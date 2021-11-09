Sol-Gel Technologies to Present Live at Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol-Gel Technologies, Ltd. (Nasdaq: SLGL), a dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, taking place in-person on November 16th and 17th, 2021.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference Presentation Information: Format Live presentation and 1-on-1 in person meetings Speaker: Dr. Alon Seri-Levy, Chief Executive Officer Date: Tuesday, November 16th 2021 Time: 8:00-8:35 AM GMT To Listen To listen to the presentation, click here. A replay will be archived for 30 days at this link (or go to www.sol-gel.com to access within the Investors/Events and Presentations section).

About Sol-Gel Technologies



Sol-Gel is a dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Sol-Gel leverages its proprietary microencapsulation technology platform for TWYNEO, which is FDA approved for the treatment of acne vulgaris in adults and pediatric patients nine years of age and older; and EPSOLAY, under investigation for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of rosacea with an NDA filed with the FDA and a PDUFA goal date that was set for April 26, 2021. Action on the NDA for EPSOLAY has not yet been taken due to the inability of the FDA to conduct a pre-approval inspection of the production site of EPSOLAY as a result of COVID-19 travel restrictions. Both product candidates are exclusively licensed for U.S. commercialization with Galderma

The Company’s pipeline also includes early-stage topical drug candidates SGT-210 (erlotinib gel) under investigation for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma, SGT-310 (tapinarof cream, 1%) and SGT-510 (roflumilast) under investigation for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and other dermatologic indications.

For additional information, please visit www.sol-gel.com.

