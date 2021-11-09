GXO Announces Letitia James as Vice President of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that Letitia James has joined the company in the newly created position of Vice President, Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging. James will serve as a champion for advancing and evolving the company’s Diversity and Inclusion vision, strategy and initiatives, supporting GXO’s business objectives and reinforcing its inclusive culture.



“I’m pleased to welcome a professional with Letitia’s depth of experience to the GXO team,” said Maryclaire Hammond, GXO Chief Human Resources Officer. “Being inclusive is a core value that is fundamental to our business and our culture. As we grow our global organization, I look forward to working with Letitia to build a culture of belonging in which all employees value each other’s diverse voices, talents, identities, backgrounds and experiences to drive innovation and success.”

James brings a breadth of experience in cultural change, social responsibility and diverse talent development, most recently serving as Director of Diversity and Inclusion with Compass Group, a global leader in contract foodservice and hospitality serving millions. In this role, James managed an extensive network of Diversity chapters and employee resource groups, spearheading program development while driving employee engagement and diverse talent development. Previously at Compass, where James spent nearly two decades, she served as a Senior Project Manager. She was also the Diversity and Inclusion Action Council Chair, focusing on initiatives and strategies and enabling individual sectors to achieve greater attention on team member diversity and inclusion.

James earned a Master of Business Administration Degree from the University of Georgia and a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Clayton State University, where she is an alumni board member.

GXO strives to set the benchmark for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) across the supply chain. GXO received an “AA” ESG rating from MSCI, a leading provider of research-based indexes and analytics, placing it highest among its industry peers, and has been recognized by the Human Rights Campaign on the Corporate Equality Index for LGBTQ+ inclusion.

About GXO Logistics



GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider in a $430 billion total addressable market that is benefitting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for approximately 95,000 team members across more than 860 warehouse locations totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Media contacts



Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

matt.schmidt@gxo.com

Anne Lafourcade

+33 (0)6 75 22 52 90

anne.lafourcade@gxo.com