia model, IMR-261 increased hemoglobin and enabled RBC maturation. In addition, independent medical literature suggests potential promise in a broad array of red blood cell diseases, including disorders of hemoglobin. Imara has initiated work on drug product manufacturing for IMR-261, as it explores potential clinical development paths.

Participation in Investor Conferences

Imara presented or participated in multiple investor conferences during the third quarter, including the Citi 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference, H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, SCB Leerink CybeRx Series and 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and investments were $102.8 million as of September 30, 2021, as compared to cash, cash equivalents and investments of $88.2 million as of December 31, 2020.



Cash, cash equivalents and investments were $102.8 million as of September 30, 2021, as compared to cash, cash equivalents and investments of $88.2 million as of December 31, 2020. Research and Development Expenses: Research and development expenses were $10.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $9.5 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase of $0.9 million was primarily related to the development and manufacturing of clinical materials, clinical research and oversight of the Company’s clinical trials and investigator fees related to the development of tovinontrine (IMR-687), as well as increased personnel-related and other research and development operating costs.



Research and development expenses were $10.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $9.5 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase of $0.9 million was primarily related to the development and manufacturing of clinical materials, clinical research and oversight of the Company’s clinical trials and investigator fees related to the development of tovinontrine (IMR-687), as well as increased personnel-related and other research and development operating costs. General and Administrative Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $3.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase of $0.3 million was primarily due to increased personnel-related and other general and administrative operating costs.



General and administrative expenses were $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $3.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase of $0.3 million was primarily due to increased personnel-related and other general and administrative operating costs. Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders: Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $13.6 million, or $0.55 per share, for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to a net loss of $12.4 million, or $0.72 per share, for the third quarter of 2020.

Financial Guidance

The Company currently expects that its full-year 2021 research and development expenses will range between $40 million and $45 million and that its full-year 2021 general and administrative expenses will range between $12 million and $13 million. The Company expects that its cash, cash equivalents and investments as of September 30, 2021 will be sufficient to enable it to fund its planned operations into the first quarter of 2023.

About Imara

Imara Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin and other serious diseases. Imara is advancing tovinontrine (IMR-687), a highly selective, potent small molecule inhibitor of PDE9 that is an oral, potentially disease-modifying treatment currently in clinical development for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia and preclinical development for HFpEF. Imara is also advancing IMR-261, an oral activator of nuclear factor erythroid 2–related factor 2 (Nrf2). For more information, please visit www.imaratx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

IMARA INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 102,839 $ 88,222 Working capital(1) 98,809 84,158 Total assets 107,027 90,842 Total liabilities 7,654 6,407 Accumulated deficit (133,178 ) (96,113 ) Total stockholders’ equity 99,373 84,435

(1) Working capital is defined as current assets less current liabilities.





IMARA INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 10,397 $ 9,533 $ 27,586 $ 23,195 General and administrative 3,262 2,961 9,522 6,953 Total operating expenses 13,659 12,494 37,108 30,148 Loss from operations (13,659 ) (12,494 ) (37,108 ) (30,148 ) Total other income, (net): Interest income 30 126 161 368 Other expense (18 ) (55 ) (118 ) (62 ) Total other income, (net) 12 71 43 306 Net loss $ (13,647 ) $ (12,423 ) $ (37,065 ) $ (29,842 ) Accretion of Series B convertible preferred stock — — — (7,858 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders—basic and diluted $ (13,647 ) $ (12,423 ) $ (37,065 ) $ (37,700 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding—basic and diluted 24,898,346 17,349,813 20,099,976 12,696,368 Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders—basic and diluted $ (0.55 ) $ (0.72 ) $ (1.84 ) $ (2.97 ) Comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (13,647 ) $ (12,423 ) $ (37,065 ) $ (29,842 ) Other comprehensive income: Unrealized loss on investments (2 ) (24 ) (6 ) (8 ) Comprehensive loss $ (13,649 ) $ (12,447 ) $ (37,071 ) $ (29,850 )



