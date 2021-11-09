Skylight Health Announces Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLHG; TSXV: SLHG) (“Skylight Health” or the “Company”), a multi-state primary care management group in the United States, today announced that its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 will be released after the close of market on November 15, 2021. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00am EDT on the morning of November 16, 2021, to discuss the financial results.



If you would like to participate in the call, details can be found below. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021 Time: 8:00 a.m. (ET) US / Canada Toll Free Dial In: 1-800-319-4610 Toronto Local Dial In: 1-416-915-3239 International Dial In: 1-604-638-5340 Call Name: Skylight Health Group Q3 Earnings Call

An audio replay of the conference call will be available on www.skylighthealthgroup.com within 24 hours after the live call has ended.

The Company is also announcing the issuance of 101,738 shares which is the final issuance related to its previously announced acquisition of River City Medical Associates announced on February 4, 2021. All issued shares will be subject to a four-month hold from the date of issuance and is subject to TSX-V approval.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG;TSXV:SLHG) is a healthcare services and technology company, working to positively impact patient health outcomes. The Company operates a US multi-state primary care health network comprised of physical practices providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing. The Company is focused on helping small and independent practices shift from a traditional fee-for-service (FFS) model to value-based care (VBC) through tools including proprietary technology, data analytics and infrastructure. In an FFS model, payors (commercial and government insurers) reimburse on an encounter-based approach. This puts a focus on volume of patients per day. In a VBC model, the providers offer care that is aimed at keeping patients healthy and minimize unnecessary health expenditures that are not proven to maintain the patient’s well-being. This places an emphasis on quality over volume. VBC will lead to improved patient outcomes, reduced cost of delivery and drive stronger financial performance from existing practices.

