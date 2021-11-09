Worldwide Active Seat Belt System Industry to 2030 - Featuring Autoliv, Denso and Tokai Rika Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active Seat Belt System Market by Component, by Application - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Active Seat Belt System Market size is estimated to be USD 10.49 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 20.74 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.87% from 2021-2030.

Seat belt is a safety system which is used in automobiles to ensure the passenger safety in emergency situations. The active seat belt systems are installed with pre-crash electronic control units which are directly linked with pretensioners. After detection of threats it fastens the seat belt as a safety precaution. Active seat belts systems are similar to conventional seat belts but due to the integration of sensor & technology it is much effective in terms of safety.



According to the report, constant expansion of automotive industry followed by the rapid integration of advanced technology. In addition, rising demand for enhanced security owing to the growth in road accidents & trauma cases followed by the growing demand for passenger vehicles. On the other hand, rising demand for premium vehicle followed by stringent regulatory policies for the safety along with high adoption rate of advanced technology. There has been constant development in disposable income supported by the rising market investment for further development is likely to bring change in market trends.



However, High cost of active seat belt systems followed by the lack of skilled workforce for installation is likely to restrain the market growth. Moreover, rapid integration of biosensors & automation is anticipated to provide numerous opportunities to the market in the coming few years.



The global active seat belt system market share is analyzed on the basis of type, component, application and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into Two-point Belts, Three-point Belts, Four-point Belts, Five-point Belts, Six-point Belts, and Seven-point Belts. On the basis of component, the market is divided into Retractors, Pretensioners, and Buckle Lifters. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Geographic breakdown and analysis of each of the aforesaid segments includes regions comprising North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.



North America is likely to account for the highest market size & share of the active seat belt system market in the forecast period 2021-2030 owing to the technological advancement with rapid development of infrastructure. In addition, rising demand for premium vehicles as well as rapid integration of advanced technology supported by rising market investments. Europe accounts for the second leading position in the active seat belt system market size. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest developing region in the active seat belt system which is majorly driven by the growing demand for enhanced safety & security. Moreover, surge in road accidents as well rising demand for passenger vehicles followed by the expansion of automotive industry.



Competitive Landscape

The active seat belt system market is competitive and fragmented in nature and also consists of a various market players. Some of the major market players include, Continental AG, Hyundai Mobis, Takata Corporation, Iron Force Industrial, ITW Automotive Products GmbH, Special Devices Inc., Key Safety Systems, Autoliv Inc., Far Europe Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Tokai Rika, and ZF TRW among others.



