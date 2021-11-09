Global In-vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2027 - The Emergence of Next-Generation Molecular Diagnostics

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-vitro Diagnostics Global Market- Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The in-vitro diagnostics global market is a competitive and all the active players in this market are involved in innovating new and advanced products to maintain their market shares.

Among technologies in in-vitro diagnostics market, immunochemistry techniques accounted for the largest share in 2016 growing at mid range single digit CAGR and molecular diagnostics is expected to grow at high single digit CAGR from 2016-2023.

By application, the in-vitro diagnostics global market is segmented into oncology, diabetes, cardiology, nephrology, transplantation technology, genetic testing, autoimmune diseases, drug testing, infectious diseases and others. Infectious diseases held the largest revenue in 2016 and transplantation diagnostics application is expected to grow at double digit CAGR from 2016-2023.

By product type, the market is segmented into reagents, instruments, software and services. The reagents segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2016, and is expected to grow at mid range single digit CAGR from 2016 to 2023.

By sample type, the market is segmented into blood, urine, saliva and others. The blood segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2016, and is expected to grow at mid range single digit CAGR from 2016 to 2023.

By end-users, the market is segmented into laboratories, hospitals, academic, and home care. The hospitals end user segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2016, home healthcare is fastest growing segment during the forecasting period.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. North America holds the largest market share in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia. The APAC regions tend to be an emerging market with an opportunity for growth with a highest CAGR from 2016-2023 and are likely to be a destination of investment for new investors in the in-vitro diagnosis market.

Growing healthcare expenditure in the emerging markets, strong demand for technologically advanced testing methods for disease diagnosis, increasing adaptation of point of care testing, increasing incidences of chronic lifestyle diseases are some of the important driving factors for this market.

It is also seen that there is an increase in the number of clinical laboratories with improved infrastructure in many developed countries which could further push the diagnostics market in these regions. However, Lack of proper reimbursement policies in the developing countries and stringent regulatory framework are the main factors hampering the growth of the IVD market.

The key players in the in-vitro diagnostics global market include

Abbott Laboratories

Biomerieux

Danaher Corporation

Dexcom, Inc.

F. Hoffmann La Roche

Hologic, Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Factors Influencing Market

3.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

3.3.1.1 Growing Incidence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases

3.3.1.2 Increase in Demand for IVD Tests Due to Covid-19 Pandemic

3.3.1.3 Increasing Adoption of Point-Of-Care Testing

3.3.1.4 The Emergence of Next-Generation Molecular Diagnostics

3.3.1.5 Growing Awareness of Companion Diagnostics and Personalized Medicine

3.3.1.6 The Emergence of Minimally Invasive and Non-Invasive Diagnostics

3.3.1.7 Rising Number of Clia-Waived IVD Tests

3.3.2 Restraints & Threats

3.3.2.1 Rising Incidence of Product Recalls

3.3.2.2 Lack of Skilled Laboratory Technicians in Developing Nations

3.3.2.3 Inadequate Reimbursement

3.3.2.4 Stringent Regulatory Framework

3.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.5 Regulatory Affairs

3.6 Technological Advancements

3.7 Funding Scenario

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.9 Supply Chain Analysis

3.1 Impact of Covid-19

3.11 Clinical Trials

3.11.1 Cfdna Clinicaltrials

3.11.2 Circulating Tumor Cells (Ctc)

3.11.3 Companion Diagnostics

3.11.4 Immunoassays

3.11.5 Lipid Profile

3.11.6 Microarray

3.11.7 Genetic Diseases

3.12 Market Share Analysis by In-Vitro Diagnostics Major Players

4 In-Vitro Diagnostics Global Market, by Product

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Instruments

4.3 Reagents

4.4 Software and Services

5 In-Vitro Diagnostics Global Market, by Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Immunochemistry

5.2.1 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (Elisa)

5.2.2 Enzyme-Linked Immunospot (Elispot) Assay

5.2.3 Radioimmunoassay (Ria)

5.2.4 Rapid Tests

5.2.5 Chemiluminescence Immunoassays (Clia)

5.2.6 Fluorescence Immunoassays (Fia)

5.2.7 Other Immunoassays

5.3 Clinical Chemistry

5.3.1 Basic Metabolic Profile

5.3.2 Electrolyte Panel

5.3.3 Liver Panel

5.3.4 Lipid Panel

5.3.5 Renal Panel

5.3.6 Thyroid Function Panel

5.3.7 Others (Clinical Chemistry Tests)

5.4 Molecular Diagnostics (Mdx)

5.4.1 Pcr (Polymerase Chain Reaction)

5.4.2 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (Inaat)

5.4.3 Microfluidics & Microarray

5.4.4 in Situ Hybridization (Ish)

5.4.5 Next-Generation Sequencing (Ngs)

5.4.6 Other Mdx Technologies

5.5 Clinical Microbiology

5.6 Hematology

5.7 Coagulation and Hemostasis

5.8 Others

6 In-Vitro Diagnostics Global Market, by Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Oncology

6.2.1 Cancer Types

6.2.2 Cancer Care

6.3 Diabetes

6.4 Infectious Diseases

6.4.1 Bacterial Infection

6.4.2 Viral Infection

6.4.3 Fungal Infection

6.5 Genetic Testing

6.6 Cardiology Diseases

6.7 Autoimmune Diseases

6.8 Drug Testing

6.9 Nephrology

6.10 Transplantation

6.11 Blood and Related Disorders

6.12 Other Diseases

7 In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, by Sample Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Blood

7.3 Mucus

7.4 Urine

7.5 Others

8 In-Vitro Diagnostics Global Market, by End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Diagnostic Laboratories

8.3 Hospitals

8.4 Academic & Research Centres

8.5 Home Care

8.6 Other End-Users

9 Regional Market Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Rest of North America

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 U.K.

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Rest of E.U.

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Rest of Apac

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Rest of Latin America

9.5.3 Middle East and Others

10 Company Developments

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Regulatory Approval as a Major Growth Strategy of In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Players

10.2 Approval

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Agreements Partnerships, Collaborations & Joint Ventures

10.5 Mergers and Acquisitions

10.6 Business Expansion

11 Company Profiles

