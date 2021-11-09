Absci Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results

VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci Corporation (Nasdaq: ABSI), the drug and target discovery company harnessing deep learning AI and synthetic biology to expand the therapeutic potential of proteins, today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.



“At Absci, our team of Unlimiters is building technology to enable better, faster, smarter biologic drug and target discovery and cell line development,” said Sean McClain, founder and CEO. “2021 continues to be a transformative year for our organization, with the business experiencing tremendous momentum, highlighted by strategic acquisitions and partnerships, important additions to the team in key roles, and our debut as a public company – all on top of the scientific innovation we do each and every day. We continue to have success in integrating our recent acquisitions, and we are already generating exciting opportunities from our expanded platform, including signing our first major multi-program discovery deal last month.”

Third Quarter 2021 and Recent Highlights

Hired additional experienced employees, including vital areas of data science, artificial intelligence, intellectual property, and research and development. Absci's team now includes nearly 220 Unlimiters.

Continued integrating our acquisitions, further developing AI-enabled discovery capabilities and beginning to capitalize on drug discovery opportunities enabled through Absci's expanded platform.

Announced a partnership with EQRx to discover and develop next-generation protein-based drugs. The partnership will leverage Absci’s Drug Creation™ technology for discovery and development activities, along with EQRx’s clinical development expertise and commercial capabilities, to advance next-generation, protein-based therapeutics at more affordable costs for patients. EQRx and Absci will collaborate to jointly engineer and develop several clinical candidates across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology and immunology.



Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue was $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $0.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Research and development expenses were $10.7 million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $2.7 million for the corresponding prior year period. This increase was primarily driven by additional investments in platform expansion, including data initiatives and AI capabilities.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $9.7 million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $1.3 million for the corresponding prior year period. This increase was primarily due to personnel-related costs and other expenses related to being a publicly traded company.

Net loss was $23.6 million for the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $3.7 million for the corresponding prior year period, which includes a non-cash charge of $3.6 million related to the revaluation of convertible notes and preferred stock warrants.

Cash and cash equivalents were $279.3 million as of September 30, 2021. On July 26, 2021, Absci completed its initial public offering, raising approximately $210 million of net proceeds, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses.

Absci Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues Technology development revenue $ 1,390 $ 922 $ 2,922 $ 1,964 Collaboration revenue 149 (6 ) 408 88 Total revenues 1,539 916 3,330 2,052 Operating expenses Research and development 10,730 2,692 28,820 6,851 Selling, general and administrative 9,733 1,257 19,597 3,089 Depreciation and amortization 2,218 331 3,895 780 Total operating expenses 22,681 4,280 52,312 10,720 Operating loss (21,142 ) (3,364 ) (48,982 ) (8,668 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense (768 ) (172 ) (3,232 ) (459 ) Other income (expense), net (3,427 ) (212 ) (31,377 ) (287 ) Total other expense, net (4,195 ) (384 ) (34,609 ) (746 ) Loss before income taxes (25,337 ) (3,748 ) (83,591 ) (9,414 ) Income tax benefit 1,703 — 7,797 — Net loss (23,634 ) (3,748 ) (75,794 ) (9,414 ) Adjustment of redeemable preferred units and stock — (9,215 ) — (34,336 ) Cumulative undeclared preferred stock dividends (242 ) — (2,284 ) — Net loss applicable to common stockholders and unitholders $ (23,876 ) $ (12,963 ) $ (78,078 ) $ (43,750 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders and unitholders:

Basic and diluted $ (0.33 ) $ (0.85 ) $ (2.16 ) $ (2.88 ) Weighted-average common shares and units outstanding:

Basic and diluted 73,291,288 15,215,747 36,177,105 15,215,747

Absci Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

September 30, December 31, (In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 279,262 $ 69,867 Restricted cash 10,512 — Receivables under development arrangements 714 1,594 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,177 1,773 Total current assets 300,665 73,234 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,378 4,476 Property and equipment, net 44,090 8,909 Intangibles, net 55,835 — Goodwill 23,013 — Restricted cash, long-term 16,843 1,841 Other long-term assets 1,295 109 TOTAL ASSETS $ 449,119 $ 88,569 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND OTHER STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,372 $ 2,116 Accrued expenses 15,275 1,569 Loans payable — 632 Long-term debt, current 2,400 903 Operating lease obligations, current 1,461 770 Financing lease obligations, current 2,772 1,475 Deferred revenue, current 1,968 2,630 Total current liabilities 30,248 10,095 Convertible promissory notes — — Long-term debt - net of current portion 1,712 4,141 Operating lease obligations - net of current portion 9,362 3,813 Finance lease obligations - net of current portion 4,008 2,766 Deferred tax, net 3,525 — Deferred revenue 122 — Other long-term liabilities 12,129 749 TOTAL LIABILITIES 61,106 21,564 Commitments Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value — 156,433 OTHER STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value 9 2 Additional paid-in capital 553,878 635 Accumulated deficit (165,859 ) (90,065 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15 ) — TOTAL OTHER STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT 388,013 (89,428 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND OTHER STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 449,119 $ 88,569



