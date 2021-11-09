Points partners with Air Canada’s Aeroplan to introduce a new loyalty program concept for Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroplan Members looking to build their points balance and get to their next reward sooner can now take advantage of a new benefit that will let them do just that.



Powered by the global leader in loyalty commerce, Points (NASDAQ: PCOM) (TSX:PTS), Aeroplan Booster is a new loyalty solution for the Canadian market designed to offer Aeroplan Members a cost-effective way to accelerate their reward balances quickly and easily by multiplying points earned on both travel and non-travel related transactions.

With Booster, Aeroplan Members get a preferential rate to multiply their earned points by up to five times their value. Initially, points earned from an Aeroplan credit card, the Aeroplan eStore, or through Aeroplan’s everyday retail, car and hotel partners will be eligible for boosting. Aeroplan Members who take advantage of this exciting new product can boost up to 600,000 of their points a year, for up to 3 million additional points.

What’s more, to celebrate the introduction of Booster, Aeroplan is offering Members savings up to 30%* off the regular rate to boost their points if they take advantage of the new benefit between now and December 8, 2021.

“Aeroplan is thrilled to be working with Points to give our Members another avenue to be able to accelerate their earn and get them to their next reward sooner,” said Derek Whitworth, Managing Director, Marketing & Loyalty Optimization, Air Canada. “Aeroplan offers the largest network of airline partners of any airline loyalty program, allowing our Members to redeem with more than 40 airlines for travel to hundreds of destinations across the globe, as well as for hotels, car rentals, merchandise and gift cards.”

Rob MacLean, CEO of Points, also commented on the news: “Providing our partners with new ways to engage their members as travel recovers is an important focus for us. We are delighted to be strengthening our partnership with Aeroplan once more with the implementation of this new benefit for their Members. Consumers are eager to travel again; options that offer loyalty members ways to accelerate their earnings and redeem their points for deferred vacation plans are sure to prove popular over the coming months.”

Points began working with Air Canada on ways to drive member engagement and generate incremental income for the loyalty program in 2016. An easy to implement product that has proven to be effective in generating revenue during the pandemic when travel was in a downturn, Points’ Accelerate Anything loyalty solution has been well received since its inception in August 2020.

About Points International

Points , (TSX: PTS) (NASDAQ: PCOM) is a trusted partner to the world’s leading loyalty programs, leveraging its unique Loyalty Commerce Platform to build, power, and grow a network of ways members can get and use their favourite loyalty currency. Our platform combines insights, technology, and resources to make the movement of loyalty currency simpler and more intelligent for nearly 60 reward programs worldwide. Founded in 2000, Points is headquartered in Toronto with teams operating around the globe.

*Subject to terms and conditions; discount varies depending on the amount of points boosted and by how many multipliers. Aeroplan card holders receive additional discounts. 30% discount is based on an Aeroplan cardholder, boosting points by five times their value.



